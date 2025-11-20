New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Atlanta Falcons (3-7) head to the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, looking to spark some life into their season as they square off with the New Orleans Saints (2-8) in a Week 12 NFC South clash.
Atlanta limps into this matchup at 3-7, with road wins proving hard to come by, they've managed just one all season. Under Raheem Morris, the Falcons have battled but struggled to close out tight games, including last week's heart-breaking 24-23 loss to the New England Patriots in Foxborough, where they let a late lead slip through their fingers.
New Orleans hasn't had the smoothest ride either, sitting at 2-8, but the Saints did manage to halt their skid with a 17-7 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Tyler Shough was the bright spot in that win, throwing for 282 yards and a pair of touchdowns while keeping the offense steady throughout.
New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons kick-off time
The Saints and Falcons will meet in Week 12 of the NFL season at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Sunday, November 23, 2025, starting at 4:25 pm ET or 1:25 pm PT.
Team news & squads
New Orleans Saints team news
The Saints appear to have found new life with Tyler Shough taking over the offense. The rookie delivered 282 passing yards and two touchdowns while completing 19 of 27 throws, a noticeable improvement from the inconsistent Spencer Rattler era. Shough spread the ball effectively, with Chris Olave piling up 104 yards and Juwan Johnson adding 92, both hauling in touchdown grabs.
However, New Orleans continues to battle major injury setbacks. Key contributors like Will Clapp and Kendre Miller are done for the year, thinning out the team's depth along the offensive line and in the backfield. Those losses have made it even tougher for the Saints to maintain balance on offense as the season wears on.
Saints Injury Report: Jack Stoll – questionable , Taliese Fuaga – questionable.
Atlanta Falcons team news
On the opposite side, Atlanta boasts one of the stingiest pass defenses in the NFL, surrendering just 188 yards per game through the air, the sixth-best mark in the league. Even so, the Falcons may find themselves pressed for answers on offense with top receiver Drake London sidelined by a knee injury.
Expect Atlanta to keep leaning heavily on its dynamic backfield tandem of Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier to grind down the clock, control tempo, and give themselves a real chance to snap their skid in Week 12.
They’ll have to do it with a change under center as well. Michael Penix Jr. is out with a knee injury, pushing veteran Kirk Cousins back into the starting role.
Falcons Injury Report: Tyrone Wheatley Jr. – injured reserve , Josh Woods – questionable , Mike Hughes – questionable , Zach Harrison – questionable , Leonard Floyd – questionable , Matthew Bergeron – questionable , Dee Alford – questionable , Michael Penix Jr. – injured reserve , Drake London – doubtful.
Watch and live stream Saints vs Falcons in the USA
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live nationally on FOX. Fans can catch the coverage onFubo (Try for free today!).
More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.
Watch and live stream Saints vs Falcons worldwide
For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.
To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.
How to buy Saints vs Falcons tickets
Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers, $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.
Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.
Saints vs Falcons Fantasy Football
Before the bye, Tyler Shough walked off the field looking every bit like a quarterback who might actually be turning the corner. He finished as the QB11 in that matchup with Carolina, dropping 19.0 fantasy points on the strength of a 19-of-27 performance (70.4%) and a crisp 10.4 yards per attempt with two touchdowns. Not bad for just his second career start, and on the road, no less.
The blueprint was obvious: keep him upright, give him a clean pocket, and let him operate. That's the one lingering worry if you’re plugging Shough in as a QB2 this week, but the foundation is there for cautious optimism.
Alvin Kamara enters Week 12 as the type of RB2 you start without feeling thrilled about it; the workload is steady, and the matchup with Atlanta is perfectly serviceable. But the red flags are hard to ignore: a crowded New Orleans backfield, Kamara’s recent dip in efficiency, and the fact that he’s been limited in practice. Still playable, but the shine isn't quite there.
On the brighter side, Chris Olave seems just fine. His ankle issue isn't viewed as a setback, and he logged a full practice Wednesday. He’s locked in to play Sunday and profiles as a strong PPR option against the Falcons, especially with his target share unlikely to budge.
Meanwhile, the Falcons have turned back to Kirk Cousins, who will be their guy the rest of the way after Michael Penix hit injured reserve with a knee issue. But the early returns have been rough. Cousins went 6-of-14 for just 48 yards (3.4 Y/A) after entering last week's game, and when he last started, Week 8 against Miami, he limped to a QB22 finish with only 173 yards and no scores.
Last season's closing stretch with Atlanta wasn’t much prettier, with Cousins delivering finishes of QB17, QB28, QB33, QB23, and QB28. Without Drake London to buoy this passing attack, and with zero rushing upside to his name, Cousins is strictly a break-glass-in-case-of-emergency option in 2QB leagues until he proves otherwise.
But if you’re looking for star power in Atlanta, look no further than Bijan Robinson. The bounce-back wasn't just real; it was emphatic. After taking flak for losing goal-line work to Tyler Allgeier, Robinson exploded for 143 yards and two touchdowns, including a critical one-yard plunge that quieted critics in a hurry. Yes, Allgeier scored as well, but Bijan reclaimed center stage and reminded everyone that he’s the most dynamic player in this offense.
Saints vs Falcons Game Predictions
This matchup is shaping up to be one of the true 50–50 calls on the Week 12 slate. With the New Orleans Saints hosting the Atlanta Falcons inside a loud and lively Caesars Superdome, the home-field atmosphere alone tilts things slightly in the Saints' favor. Their defense has also been trending upward in recent weeks, which adds another wrinkle to the equation.
Atlanta, however, might be rolling out Kirk Cousins under center if Michael Penix Jr. can't go, and that uncertainty only muddies the waters. The Falcons still boast enough talent to stay competitive, after all, they pushed both the Colts to overtime and fell just a point short against the Patriots, but this contest could genuinely swing either way.
If Drake London remains sidelined with his knee issue, the edge leans toward New Orleans. In that scenario, the Saints are projected to come out on top, 23–17.
Saints vs Falcons Betting Odds
Spread
Falcons +1.5 (-105)
Saints -1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
Falcons: +110
Saints: -130
Total
39.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Form
Head-to-Head Record
