New look for the magic of the cup! Mitre unveils 2026-27 FA Cup match ball and launches 'What Do You Call It?' grassroots series

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The road to Wembley has officially received a vibrant makeover as Mitre pulls back the curtain on the match balls for 2026-27 FA Cup campaign. Combining decades of heritage with cutting-edge flight technology, the new designs aim to capture the unique spirit of the world's most famous domestic cup competition.

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Fresh designs for a historic competition

British manufacturer Mitre has revealed the Ultimax Pro match balls that will be used across both the men's and women's FA Cup tournaments for the 2026-27 season. The men's edition sports a bold white, red, and black colourway, highlighted by a silver ribbon design representing the journey to Wembley. Meanwhile, the Women's FA Cup ball features a vivid mix of lime, purple, and black, complete with metallic chevrons inspired by the competition's trophy.

Alongside the fresh hardware, Mitre launched a new grassroots content series titled 'What Do You Call It?'. The campaign revolves around the classic playground game often known as Wembley or Doubles, offering everyday players a chance to win a VIP experience at the respective FA Cup finals.

Celebrating grassroots connections

Mitre’s head of brand, Alex Roberts, explained that the new designs were created to honour the domestic tournament's rich heritage. He emphasised the brand's desire to produce a ball that reflects the unique stories generated across the English football pyramid.

"The Emirates FA Cup is an incredibly special competition for the entire football pyramid, and we wanted to create an Official Match Ball that celebrates the remarkable stories it creates," Roberts said. "We’re proud to unveil the 2026-27 ball, combining striking design with elite performance technology in a way only Mitre can."

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Touching on the new grassroots tournament, he added: "We also wanted to celebrate the competition’s unique connection across every level of the game. Whether you call it FA Cup Doubles, Wembley, Knockouts or something else entirely, it captures everything the competition stands for: anyone can have their moment."

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Built for the modern game

Beyond the striking aesthetics, the new Ultimax Pro brings significant technical upgrades to the pitch. Mitre has utilised a six-panel construction designed to improve both flight stability and durability.

The balls feature a 20 percent increase in foam cushioning for better control, while aerodynamic tweaks have reduced in-flight drag by 10 percent. Additionally, thermally bonded seams guarantee minimal water absorption, ensuring the ball performs consistently regardless of the infamous British weather.

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The road to the grand final

The 'What Do You Call It?' series will see teams of two battle it out in regional qualifiers, hosted by presenters Tom Garratt and Olivia Buzaglo. Contestants will have to find a way past internet personality ScouseGK in goal, with Behind the Whistle officiating the matchups, to secure their spot in the grand final.

For professional and semi-pro clubs, these new balls will soon become a familiar sight across training grounds as they prepare for the 2026-27 cup runs. With the earliest qualifying rounds traditionally kicking off in late summer, non-league hopefuls will be the first to put the new Ultimax Pro to the test in competitive action.