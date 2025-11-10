New England Patriots vs New York Jets NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

Drake Maye and the New England Patriots have planted their flag atop the AFC East, sitting at 8-2 and holding the division in a vise grip as they gear up for a Thursday night showdown with the New York Jets in Week 11.

The Jets, meanwhile, have gone from catastrophe to at least functional. After stumbling to an 0-7 start, head coach Aaron Glenn has steadied the ship just enough for back-to-back wins over Cincinnati and Cleveland. Even with the franchise shipping out stars Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams at the trade deadline, New York manufactured two return touchdowns last week to spark a win. They'll need that kind of chaos again, because walking into Foxborough as a heavy underdog against a rolling Patriots squad is another matter entirely.

New England didn't just win last week, it made a statement. The Patriots knocked off Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, answering critics who insisted their early-season success was nothing more than schedule luck. But with victories now over Buffalo and Tampa Bay, this team has shown it can trade blows with playoff-caliber opponents.

New England Patriots vs New York Jets kick-off time

NFL Gillette Stadium

The Patriots and the Jets will meet in Week 11 of the NFL season at Gillette Stadium at Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Thursday, November 13, starting at 8:15 pm ET.

Team news & squads

New England Patriots team news

The New England Patriots didn't just survive Tampa Bay's defense on Sunday, they punched right through it. Behind MVP frontrunner Drake Maye and breakout rookie back TreVeyon Henderson, New England edged the Buccaneers 28-23 and extended its winning streak to seven games.

With Rhamondre Stevenson still on the shelf and Terrell Jennings exiting early due to a knee issue, the rookie Henderson took the spotlight and ran with it — literally. He ripped off touchdown scampers of 69 and 55 yards, flashing the kind of home-run speed that tilts the field in an instant.

But when the Patriots needed poise and precision, Maye delivered. Just before halftime, he fired a fourth-and-goal strike to Stefon Diggs, giving New England a 14-10 edge and the kind of momentum swing you could feel across the stadium. Earlier, Maye found fellow rookie Kyle Williams on a short flare that Williams turned into a 72-yard sprint to paydirt to close the first quarter.

New England is rolling. And with Drake Maye playing like a superstar and TreVeyon Henderson announcing himself in neon lights, it doesn’t look like this momentum is slowing anytime soon.

New York Jets team news

The Jets enter the week without officially ruling anyone out, which is a rare sight for late November football. The headline, of course, revolves around Garrett Wilson. The star wideout is still tagged as questionable with that lingering knee issue, but the expectation is that he suits up after sitting out the previous two contests. If he’s back, that’s a massive lift for an offense that’s been short on fireworks.

Three more players land in the questionable bucket: linebacker Kiko Mauigoa (concussion), running back Khalil Herbert (groin), and reserve lineman Xavier Newman (ankle). Of that trio, Newman seems the most likely to watch in street clothes after missing Friday's session entirely. The Jets already tipped their hand a bit by elevating Kohl Levao from the practice squad, a sign they're preparing to plug that depth spot in the trenches.

Watch and live stream Patriots vs Jets in the USA

The Patriots vs Jets game in Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live exclusively on Prime Video.

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Patriots vs Jets worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Patriots vs Jets tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

READ MORE: NFL 2025 Tickets: Prices, deals, season tickets & membership information

Patriots vs Jets Fantasy Football

Drake Maye wasn't razor-sharp against Tampa Bay, completing just 51.6% of his throws, but the bigger picture still paints him as a legitimate MVP frontrunner, especially with Josh Allen and Buffalo stumbling again in Week 10. The Patriots now hold both the top spot in the AFC East and the early-season tiebreaker over the Bills, a pretty strong place to be entering Week 11.

Despite the off night, Maye's season numbers remain outstanding: 19 touchdowns, just five interceptions, a 71.7% completion rate, and steady production on the ground. He’s tossed multiple touchdown passes in five straight contests, which is the mark of consistency, not a hot streak.

And this could be another spot where he heats up. The Jets just allowed Dillon Gabriel to throw two touchdowns against them, and that's with New York having already shipped out Sauce Gardner at the deadline. Their secondary simply isn't what it used to be.

The backfield situation is where things get interesting. Rhamondre Stevenson still hasn't practiced due to a toe issue, and his availability for Thursday is, at best, fuzzy. Even if he suits up, he might not get his old job back because TreVeyon Henderson just went off. The rookie gashed Tampa Bay for 147 yards and two scores on 14 carries, the kind of performance that shifts depth charts.

Meanwhile, Stefon Diggs just keeps making himself comfortable in the red zone. The veteran has scored in three straight games, emerging as Maye’s most trusted — and most dangerous — end-zone option. He’ll look to keep the streak alive against a Jets defense that is doing a lot of bending and more breaking than usual.

On the Jets' side, the offense continues to be a weekly struggle. Justin Fields finished the entire first half last week with five passing yards. Yes — five. The lone offensive touchdown came late when Breece Hall took a screen 42 yards to the house, reminding everyone that he remains the center of everything this offense tries to do. Take Hall away, and the Jets don’t have much left to lean on.

Patriots vs Jets Game Predictions

The Jets escaped Cleveland in Week 10 thanks to a pair of return touchdowns, but let's be honest: the offense is still one of the league's weakest units, and that was with Garrett Wilson on the field. If he's sidelined in Week 11? The word "anemic" starts to feel generous.

On the other sideline, New England has been quietly elite in the efficiency department. The Patriots came into Week 10 ranked eighth in the NFL in EPA per play on offense and 10th on defense. And that run defense? Absolutely stingy. They were already allowing just 3.6 yards per carry through nine weeks, then they went and held Tampa Bay’s backfield to 19 carries for 91 yards last Sunday. That's not an accident; that's identity.

There are games where you can talk yourself into an underdog, try to find an angle, dig for the upset. This isn't one of those games.

New England has ripped off seven straight wins, has momentum, has home field, and has a functional, confident offense led by Drake Maye. Meanwhile, the Jets' offense has been stuck in mud since Week 1 and hasn't shown much reason to believe that changes on a short week.

Even with New York feeling a little frisky after back-to-back victories, this matchup feels lopsided.

Patriots vs Jets Betting Odds

Spread

Jets +10.5 (-110)

Patriots -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Jets: +400

Patriots: -535

Total

45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Form

NE - Form All Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23 - 28 New England Patriots W

New England Patriots 24 - 23 Atlanta Falcons W

New England Patriots 32 - 13 Cleveland Browns W

Tennessee Titans 13 - 31 New England Patriots W

New Orleans Saints 19 - 25 New England Patriots W NYJ - Form All New York Jets 27 - 20 Cleveland Browns W

Cincinnati Bengals 38 - 39 New York Jets W

New York Jets 6 - 13 Carolina Panthers L

New York Jets 11 - 13 Denver Broncos L

New York Jets 22 - 37 Dallas Cowboys L

Head-to-Head Record

NE Last 5 matches NYJ 3 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins New England Patriots 25 - 22 New York Jets

New York Jets 24 - 3 New England Patriots

New England Patriots 3 - 17 New York Jets

New York Jets 10 - 15 New England Patriots

New England Patriots 10 - 3 New York Jets

Useful links