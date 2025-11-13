New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Green Bay Packers hit the road to face the New York Giants on Sunday with the matchup set for MetLife Stadium as part of the NFL's Week 11 slate.

The Packers head to MetLife Stadium for a Week 11 clash with the New York Giants, aiming to build momentum in their playoff push. Sitting at 5-3-1 and third in the NFC North, the Packers are still very much in the postseason hunt. Meanwhile, the Giants have endured a rough campaign, slumping to 2-8 and anchored to the bottom of the NFC East. Both sides will be desperate to turn things around and walk away with a victory in East Rutherford.

The Giants, now led by interim head coach Mike Kafka, are hoping to steady the ship after a turbulent season. While they’ve managed a respectable 2-2 record at home, their road woes continue with six straight losses away from MetLife. This matchup gives them a much-needed chance to rediscover some form and play spoiler against a Packers side with postseason ambitions.

New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers kick-off time

NFL MetLife Stadium

The Giants and Packers will meet in Week 11 of the NFL season at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday, November 16, 2025, starting at 1:00 pm ET or 10:00 am PT.

Team news & squads

New York Giants team news

Interim head coach Mike Kafka confirmed Wednesday that Jameis Winston will get the nod at quarterback for the New York Giants when they take on the Green Bay Packers this Sunday.

Starting signal-caller Jaxson Dart entered concussion protocol following last weekend's defeat to the Chicago Bears and is expected to be sidelined for Week 11. The move marks Kafka's first significant roster adjustment since taking over for Brian Daboll, who was dismissed earlier in the week. Having served as assistant head coach and offensive coordinator, Kafka has been hands-on with the quarterbacks throughout the season.

Dart sustained the injury midway through the third quarter after being hit hard while scrambling on a fumble recovery attempt. His head struck the turf, and he took several moments to gather himself before heading to the sideline. He briefly returned for two plays on the next series but was quickly evaluated in the blue medical tent and later escorted to the locker room, where he was officially ruled out.

Winston’s promotion pushes Russell Wilson down the depth chart, signaling a fresh start under Kafka’s leadership.

The Giants’ injury list remains lengthy heading into the week. Dart, K Graham Gano, OL Evan Neal, S Tyler Nubin, DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches, LB Bobby Okereke, WR Darius Slayton, and ER Kayvon Thibodeaux all missed Wednesday’s practice. Meanwhile, cornerback Paulson Adebo and center John Michael Schmitz were limited participants as they continue to work back from injuries.

Green Bay Packers team news

The Green Bay Packers began Week 11 on a positive note, clearing a long list of players from their injury report. Aaron Banks, Kamal Hadden, Malik Heath, Josh Jacobs, Brandon McManus, Christian Watson, Malik Willis, and Colby Wolden have all been removed after appearing at some point last week, a welcome sign for head coach Matt LaFleur as the team gears up for Sunday’s matchup.

However, not all news was encouraging. Center Elgton Jenkins was officially placed on injured reserve Tuesday and is therefore off the list. Two new names surfaced to open the week, Romeo Doubs, who logged a full session despite a minor chest issue from Monday night, and Kingsley Enagbare, who was limited due to a new knee injury.

LaFleur remained cautiously optimistic about Lukas Van Ness, who has missed four straight games. Still, his non-participation in Wednesday's walk-through doesn’t bode well for his chances of suiting up this week. He'll likely need to practice Thursday or Friday to be cleared. Meanwhile, rookie Matthew Golden was listed as a limited participant as the team gradually works him back into form, and Nate Hobbs was once again sidelined, putting him in danger of missing a second consecutive contest.

Statistically, Green Bay's offense sits in the middle of the pack, averaging 23.7 points per game (15th in the league) and 314.4 total yards (213.7 through the air and 100.7 on the ground). Defensively, they've been far more effective, surrendering just 19.6 points per game (7th-best) and only 258.5 total yards (including a stingy 82.6 rushing yards allowed).

Jordan Love continues to lead the way, throwing for 2,247 yards, completing 68.9% of his passes, and tallying 13 touchdowns. Josh Jacobs anchors the ground attack with 608 rushing yards, while Tucker Kraft has emerged as Love’s most reliable target, posting 32 catches for 489 yards and six scores. On defense, Quay Walker paces the team with 77 tackles (40 solo), Rashan Gary leads the pass rush with 7.5 sacks, and Xavier McKinney has chipped in two interceptions to highlight a disciplined secondary.

