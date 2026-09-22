Monaco officially sign Moroccan duo

Monaco have moved for two Morocco youth internationals, rewarding a run of eye-catching performances that had alerted rival clubs.

The French club confirmed on Tuesday that four young players from its academy have signed their first professional contracts after standing out in recent months.

In an official statement, Monaco revealed the deals run until 30 June 2029 and cover Moroccans Safouane Benzahra and Nahil El Haddani, Tunisian-French midfielder Nejd Ajroud and Melvin Gomes Da Veiga.

All four belong to the 2008 generation. Each played a part in the under-19 side's charge to the semi-finals of the French league last season.

"Foot Mercato" reported: "We confirmed last week on our pages that the four talents were ready to step up to a higher level after joining Filipe Luís's squad during the pre-season preparation period."

Benzahra has already made his competitive debut for Monaco, featuring in the French league clash with Paris Saint-Germain. Ajroud, El Haddani and Da Veiga continue their journey towards the first team.











