Maresca: Marmoush is not happy with his lack of minutes, and this is Rodri's situation

Enzo Maresca hinted on Sunday that Omar Marmoush's Manchester City future is far from settled, suggesting the Egyptian international's hunger for more playing time could shape his decision.

Marmoush scored twice in the 3-1 friendly win over Atletico Madrid. Asked afterwards whether the forward would stay, in comments carried by "Manchester Evening News", Maresca replied: "The answer has to be similar to the answer I give regarding James Trafford. The players train every day and want to play, so when they don't feature, they aren't happy."

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The Italian coach went on: "Omar did not play much last season, so his desire is probably to get more minutes. That doesn't mean he won't get more minutes here, but it also comes down to his decision, and to understanding his decision in detail."

Both of Marmoush's goals against Atletico stemmed from the creativity of Ghanaian team-mate Antoine Semenyo, who tore down the right side of the Rojiblancos defence. Algeria's Rayan Ait-Nouri added City's third after breaking clean through one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

On Rodri, Maresca kept it brief: "For the time being, he will be in Manchester on Wednesday."

Barcelona are locked in intensive negotiations to sign the Spain midfielder, who has told City he wants to join the Blaugrana. Real Madrid are also chasing him, according to press reports.

City now prepare to meet Arsenal in the Community Shield next Sunday. It will be their first official fixture under Maresca, following the departure of the legendary Pep Guardiola from the Etihad at the end of last season.







