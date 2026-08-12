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Spain v Argentina: Final - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

Martínez and England duo out of the European Super Cup

Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa
Paris Saint-Germain
Aston Villa
UEFA Super Cup
U. Emery
E. Martinez
E. Konsa
O. Watkins
France
England
Austria
Spain
Argentina

Setting the return date for the Argentine goalkeeper

Aston Villa will be without one of their most prominent players when they face Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup this Wednesday evening.

Unai Emery has opted against calling up Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez for the clash at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg. The decision came shortly after Martinez featured for Argentina at the 2026 World Cup, where they lost the final 1-0 to Spain after extra time on 19 July in New Jersey.

Martinez isn't the only absentee. Emery has also left out the English pair, defender Ezri Konsa and forward Ollie Watkins, after the trio played at the World Cup with their national teams.

Konsa and Watkins finished third with England, beating France 6-4 in the third-place play-off on 18 July in Miami.

Explaining his decision to rest the three, Emery told French website RMC: "I gave them four weeks of holiday, and it was really necessary."

UEFA Super Cup
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL

Martinez's understudy, 35-year-old Dutchman Marco Bizot, is expected to guard the Villa goal against PSG tonight.

Argentine media report that Martinez should be back at Aston Villa soon, ready to feature in the Premier League opener against Brighton on 23 August. The team play a final friendly against Borussia Monchengladbach next Saturday.

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