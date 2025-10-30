New England Patriots vs Atlanta Falcons NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The New England Patriots will look to keep their momentum rolling when they welcome the Atlanta Falcons to Gillette Stadium for a Week 9 showdown on Sunday afternoon.

After a shaky start that saw them drop two of their first three contests, New England has turned things around in impressive fashion, stringing together five consecutive victories to claim the top spot in the AFC East. The Patriots improved to 6-2 on the season with a commanding 32-13 win over the Cleveland Browns last weekend, showcasing both offensive balance and defensive discipline.

On the other side, the Falcons have struggled to maintain consistency. Following a surprising upset victory over the Buffalo Bills, Atlanta has stumbled in back-to-back losses, including a 34-10 defeat at the hands of the Miami Dolphins. Now sitting at 3-4, the Falcons will be eager to stop the skid, though doing so against a red-hot Patriots team on the road will be no easy task.

New England Patriots vs Atlanta Falcons kick-off time

NFL Gillette Stadium

The Patriots and the Falcons will meet in Week 9 of the NFL season at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Sunday, November 2, starting at 1:00 pm ET.

Team news & squads

New England Patriots team news

The most notable injury storyline for the Pats is Rhamondre Stevenson sitting out Wednesday's session with a toe issue. Several others were limited, but Stevenson missing time is the headline as the Patriots try to stabilize their offense.

Drake Maye has been on fire, completing 75.2 percent of his passes for 2,026 yards, 15 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. His chemistry with Stefon Diggs and Kayshon Boutte has been electric, with the duo racking up a combined 901 yards and six scores. Tight end Hunter Henry remains a dependable safety valve with 25 catches.

On the ground, the Patriots are averaging 112.6 yards per contest, with Stevenson leading the way at 279 yards and three touchdowns. The defense has been rock-solid as well, holding opponents to just 18.3 points and 300.4 yards per game. Robert Spillane anchors the group with 67 tackles, while Harold Landry III and Marcus Jones have been playmakers with 5.5 sacks and two interceptions, respectively.

Patriots Injury Report : Kyle Dugger – questionable , Khyiris Tonga – questionable

Atlanta Falcons team news

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris noted Wednesday that both Michael Penix Jr. (knee) and Drake London (hip) were present and active with the team, sitting in on meetings, participating in walkthroughs, and taking part in indoor practice. Both players are still officially day-to-day, but the tone was noticeably more optimistic than last week. Each was listed as limited on Wednesday’s injury report.

Morris also mentioned that we should see more of Penix working with the first-team offense this week, after Kirk Cousins handled most of those reps leading into Week 8. Penix himself said post-practice that he "felt good," which is a strong sign that he's trending upward.

On the defensive side, there's hope that Jalon Walker will be back in the mix after missing time, and interestingly, he may spend more snaps at inside linebacker when he returns. However, Jessie Bates III popping up with a knee issue is something to monitor, given how vital he is to the Falcons’ secondary.

Tackle Storm Norton also appears to be on track to return this week.

Penix Jr. has been steady under center for Atlanta, completing 61 percent of his throws for 1,409 yards with five touchdowns and three picks. In the passing game, Bijan Robinson and Drake London have been the go-to targets, combining for 882 yards and four scores, while tight end Kyle Pitts continues to be a reliable option with 39 grabs on the year.

On the ground, the Falcons are churning out 123.3 rushing yards per game, led by Robinson’s 549 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Defensively, Atlanta has been respectable, giving up 22 points and 275.6 yards per outing. Linebacker Kaden Elliss paces the unit with 48 tackles, while Zach Harrison and Xavier Watts have chipped in with 3.5 sacks and two interceptions respectively.

Falcons Injury Report: Tyrone Wheatley Jr. – IR , Jalon Walker – questionable , Zach Harrison – questionable , Billy Bowman Jr. – questionable , Jessie Bates III – questionable , Drake London – questionable , Michael Penix Jr. – questionable

Watch and live stream Patriots vs Falcons in the USA

The Patriots vs Falcons game in Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live nationally on CBS. Fans can catch the coverage onFubo (Try for free today!) and Paramount+.