Watch and live stream Giants vs Packers in the USA

The Giants vs Packers game in Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live nationally on FOX.

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Giants vs Packers worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action, NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket.

Giants vs Packers Fantasy Football

There wasn’t much to cheer about for Jordan Love and the Packers’ passing attack on Monday night. Missing Tucker Kraft and Matthew Golden, and then losing Romeo Doubs midgame, Love was left throwing to a skeleton crew against one of the league’s stingier defenses, and the results showed it. He posted season lows in completion rate (55.6%) and yards per attempt (4.9), struggling to move the ball with any rhythm.

Love has now thrown one or fewer touchdowns in four of his last five outings, a concerning trend for a quarterback trying to solidify his long-term hold on this offense. Heading into Week 11, he's more of a floor-based QB2, dependent on whether he gets Doubs and Golden back. If those weapons return, there’s some upside, but until then, expectations should be tempered.

The lone bright spot in Green Bay's ugly 10-7 loss to the Eagles was Josh Jacobs, who continues to be a steadying force in an otherwise erratic offense. Jacobs extended his touchdown streak to six straight games, giving him 11 on the year, an elite total, even if he's been a step behind the top-tier backs statistically. Quietly, he’s been one of fantasy football's most reliable players, and this week's matchup couldn't be more inviting.

The Giants' run defense has been shredded lately, giving up a staggering 202 rushing yards and 1.7 touchdowns per game over their past three outings. Jacobs has only hit 20 fantasy points twice all year, both times going over 29, but this could easily be his third explosion. Everything lines up for him to dominate.

Meanwhile, Romeo Doubs (8.1 projected fantasy points) looks poised to return, logging a full practice on Wednesday as expected. Barring any late setbacks, he’s trending toward being active against New York.

Over on the Giants’ sideline, Jameis Winston gets the nod at quarterback with Jaxson Dart sidelined in concussion protocol and Mike Kafka stepping in as interim head coach. And with Winston, you know exactly what you’re signing up for, the ultimate boom-or-bust rollercoaster. He'll flash that No. 1-pick talent one play, then turn around and leave you shaking your head the next. He's a volatile QB2 this week, capable of lighting up the scoreboard or sinking it — sometimes both in the same quarter.

Giants vs Packers Game Predictions

With Jaxson Dart (concussion) possibly out for Week 11, this matchup loses some of its shine. The New York Giants lack the ground-and-pound attack needed to really challenge this Green Bay Packers defense, and Jameis Winston's tendency to hold onto the ball too long could set the stage for Micah Parsons to notch multiple sacks.

Meanwhile, even with its ups and downs, Green Bay's offense should find opportunities to exploit New York’s soft spots, especially on the ground, where the Giants are giving up 152.1 rushing yards per game and 5.5 yards per carry, and through the air against a vulnerable secondary.

Giants vs Packers Betting Odds

Spread

Packers -7.5 (-108)

Giants +7.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Packers -420

Giants +320

Total

OVER 44.5 (-107)

UNDER 44.5 (-113)

Form

NYG - Form All Chicago Bears 24 - 20 New York Giants L

New York Giants 24 - 34 San Francisco 49ers L

Philadelphia Eagles 38 - 20 New York Giants L

Denver Broncos 33 - 32 New York Giants L

New York Giants 34 - 17 Philadelphia Eagles W GB - Form All Green Bay Packers 7 - 10 Philadelphia Eagles L

Green Bay Packers 13 - 16 Carolina Panthers L

Pittsburgh Steelers 25 - 35 Green Bay Packers W

Arizona Cardinals 23 - 27 Green Bay Packers W

Green Bay Packers 27 - 18 Cincinnati Bengals W

Head-to-Head Record

NYG Last 5 matches GB 2 Wins 0 Draws 3 Wins New York Giants 24 - 22 Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers 22 - 27 New York Giants

New York Giants 13 - 31 Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers 38 - 13 New York Giants

Green Bay Packers 23 - 16 New York Giants

Useful links