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Premier League
team-logoManchester United
Old Trafford
team-logoTottenham Hotspur
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James Freemantle
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Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League preview: All you need to know

TV Guide & Streaming
Premier League
Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur
B. Fernandes

Comprehensive match preview of Man United vs Spurs as the Premier League returns after a long international break. We talk tactics, team news, form and more.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 6
Old Trafford

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur will kick off on 10 Oct 2026 at 12:30 EST and 16:30 GMT.

United and Spurs both need to get their seasons going

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur both probably needed a long Premier League break to reflect on what's not worked so far. In short, almost everything. Will Old Trafford be a much-needed tonic for the Red Devils?

Fulham v Manchester United - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images

Manchester United running hot and cold, but mostly cold

Since a 5-2 win against Ipswich, United are winless in four domestic matches, a sequence that includes an EFL Cup defeat to Brighton. A home defeat against 10-man Manchester City didn't go down well with supporters, and stalemates on the road against Everton and Fulham have added to the frustration of fans. Matheus Cunha's 89th-minute equaliser salvaged a point against the Cottagers, but it leaves United languishing in 12th place.

Fulham v Manchester United - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images

Spurs happy to be away from home?

Tottenham's season has started as the 2025-26 campaign finished. The Londoners are winless in their first five matches, and have failed to score in four of them. Their two solitary points so far have come from 0-0 draws, highlighting their issues in front of goal. Their first goals of the season only served as consolation efforts in their most recent 2-3 home defeat to Aston Villa.

FBL-ENG-PR-ASTON VILLA-TOTTENHAMGetty Images

Key stats & injury news

  • Marcus Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo, Benjamin Sesko and Noussair Mazraoui all missed international duty with injury issues and are doubtful here for the hosts.
  • Xavi Simons and Wilson Odobert are long-term absentees for the visitors, while Dejan Kulusevski is nearing a return.
  • Spurs have won four of the last six meetings between these sides.

Likely XIs

United (4231): Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Tielemans, Santos; Mbuemo, Fernandes, Rashford; Cunha.

Spurs (4231): Kinsky; Porro, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Robertson; Bentancur, Tonali; Savio, Fernandes, Marmoush; Solanke.

Team news & squads

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Probable lineups

Manager

  • M. Carrick

Carrick faces a significant injury crisis at Old Trafford, with Amad Diallo, Matthijs de Ligt, Tom Heaton, Manuel Ugarte, Karl Darlow, Kobbie Mainoo, Marcus Rashford, Benjamin Sesko, Patrick Dorgu, and Noussair Mazraoui all sidelined. There are no reported suspensions, though the scale of absences leaves United's squad stretched thin heading into the match. Summer signing Carlos Baleba has recently returned to action in a behind-closed-doors friendly after an ankle problem, offering some encouragement amid the injury concerns.

De Zerbi is also without key personnel, with Wilson Odobert, Xavi Simons, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Pedro Porro, Jan Paul van Hecke, and Micky van de Ven all unavailable through injury. No suspensions are recorded for the visitors, but the absences add further difficulty to an already troubled start to the season. Updates to both squads will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

MUN

MUN - Form

EVE
D2-2
SAB
W4-0
MCI
L0-1
BHA
L2-3
FUL
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
TOT

TOT - Form

NEW
L0-2
NFO
D0-0
EVE
D0-0
LIV
L3-1
AVL
L2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

United have taken two points from their last three Premier League matches, drawing 1-1 with Fulham most recently and sharing a 2-2 draw with Everton earlier in the run. Sandwiched between those results was a 1-0 home defeat to Manchester City, and they also lost 2-3 to Brighton in the Carabao Cup. Their sole bright spot across five matches was a 4-0 Champions League win over Sabah FK, leaving them with one win, two draws, and two defeats in that spell.

Tottenham's recent record makes for grim reading. De Zerbi's side have lost three of their last five matches, including defeats to Aston Villa, Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, and Newcastle United. They drew 0-0 with both Everton and Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, failing to score in three of those five outings. Spurs have conceded eight goals across the five matches while scoring just four.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Manchester UnitedDrawTottenham Hotspur
1
1
3
Premier League
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
2
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
0
FT
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
2
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
2
FT
Europa League
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
1
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
0
FT
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
1
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
0
FT
Carabao Cup
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
4
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
3
FT
7Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 2-0 win for Manchester United at Old Trafford in February 2026. Across the last five encounters, Tottenham have won two, United one, and one match ended in a draw, with the sides also meeting in the Europa League final in May 2025, which Spurs won 1-0. United's home record in this fixture offers some encouragement, but Tottenham have shown they can cause problems across multiple competitions.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
5500135+815
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
540184+412
L
W
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
5311165+1110
W
W
D
L
W
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
5230104+69
W
D
D
D
W
5
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
523073+49
D
W
D
D
W
6
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
523074+39
W
D
W
D
D
7
EvertonEvertonEVE
523063+39
W
D
D
D
W
8
Hull CityHull CityHUL
522164+28
L
D
D
W
W
9
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
52219908
W
L
D
W
D
10
ChelseaChelseaCHE
52121012-27
L
D
L
W
W
11
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
5203711-46
L
W
L
L
W
12
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
51228805
D
L
D
W
L
13
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
512245-15
L
W
D
D
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
5113610-44
L
L
D
W
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
5113611-54
D
L
W
L
L
16
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
511349-54
W
L
D
L
L
17
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
503268-23
L
D
D
D
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
5104110-93
W
L
L
L
L
19
FulhamFulhamFUL
502358-32
D
D
L
L
L
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
502328-62
L
D
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League table, Manchester United sit 12th while Tottenham are bottom in 20th place, making this a fixture with contrasting but urgent stakes for both sides.

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