Manchester United vs Roma: Classic match - seven heaven at Old Trafford as Red Devils dismantle the Giallorossi

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Relive the historic night in 2007 when Sir Alex Ferguson's side produced a masterclass of attacking football to destroy Roma 7-1. A relentless performance saw Manchester United overturn a first-leg deficit in spectacular style.

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There are nights when the rain in Manchester seems to carry a certain electricity, a charge that flows from the Stretford End right through to the turf. April 10, 2007, was one of those evenings. The air was thick with the scent of a European comeback, but nobody in the capacity crowd could have predicted the sheer, unadulterated carnage that was about to unfold. Trailing 2-1 from the first leg in Rome, Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United didn't just knock on the door of the semi-finals. They blew the entire house down with a performance that remains etched in the annals of Champions League folklore.

A first half blitz for the ages

The game began with a statement of intent. Current United boss Michael Carrick, a man often praised for his subtlety, chose violence of the sporting kind in the 11th minute. Receiving the ball centrally, he looked up and unleashed a curling effort that left Doni rooted to the spot. It was the spark that lit the fuse. The Giallorossi, usually so composed under Luciano Spalletti, suddenly looked like a team caught in a hurricane. By the time Alan Smith - returning from a horrific injury to provide a fairytale moment - thumped home the second in the 17th minute, the tie had already swung. Old Trafford was vibrating, a cauldron of noise that seemed to swallow the Italian visitors whole.

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Before Roma could even catch their breath, Wayne Rooney made it three in the 19th minute, sliding in to finish a move of breathtaking fluidity. Three goals in a seven-minute span had turned a deficit into a demolition. The Italians looked towards the dugout for answers, but there were none to be found against a side playing at this tempo. Just before the interval, the man who would become the face of European football for the next decade took centre stage. Cristiano Ronaldo, driving at a terrified defence, drilled a low shot into the bottom corner in the 44th minute to make it 4-0 at half-time. The contest was over, but the symphony was only reaching its crescendo.

The Portuguese maestro takes control

If the first half was a sprint, the second was a procession of clinical brilliance. Just four minutes after the restart, Ronaldo was at it again. Ghosting into the six-yard box with that predatory instinct that would become his trademark, he turned in a cross from Ryan Giggs to make it five. It was a cruel lesson for the visitors. Every time United surged forward, the Roma backline dissolved like sugar in the Manchester rain. The fans were no longer just cheering; they were laughing in disbelief at the sheer ease with which their heroes were dismantling a side that had arrived with high hopes of a semi-final berth.

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Carrick, enjoying perhaps his finest night in a red shirt, added a sixth in the 60th minute with a strike of pure technical perfection from distance. At 6-0, the record books were being frantically checked. Daniele De Rossi managed to pull one back for the visitors in the 69th minute, a fleeting moment of class from the Roma captain, but it was a mere footnote in a story that belonged entirely to the hosts. Even as Ferguson rang the changes, the intensity never wavered, and the substitute bench provided the final flourish to a night that felt like a fever dream for the United faithful.

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Sealing a historic victory

Patrice Evra, who had been a constant overlapping threat, finally got his reward in the 81st minute. His low drive from the edge of the area clipped the post and nestled into the net for the seventh, sealing a 7-1 victory on the night and an 8-3 win on aggregate. It was a scoreline that reverberated across Europe, sending a message that this new generation of United stars had truly arrived. The final whistle brought a roar that could likely be heard across the Pennines, a celebration of a night where every pass found its mark and every shot felt destined for the back of the net.

Reflecting on that night, it wasn't just the volume of goals that stood out, but the manner of them. It was a throwback to the great attacking traditions of the club, a blur of red shirts moving in perfect harmony. Roma, a proud club with a rich history, had been reduced to spectators in their own nightmare. For United fans, it remains the gold standard of European nights at Old Trafford - a match where the ghosts of the past met the brilliance of the present to create something truly immortal under the floodlights.