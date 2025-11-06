This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
NFL
Minnesota VikingsMinnesota Vikings
US Bank Stadium
Baltimore RavensBaltimore Ravens
Abhinav Sharma

Minnesota Vikings vs Baltimore Ravens NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

Everything you need to know about the NFL match between Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Ravens, as well as kick-off time and team news

With their top signal-callers back to full health, both Baltimore and Minnesota sense an opening to climb back into the postseason hunt as they square off in Week 10.

J.J. McCarthy looks to have truly announced himself. The sophomore quarterback delivered a composed and confident showing in Minnesota's 27-24 upset in Detroit. On the other side, the Ravens have endured a wave of key injuries but believe momentum is shifting in their favor again. Lamar Jackson returned to center stage on Thursday with a four-touchdown outing in a 28-6 victory over Miami.

Both quarterbacks are stepping into an opportunity to stack real production in this matchup. U.S. Bank Stadium provides a fast surface, which should benefit both offenses. The records may be middle of the pack, but the trajectory of each club is pointed up now that their preferred QB1s are back steering the ship.

Minnesota Vikings vs Baltimore Ravens kick-off time

NFL
NFL
US Bank Stadium

The Vikings and Ravens will meet in Week 10 of the NFL season at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN, on Sunday, November 9, 2025, starting at 1:00 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Minnesota Vikings vs Baltimore Ravens lineups

Substitutes

Minnesota Vikings team news

The Vikings walked out of Detroit with a 27-24 road win that very few saw coming. They gained more than just a divisional victory. The Packers’ loss helped them climb in the NFC North race. J.J. McCarthy tossed two touchdowns and one interception in the win, but he was brought down for five sacks again. He did sneak in a score on the ground, yet the overall performance still showed room for growth. Minnesota will take the win, but this is not the level of play the rookie hopes to settle on.

The Vikings’ injury report looks long, but a good portion of those players could still suit up. Safety Theo Jackson entered concussion protocol after showing symptoms on Monday. The early move suggests he has a chance to clear it before the weekend. Jeff Okudah has been in the protocol for over a week and should be trending in the right direction. Tight end Josh Oliver’s foot issue seems more significant, so his status leans doubtful. The rest of the group, including Harrison Smith, Blake Brandel, C.J. Ham, Josh Metellus, Dalton Redmond, and Christian Darrisaw, are dealing with minor bumps or rest days. Ham missed the Lions game, but the team does not view it as a long-term concern.

Minnesota Vikings v Detroit LionsGetty Images

Baltimore Ravens team news

Over in Baltimore, the Ravens made a statement on Thursday night in Miami. Lamar Jackson looked every bit the two-time MVP with 204 yards and four touchdowns through the air. No need for further explanation. Derrick Henry also delivered a powerful performance with 119 rushing yards. He did not score, but he controlled the game on the ground. The Ravens’ defense took care of the rest, forcing three turnovers and closing the door on Miami.

Baltimore came out of their mini-bye week with something they have not had much of this season. A clean injury report. Every active player participated in Wednesday’s practice. The lone absence from the roster remains defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike, who is still on injured reserve and continues to be missed as a central presence along the interior.

Baltimore Ravens v Miami DolphinsGetty Images

Watch and live stream Vikings vs Ravens in the USA

The Vikings vs Ravens game in Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live nationally on FOX. Fans can catch the coverage onFubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Vikings vs Ravens worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Vikings vs Ravens tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers, $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

READ MORE: NFL 2025 Tickets: Prices, deals, season tickets & membership information

Vikings vs Ravens Fantasy Football

Baltimore's defense looked shaky out of the gates but has slowly started to tighten things up as key pieces return. The unit popped for 15 fantasy points against Miami on Thursday night in Week 9, and the added rest should only help. Minnesota provides a tempting matchup, especially with J.J. McCarthy still developing.

Lamar Jackson (22.3 projected fantasy points) came back with authority, throwing four touchdowns and looking sharp in every phase. He found Mark Andrews twice in the end zone and also connected with Charlie Kolar and Rashod Bateman. It was his second four-score outing of the season and he appears fully healthy again. Jackson immediately steps back into elite QB territory heading into the clash with Minnesota.

With 20-plus touches in three straight games, Derrick Henry remains a weekly starter. The matchup is tougher on paper, but his volume and goal-line usage keep him in low-end RB1 territory.

Zay Flowers has now led the Ravens in catches, yards, and targets for two straight weeks, strengthening his case as the top receiving option.

On the other side, McCarthy (16.5 projected fantasy points) remains a work in progress. His passing numbers have been modest with four interceptions and no more than 158 passing yards across his three starts. What gives him fantasy relevance is his mobility, with two rushing scores so far providing a baseline of production. He is still touchdown-dependent, but when you’re throwing to Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, the scoring chances are there. McCarthy is a risky start but does have appealing matchups ahead against Baltimore and Chicago.

Justin Jefferson continues to be the engine of the Vikings’ passing game. He has seen at least six targets in every appearance this season and remains a locked-in starter across all formats regardless of matchup.

Aaron Jones left Sunday’s game in the second half. If he is unable to suit up moving forward, Jordan Mason steps into the lead role. Before the injury, Jones posted 78 rushing yards on nine carries and added 20 yards through the air on two receptions.

Vikings vs Ravens Game Predictions

This Week 10 clash has the makings of one of the weekend’s real coin-flip contests. Minnesota's defense looked lost for a month, giving up a 123.1 passer rating along with 26.5 points and 353.8 yards per outing. Then the group suddenly woke up and delivered a strong showing in Detroit last Sunday. Baltimore has been living a similar roller coaster. After getting gashed for five straight weeks at 35.4 points and 408.8 yards per game, the Ravens have tightened the screws, allowing just 13 points and 315 yards per game across their last three.

So the looming question becomes which version of these defenses shows up. With the game being played in Minneapolis and the Vikings having the steadier recent defensive form, the lean goes toward Minnesota taking a tight, back-and-forth battle at home.

Vikings vs Ravens Betting Odds

Spread: Vikings +4.5

Moneyline: Ravens -176, Vikings +154

Over/Under: 47.5

Form

Minnesota VikingsMIN
-Form

  • Detroit Lions

    24

    -

    27

    Minnesota Vikings

    W

  • Los Angeles Chargers

    37

    -

    10

    Minnesota Vikings

    L

  • Minnesota Vikings

    22

    -

    28

    Philadelphia Eagles

    L

  • Cleveland Browns

    17

    -

    21

    Minnesota Vikings

    W

  • Pittsburgh Steelers

    24

    -

    21

    Minnesota Vikings

    L

Baltimore RavensBAL
-Form

  • Miami Dolphins

    6

    -

    28

    Baltimore Ravens

    W

  • Baltimore Ravens

    30

    -

    16

    Chicago Bears

    W

  • Baltimore Ravens

    3

    -

    17

    Los Angeles Rams

    L

  • Baltimore Ravens

    10

    -

    44

    Houston Texans

    L

  • Kansas City Chiefs

    37

    -

    20

    Baltimore Ravens

    L

Head-to-Head Record

Minnesota VikingsMIN

Last 5 matches

Baltimore RavensBAL

3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

  • Baltimore Ravens

    34

    -

    31

    Minnesota Vikings

  • Minnesota Vikings

    24

    -

    16

    Baltimore Ravens

  • Baltimore Ravens

    29

    -

    26

    Minnesota Vikings

  • Minnesota Vikings

    33

    -

    31

    Baltimore Ravens

  • Baltimore Ravens

    15

    -

    23

    Minnesota Vikings

0