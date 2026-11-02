Manchester United vs Roma UEFA Champions League preview: Giallorossi invade reeling Red Devils

Manchester United vs Roma: Match details

Champions League - Game Week 4 3 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Old Trafford

Gasperini's free-scoring machine tests shaken Theatre of Dreams

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Manchester United host Roma at Old Trafford in the Champions League on Tuesday, with both clubs arriving at this fixture from very different directions. United are mired in a domestic crisis, while Gasperini's side travel to Manchester in confident, free-scoring form.

Michael Carrick's position at the club remains precarious after a run of results that has left United 16th in the Premier League, their worst-ever start to a top-flight season. A 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth at the weekend followed an embarrassing 4-1 loss to Como in this very competition, and the pressure on Carrick has not eased despite the board choosing to keep him in his post for now.

The manager did receive one piece of encouraging news midweek, with Kobbie Mainoo returning to training after a fortnight out injured. The return of the England midfielder will be welcome, though it does little to offset the confirmation that Benjamin Sesko is ruled out until 2027 with a significant injury setback.

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Roma arrive in Manchester having beaten Cagliari 4-2 in Serie A at the weekend, a result that highlighted both the attacking depth and the resilience Gasperini has built into this squad. Academy graduates Emanuele Lulli and Niccolo Pisilli scored in that comeback win, with the coach praising the club's youth sector after the match.

Gasperini is without Paulo Dybala, who is unlikely to feature after the manager confirmed the Argentine's recovery is taking longer than expected. Leonardo Balerdi and Mario Hermoso are also sidelined, meaning the Italian will need to manage his resources carefully across a congested schedule.

This is a fixture that carries real weight in the Champions League standings, with United sitting bottom of the table and Roma in mid-table. For Carrick's side, a positive result is close to essential. For Roma, a win in Manchester would represent a statement of continental intent.

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