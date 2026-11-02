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Champions League
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Old Trafford
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Manchester United vs Roma UEFA Champions League preview: Giallorossi invade reeling Red Devils

Manchester United vs Roma
Champions League
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Manchester United
Roma

Carrying the momentum of a breathless 5–2 thrashing of Udinese, Gian Piero Gasperini’s flying Giallorossi head to Manchester aiming to compound the misery of a reeling Red Devils squad stung by a 2–0 Stamford Bridge defeat and battling an unforgiving winless run.

Manchester United vs Roma: Match details

crest
Champions League - Game Week 4
Old Trafford

Gasperini's free-scoring machine tests shaken Theatre of Dreams

Chelsea FC v Manchester United - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images

Manchester United host Roma at Old Trafford in the Champions League on Tuesday, with both clubs arriving at this fixture from very different directions. United are mired in a domestic crisis, while Gasperini's side travel to Manchester in confident, free-scoring form.

Michael Carrick's position at the club remains precarious after a run of results that has left United 16th in the Premier League, their worst-ever start to a top-flight season. A 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth at the weekend followed an embarrassing 4-1 loss to Como in this very competition, and the pressure on Carrick has not eased despite the board choosing to keep him in his post for now.

The manager did receive one piece of encouraging news midweek, with Kobbie Mainoo returning to training after a fortnight out injured. The return of the England midfielder will be welcome, though it does little to offset the confirmation that Benjamin Sesko is ruled out until 2027 with a significant injury setback.

SSC Napoli v AS Roma - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images

Roma arrive in Manchester having beaten Cagliari 4-2 in Serie A at the weekend, a result that highlighted both the attacking depth and the resilience Gasperini has built into this squad. Academy graduates Emanuele Lulli and Niccolo Pisilli scored in that comeback win, with the coach praising the club's youth sector after the match.

Gasperini is without Paulo Dybala, who is unlikely to feature after the manager confirmed the Argentine's recovery is taking longer than expected. Leonardo Balerdi and Mario Hermoso are also sidelined, meaning the Italian will need to manage his resources carefully across a congested schedule.

This is a fixture that carries real weight in the Champions League standings, with United sitting bottom of the table and Roma in mid-table. For Carrick's side, a positive result is close to essential. For Roma, a win in Manchester would represent a statement of continental intent.

Team news & squads

Manchester United vs Roma Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Formation
Roma crest
Roma
ROM
3-4-2-1
S. LammensS. LammensD. DalotD. DalotN. MazraouiN. MazraouiM. de LigtM. de LigtH. MaguireH. MaguireM. MountM. MountY. TielemansY. TielemansM. CunhaM. CunhaB. MbeumoB. MbeumoA. SantosA. SantosB. FernandesB. FernandesP. GolliniP. GolliniL. BalerdiL. BalerdiM. HermosoM. HermosoD. GhilardiD. Ghilarditeam-logoWesleyR. MoraR. MoraN. PisilliN. PisilliN. MolinaN. MolinaM. de RoonM. de RoonM. SouleM. SouleD. MalenD. Malen
Roma crest
Roma
ROM
4-2-3-1
Manchester United

Starting XI

Roma

Manager

  • M. Carrick
  • G. Gasperini

Form

MUN

MUN - Form

ATM
L2-0
LEE
D1-1
COM
L4-1
BOU
L0-3
CHE
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/12
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
ROM

ROM - Form

GEN
W2-0
SBR
W4-0
NAP
D3-3
CGL
W4-2
UDI
W2-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
18/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Manchester UnitedDrawRoma
3
1
1
Europa League
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
3
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
2
FT
Europa League
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
6
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
2
FT
Champions League
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
1
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
0
FT
Champions League
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
0
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
2
FT
Champions League
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
1
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
1
FT
12Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
3300145+99
W
W
W
2
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
3300123+99
W
W
W
3
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
3300127+59
W
W
W
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
3300105+59
W
W
W
5
Real BetisReal BetisBET
330074+39
W
W
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
321072+57
D
W
W
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
321062+47
D
W
W
8
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
3201116+56
L
W
W
9
ComoComoCOM
3201105+56
W
L
W
10
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
320195+46
W
L
W
11
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
320196+36
W
W
L
12
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
320174+36
L
W
W
13
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
320154+16
W
L
W
14
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
3120105+55
D
D
W
15
RomaRomaROM
311185+34
W
L
D
16
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
311143+14
D
W
L
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
311143+14
L
W
D
18
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
31112204
W
L
D
19
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
31028803
L
W
L
20
InterInterINT
310256-13
W
L
L
20
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
310256-13
L
L
W
22
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
310257-23
W
L
L
23
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
310269-33
W
L
L
24
LASKLASKLAS
310269-33
W
L
L
25
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
310236-33
L
W
L
26
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
310248-43
L
W
L
27
LensLensRCL
310237-43
L
L
W
28
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
310249-53
L
W
L
29
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
310238-53
L
L
W
29
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
310238-53
L
W
L
31
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
302139-62
D
L
D
32
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
301247-31
D
L
L
33
VikingVikingVIK
301259-41
L
D
L
34
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
300326-40
L
L
L
35
LilleLilleLIL
3003410-60
L
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
3003113-120
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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