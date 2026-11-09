Michael Carrick defends Diogo Dalot against calls to drop him after Patrick Dorgu stars off the bench in Manchester United's 4-4 draw with Aston Villa

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Manchester United boss Michael Carrick has jumped to the defence of Diogo Dalot amid calls for the full-back to be dropped after Sunday's 4-4 draw with Aston Villa. The 27-year-old struggled at Old Trafford before substitute Patrick Dorgu replaced him to register a stoppage-time goal and assist.

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Under-fire defender receives managerial backing

Carrick refused to single out Dalot despite the Portugal defender enduring a torrid display before Dorgu came on to inspire a dramatic rescue act. Starting at left-back, he was slow to close down Alysson for the visitors' 60-second opener before fouling the same player for an early second-half penalty. That performance followed midweek criticism after he was caught out of position during Tuesday's 3-2 comeback win over Roma.

Costly errors spark supporter backlash

After Nicolas Jackson made it 2-0 in the fourth minute, Bruno Fernandes and ex-Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans levelled before half-time, only for John McGinn's penalty and a Leon Goretzka strike to restore the visitors' two-goal cushion.

Asked at his post-match press conference whether supporter frustration should cost Dalot his starting berth, Carrick said: "We've got to be careful with that, I think. I understand the frustration.

"I understand the disappointment of the supporters, so I get it. We're all frustrated. We're all disappointed. And the players are as much as anyone, I guarantee you that.

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"Diogo gives absolutely everything. He's played in different positions. He's played left-back. He's played really well at times."

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Dressing-room commitment earns public praise

Although Dorgu's late cameo helped United become the first Premier League team to erase a two-goal deficit twice in one match, their manager insisted one error should not overshadow Dalot's wider contribution.

Carrick added: "He gave a penalty away. That's, you know... he knows that. Maybe he can do a little bit better. Alright, that's part of it; he's made a mistake. But he cares an awful lot, and he's given everything.

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"So, I like what he brings to the team. I like what he brings to the group. I like what he brings to the whole environment and the culture that we've got.

"Picking the team and who plays the next game, that's a whole different decision. But it's a whole different game that we've got to look forward to now."

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Relegation battle awaits after break

Despite their late heroics, United enter the international break sitting 18th with just one win, five draws and four losses from 10 games. That marks their lowest top-flight standing at this stage since sitting 20th in 1986-87, while extending their winless league run to eight matches for only the second time after April to May 2025. Carrick now faces a major selection call at left-back when action resumes.