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Patriots vs Falcons worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Patriots vs Falcons tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

Patriots vs Falcons Fantasy Football

Drake Maye (21.1 projected fpts) continued his red-hot sophomore campaign on Sunday. We noted last week that facing Cleveland's defense would be his toughest assignment yet, and he answered the bell, finishing as the QB2 (26.3 points) in Week 8.

He has now landed inside the top 10 at the position in six of his last seven outings. The breakout is no longer a story — it's the expectation.

There's cautious but steady trust in Rhamondre Stevenson (8.9 projected fpts) as a fringe RB2 or flex this week. He's still the starter in New England, but the production just hasn't popped. A shaky offensive line, the growing involvement of TreVeyon Henderson, and Stevenson’s own inconsistency have kept his ceiling low.

Meanwhile, Stefon Diggs (7.7 projected fpts) has shifted into more of a secondary option in this Patriots offense, making him touchdown-reliant and hard to trust as an every-week WR starter.

Michael Penix (13.5 projected fpts) sat out last game with a bone bruise, but ironically, the performance from Kirk Cousins only cemented Penix's grip on the QB job moving forward.

His second season has featured some positives, 7.2 yards per attempt, a 1.5% interception rate, and a 4.4% sack rate, all solid efficiency marks. He isn't carrying the offense, but he’s doing well playing off the run game and avoiding costly mistakes.

And then we have Bijan Robinson (15.7 projected fpts). Projected for 136 yards and walked away with 48 — the most "fantasy football" outcome imaginable. Atlanta as a whole was… well… something best left in the rear-view mirror.

Drake London (9.9 projected fpts) missed Week 8 with a hip issue but returned as a limited participant at Wednesday's practice. He's trending toward playing in Week 9, but fantasy managers should keep monitoring reports — there’s still some uncertainty heading into the weekend.

Patriots vs Falcons Game Predictions

The Atlanta Falcons’ best shot at pulling out wins this season has come through a dominant ground game that controls the clock and a defense that thrives on bringing pressure. However, that formula might hit a wall in Week 9. The New England Patriots boast one of the stingiest run defenses in the league, allowing just 76 rushing yards per contest and only 3.5 yards per carry. To make matters worse for Atlanta, rookie quarterback Drake Maye has been carving up blitz-heavy defenses with poise and precision.

Unless the Falcons find a new wrinkle in their game plan, Sunday’s matchup could get away from them quickly. Expect New England to expose Atlanta’s limitations once again, handing the Falcons their third consecutive defeat and pushing those early-season playoff dreams further out of reach.

Patriots vs Falcons Betting Odds

Spread

Falcons +5.5 (-110)

Patriots -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Falcons: +210

Patriots: -258

Total

44.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Form

NE - Form All New England Patriots 32 - 13 Cleveland Browns W

Tennessee Titans 13 - 31 New England Patriots W

New Orleans Saints 19 - 25 New England Patriots W

Buffalo Bills 20 - 23 New England Patriots W

New England Patriots 42 - 13 Carolina Panthers W ATL - Form All Atlanta Falcons 10 - 34 Miami Dolphins L

San Francisco 49ers 20 - 10 Atlanta Falcons L

Atlanta Falcons 24 - 14 Buffalo Bills W

Atlanta Falcons 34 - 27 Washington Commanders W

Carolina Panthers 30 - 0 Atlanta Falcons D

Head-to-Head Record

NE Last 5 matches ATL 5 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins Atlanta Falcons 0 - 25 New England Patriots

New England Patriots 23 - 7 Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons 28 - 34 New England Patriots

Atlanta Falcons 23 - 30 New England Patriots

Atlanta Falcons 10 - 28 New England Patriots

Useful links