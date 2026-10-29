Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League preview: Midweek shootout tension spills into Saturday showcase

Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Match details

Premier League - Game Week 9 31 Oct 2026 - 11:00 Etihad Stadium

72 hours later: City and Seagulls lock horns in high-stakes Etihad rematch

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Manchester City host Brighton & Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium in a Premier League fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs at opposite ends of a punishing week.

Enzo Maresca's side come into this game having already faced Fabian Hurzeler's Brighton on Wednesday, edging through a 2-2 Carabao Cup draw on penalties. That shootout victory, sealed 4-3, will do little to settle nerves given how close the visitors came to causing an upset.

City's Premier League form has been inconsistent. A 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa preceded the cup tie, and while a 5-1 Champions League win over AEK Athens offered some encouragement, Maresca's squad has conceded ten goals across its last five matches in all competitions.

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Brighton sit third in the Premier League table and arrive as one of the division's most dangerous attacking sides this season. Their 5-0 demolition of Crystal Palace in October demonstrated the quality Hurzeler has assembled, and Diego Gomez has spoken publicly about feeling fully rested and ready to make an impact after being carefully managed through the midweek schedule.

The Seagulls lost 2-0 at Anfield on Sunday, but that defeat came against a Liverpool side in fine form and did little to diminish the broader picture of a Brighton team punching well above expectations this season.

Gianluigi Donnarumma returns in goal for City after Geronimo Rulli started the cup tie, and Erling Haaland is expected to lead the line having been rested midweek. Maresca will be looking for a response from a squad that showed character to come from behind twice against these same opponents just days ago.

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