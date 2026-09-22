Netherlands vs Germany UEFA Nations League A preview: All you need to know

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 1 24 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Johan Cruijff ArenA

Netherlands vs Germany kicks off on 24 Sept 2026 at 14:45 EST and 18:45 GMT.

New-look Germany start life under manager Jürgen Klopp as they commence the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League away against near rivals Netherlands in Amsterdam.

A new man leads the Dutch

Legendary Spanish midfield figure Xavi succeeds Ronald Koeman as manager after the Netherlands were knocked out of the World Cup by Morocco. He's made a big call by omitting the nation’s all-time record scorer, Memphis Depay, from his squad.

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A familiar face at the helm for Die Mannschaft

Liverpool legend Klopp succeeded Julian Nagelsmann as head coach following a disappointing early exit from the FIFA World Cup. He gets his tenure underway with four matches in the UEFA Nations League in September and October, naming two separate squads to tackle the four fixtures against the Netherlands, Greece (x2) and Serbia.

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A new man between the sticks

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc Andre ter Stegen is back in the squad after a serious injury. Having previously played second fiddle to Manuel Neuer for several years, he will now relish being the number one. However, for now, he'll need to unseat Besiktas man Alexander Nubel.

Brobbey is a handful

Dutch striker Brian Brobbey scored a hat-trick for Sunderland in their recent 5-3 defeat to a rampant Manchester City. The burly striker was a handful in a recent match against Premier League champions Arsenal, too, so Germany will need to devise a plan to contain the 24-year-old.

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Unconventional Germany squad

Klopp has named two 22-man squads for Germany's four internationals. For this clash and the fixture versus Greece on Sunday 27 September, the squad is as follows: Marc-André ter Stegen, Alexander Nübel, Finn Dahmen, Hennes Behrens, Max Rosenfelder, Philipp Treu, Jonathan Tah, Nico Schlotterbeck, Nathaniel Brown, Josha Vagnoman, Yann-Aurel Bisseck, Joshua Kimmich, Nadiem Amiri, Yannik Engelhardt, Felix Nmecha, Anton Stach, Bambasé Conté, Kai Havertz, Chris Führich, Jamal Musiala, Lennart Karl, Younes Ebnoutalib, Serge Gnabry, Kevin Schade.

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Key stats & injury news

Justin Kluivert and Donyell Malen pulled out of the Dutch squad with injuries, while Brajan Gruda withdrew from Germany’s squad.

Jamal Musiala has three goal contributions in his last three games for Bayern Munich.

Likely XIs

Netherlands (433): Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Dijk, Van de Ven, Ake; Gravenberch, Veerman, Reijnders; Frimpong, Brobbey, Gakpo.

Germany (4231): Nubel; Kimmich, Schlotterbeck, Tah, Brown; Nmecha, Amiri; Gnabry, Karl, Musiala; Havertz.

Team news & squads

Xavi Hernandez's projected XI for Netherlands reads: Bart Verbruggen; Denzel Dumfries, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Micky van de Ven; Joey Veerman, Ryan Gravenberch, Tijjani Reijnders; Jeremie Frimpong, Brian Brobbey, Cody Gakpo. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Jurgen Klopp's Germany are expected to line up with Alexander Nuebel in goal behind a back four of Nathaniel Brown, Jonathan Tah, Nico Schlotterbeck, and Joshua Kimmich. Lennart Karl, Felix Nmecha, Nadiem Amiri, and Serge Gnabry are projected to operate in midfield, with Jamal Musiala and Kai Havertz leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently flagged for the away side.

Form

Netherlands head into this fixture with three wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw against Morocco at the World Cup, which ended in defeat on goal difference or progression terms, while their best performance in that run was a commanding 5-1 win over Sweden. Across those five games, Oranje scored 11 goals and conceded six, with the World Cup campaign showing both their attacking threat and occasional defensive vulnerability.

Germany's recent form tells a more mixed story. Klopp's side recorded two wins, no draws, and two losses from their last five, with their most recent result a 1-1 draw against Paraguay at the World Cup that ended their tournament. They beat Curacao 7-1 in their opening World Cup group game and defeated Ivory Coast 2-1, but losses to Ecuador and Paraguay in the knockout stages brought their campaign to a close. Germany scored 13 goals across those five matches while conceding five.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 1-0 win for Germany in a UEFA Nations League fixture in October 2024. Before that, the two teams drew 2-2 when Netherlands hosted Germany in the same competition in September 2024. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Germany have won twice, Netherlands once, with two draws, and the sides have scored 11 goals combined across that run.

Standings

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Germany GER 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Greece GRE 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Netherlands NED 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Serbia SER 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League Group 2, Germany currently occupy first place while Netherlands sit third, meaning the hosts need a positive result to close the gap at the top of the table.