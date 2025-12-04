This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logoManchester City
Etihad Stadium
team-logoSunderland
Pranav Venkatesh

Manchester City vs Sunderland Team News, H2H, early injury news, probable lineups, tickets and more

Pep Guardiola would be hoping for a calmer game of football as his side hosts Sunderland on Saturday.

After a frantic couple of games in the league, Manchester City takes on Sunderland in yet another daunting fixture in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola joked about how narratives shift as his Manchester City won 5-4 instead of a flattering 5-1 scoreline. Well, he was not wrong in that case as Manchester City looked every bit the genuine title challengers as they put Fulham to the sword. Charged by the fastest centurion in the Premier League, Erling Haaland, it was a statement performance. But that's where the complications began. City, who gave up a two-goal lead against Leeds United on the weekend, almost threw away a FOUR-GOAL ADVANTAGE. Fulham's late blitz exposed Manchester City's second-half troubles and why they might still not be the side to challenge Arsenal despite sitting in the second place. Guardiola's side has some serious concerns, and all jokes aside, he will be working relentlessly to fix those glaring issues and help them close out games positively. 

Getting a point at Anfield would've been a great cause for celebration for any Sunderland team of the past. But this Regis Le Bris' version of the Black Cats are disappointed that they only got a point out of the fixture. Wilson Isidor was inches away from steering an effort into the net as he rounded Alisson, but a great Federico Chiesa clearance denied him. They were all over Liverpool in the first half as they attacked with purpose and defended compactly. If safety were their only target this season, the board could reassess the situation and ask them to continue punching above their weight. A victory against Chelsea and a couple of draws against Arsenal and Liverpool will give them supreme confidence to take on any side in the world. With City gasping for focus in the closing stages, the Black Cats excel in that period and can spring another surprise on the weekend. Sunderland have not won an away game against Manchester City this millennium. They will be hopeful of causing a massive upset and picking up a first victory against them in 12 years as well.

How to watch Manchester City vs Sunderland online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be available in the UK due to the 3 pm blackout rule. The game can be livestreamed on Peacock in the US.

How to watch Manchester City vs Sunderland online worldwide

Here is how you can watch Manchester City vs Sunderland online worldwide.

Country/RegionBroadcaster
CanadaFubo
AustraliaStan Sport
IndiaStar Sports
MENAbeIN Sports
South AmericaESPN / Disney+
AfricaSuperSport

Manchester City vs Sunderland kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium will host the Manchester City vs Sunderland game on Saturday, 6th December at 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET / 10:00 ET.

Manchester City vs Sunderland Key Matchups

Erling  Haaland vs Daniel Ballard: What can be said about the centurion Haaland that was not said earlier? A three-game blanking run felt like he went for aeons without a goal. Such is the hunger to find the back of the net. Stopping him in this kind of form will almost be impossible for Ballard. But the big Northern Irishman is in excellent form himself. His reach and anticipation are helping him get to every duel a second ahead of the opposition striker. Taking his goal-scoring instinct into account, he can hurt Manchester City in more ways than one.

Rayan Cherki vs Reinildo: It is still early days in the Premier League for Cherki, but the French playmaker has yet to lock a place down in Guardiola's lineups. From wings to attacking midfield, he is playing everywhere. He will be looking to put in a statement performance and nail down the attacking midfield role. Reindilo has been putting in consistent performances ever since he picked up a red card in September. He will be tested by the tricky feet of Cherki on Saturday.

Tijjani Reijnders vs Granit Xhaka: Reijnders made a wonderful start to life at the Etihad Stadium. However, he was under immense scrutiny as City lost a few games, and their midfield was losing battles constantly. A goal-scoring run will boost his confidence as he battles with a veteran Premier League hero in Xhaka. The Swiss international is leading his side expertly and isn't afraid to do the dirty work for his side and stop Reijnders in his tracks.

Manchester City vs Sunderland

Manchester City are winning games irrespective of the means. Be it a late winner or holding onto leads after shooting themselves in the foot. What Guardiola will hope for is a clean performance where they can close out the games without any tension. However, Sunderland will not provide them any joy in that department. The Black Cats are anything but submissive against superior opponents. They will be keen to make life hard for their opponents and nick a crucial away point. However, City's persistence will help them win all three points.

GOAL'S Prediction: Manchester City 2-1 Sunderland

Manchester City vs Sunderland Team news & squads

Manchester City vs Sunderland Probable lineups

Manchester CityHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestSUN
25
G. Donnarumma
3
R. Dias
27
M. Nunes
33
N. O'Reilly
24
J. Gvardiol
14
N. Gonzalez
4
T. Reijnders
20
B. Silva
47
P. Foden
9
Erling Haaland
11
J. Doku
22
R. Roefs
17
Reinildo
15
O. Alderete
5
D. Ballard
20
N. Mukiele
7
C. Talbi
28
E. Le Fee
27
N. Sadiki
25
B. Traore
34
G. Xhaka
18
W. Isidor

4-2-3-1

SUNAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Guardiola

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Le Bris

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Manchester City team news

Fulham v Manchester City - Premier LeagueGetty Images

Rodri and Mateo Kovacic are nowhere close to returns, according to Guardiola. He has to stick with the existing options heading into the relentless fixture run. The manager will be upset with his side giving up leads. He will rotate his deck on the weekend, keeping a crucial game against Real Madrid midweek in mind.

Predicted Lineups: Donnarumma; Lewis, Stones, Ake, Ait-Nouri; Gonzalez, Reijnders; Savinho, Cherki, Marmoush; Haaland

Sunderland team news

Liverpool v Sunderland - Premier LeagueGetty Images

Le Bris installed Brian Brobbey in the lineup for the first time against Liverpool. The Dutch striker ran the channels well and tussled with Ibrahima Konate a lot, but the manager will be hesitant to use him from the get-go again. Isidor is set to make a return to the lineup. With a very short turnaround period between games, he will be keen to ring some changes in the playing eleven.

Predicted Lineups: Roefs; Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Reinildo; Traore, Sadiki, Xhaka, Talbi; Isidor, Le Fee

Form

MCI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

SUN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

MCI

Last 5 matches

SUN

5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

13

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

The Last Meeting

The teams last met over eight years ago when the conditions were vastly different. Pep Guardiola was without a Premier League title yet as he faced a harsh welcome to the league. David Moyes was managing Sunderland, whose goal was guarded by a young Jordan Pickford. However, the Black Cats were massively struggling in the league and were battling certain relegation. Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane condemned them to a 2-0 home defeat as the Cityzens fortified their top-four place.

Standings

Useful links

0