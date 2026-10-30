Revealed: Why Michael Carrick is 'not surprised' to still be Man Utd manager despite horror run

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Michael Carrick has insisted he is "not surprised" to remain in the Manchester United dugout despite the club enduring their most disastrous start to a league season in four decades. The former England international saw his position come under intense scrutiny this week following a dismal 3-0 home defeat at the hands of Bournemouth.

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Surviving the Old Trafford cull

Carrick looked certain to face the axe following Sunday's humiliating loss against the Cherries. That result extended an abysmal winless streak to eight matches in all competition, cementing the club's worst start to a league campaign in 40 years.

However, crisis talks were held on Monday between the 45-year-old and the United hierarchy. Despite widespread anticipation of a managerial change, the boardroom ultimately opted to keep him at the helm.

This backing comes just months after Carrick penned a new permanent two-year deal in the summer. He had earned the permanent role by securing Champions League football, having originally taken over as a short-term successor to Ruben Amorim in January.

Tuning out the noise

When pressed on his survival, the former midfielder maintained a defiant stance. He insisted his sole focus remains on rectifying the current crisis on the pitch rather than fearing for his job.

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"No, I am here to do my job and do my job for the team," Carrick told reporters. "I'm desperate to make us better and improve things, so I'm not surprised, no. I said after the [Bournemouth] game that I didn't expect anything. I was dealing with the performance and the result."

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Addressing the hostile atmosphere during the Bournemouth defeat, he added: "There was no hiding that the dynamics in the stadium were a bit different from normal. My mind was going through that and digesting that as I mentioned to [the media] after the game. It was purely that my mind was [thinking] 'what do we need to do to improve things?'"

No assurances needed

Despite the significant delay in the club communicating his continuation, Carrick was adamant that he never sought validation from the boardroom. He acknowledged the immense pressure of the Old Trafford hot seat but dismissed the impact of external speculation.

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"I don't need any assurances from anyone," he declared. "I totally get the position, get the job, the responsibilities and what comes with that. I don't see it really [outside noise], I see things I need to see. I don't look for it, it doesn't help in any way."

Reiterating his commitment to the matchgoing fanbase, Carrick concluded: "I care what the supporters think, what it feels like in the stadium. I genuinely don't take any notice of anything else. I know this job and what it brings."

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A daunting trip to Stamford Bridge

Carrick will now lead his beleaguered squad to Stamford Bridge for a massive Premier League clash against Chelsea on Saturday.

Given United's wretched run of form, the trip to west London feels like a make-or-break fixture. The manager must find an immediate solution to end this eight-game winless drought, or the club's decision-makers may be forced to reconvene sooner rather than later.