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Premier League
team-logoManchester City
Etihad Stadium
team-logoBrighton & Hove Albion
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Celine Abrahams
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Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League preview: Midweek shootout tension spills into Saturday showcase

Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Premier League
TV Guide & Streaming
Manchester City
Brighton & Hove Albion

Just three days after a breathless 2–2 Carabao Cup fourth-round duel decided by a 4–3 penalty shootout in East Manchester, Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion collide once more at the Etihad Stadium with vital Premier League points on the line.

Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Match details

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Premier League - Game Week 9
Etihad Stadium

72 hours later: City and Seagulls lock horns in high-stakes Etihad rematch

Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion - Carabao Cup Fourth RoundGetty Images

Manchester City host Brighton & Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium in a Premier League fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs at opposite ends of a punishing week.

Enzo Maresca's side come into this game having already faced Fabian Hurzeler's Brighton on Wednesday, edging through a 2-2 Carabao Cup draw on penalties. That shootout victory, sealed 4-3, will do little to settle nerves given how close the visitors came to causing an upset.

City's Premier League form has been inconsistent. A 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa preceded the cup tie, and while a 5-1 Champions League win over AEK Athens offered some encouragement, Maresca's squad has conceded ten goals across its last five matches in all competitions.

Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion - Carabao Cup Fourth RoundGetty Images

Brighton sit third in the Premier League table and arrive as one of the division's most dangerous attacking sides this season. Their 5-0 demolition of Crystal Palace in October demonstrated the quality Hurzeler has assembled, and Diego Gomez has spoken publicly about feeling fully rested and ready to make an impact after being carefully managed through the midweek schedule.

The Seagulls lost 2-0 at Anfield on Sunday, but that defeat came against a Liverpool side in fine form and did little to diminish the broader picture of a Brighton team punching well above expectations this season.

Gianluigi Donnarumma returns in goal for City after Geronimo Rulli started the cup tie, and Erling Haaland is expected to lead the line having been rested midweek. Maresca will be looking for a response from a squad that showed character to come from behind twice against these same opponents just days ago.

Team news & squads

Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
Formation
Brighton & Hove Albion crest
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
4-2-3-1
G. DonnarummaG. DonnarummaJ. GvardiolJ. GvardiolR. DiasR. DiasM. GuehiM. GuehiA. KhusanovA. KhusanovJ. DokuJ. DokuR. CherkiR. CherkiI. NdiayeI. NdiayeE. AndersonE. AndersonE. FernandezE. FernandezE. HaalandE. HaalandB. VerbruggenB. VerbruggenL. DunkL. DunkJ. HadjamJ. HadjamL. VuskovicL. VuskovicO. BoscagliO. BoscagliJ. HinshelwoodJ. HinshelwoodP. GrossP. GrossM. De CuyperM. De CuyperY. AyariY. AyariD. GomezD. GomezC. KostoulasC. Kostoulas
Brighton & Hove Albion crest
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
4-2-3-1
Manchester City

Starting XI

Brighton & Hove Albion

Manager

  • E. Maresca
  • F. Hurzeler

Form

MCI

MCI - Form

PSG
L2-4
IPS
W3-2
AEK
W5-1
AVL
L2-1
BHA
W2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/11
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
BHA

BHA - Form

KZA
W4-0
CRY
W5-0
JAB
D0-0
LIV
L2-0
MCI
L2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Manchester CityDrawBrighton & Hove Albion
1
2
2
Carabao Cup
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
2
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
2
FT
Premier League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
1
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
1
FT
Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
2
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
1
FT
Premier League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
2
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
2
FT
Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
2
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
1
FT
7Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored5/5

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
8701209+1121
L
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
8701135+821
W
W
W
L
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
8512237+1616
L
W
W
W
W
4
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
8431118+315
W
W
L
W
D
5
ChelseaChelseaCHE
84131715+213
L
W
W
L
D
6
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
8251149+511
D
L
D
W
D
7
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
825196+311
D
D
L
D
W
8
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
83231214-211
W
L
L
W
L
9
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
8323912-311
W
W
D
W
L
10
Hull CityHull CityHUL
824298+110
D
L
D
L
D
11
EvertonEvertonEVE
824289-110
L
L
D
W
D
12
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
83141216-410
D
L
W
L
W
13
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
82331213-19
W
W
L
L
D
14
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
8233810-29
W
W
D
L
D
15
FulhamFulhamFUL
8224810-28
W
W
L
D
D
16
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
81431013-37
L
D
D
D
L
17
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
8215919-107
L
L
W
D
L
18
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
8134610-46
D
L
L
L
W
19
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
8206615-96
L
L
W
W
L
20
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
8125614-85
D
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation



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