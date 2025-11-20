Los Angeles Rams vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to square off under the bright lights of Sunday Night Football in Week 12, a matchup that feels like a postseason preview in the making.

Both sides sit atop their conferences, and if the stars align, this could be an early look at a clash we'll see again when the playoff stakes are sky-high.

Tampa Bay heads into the weekend trying to steady the ship after dropping three of its last four outings, while Los Angeles arrives with the wind at its back, riding a red-hot five-game surge. It's a showdown loaded with storylines, and one neither team will want to let slip through its fingers.

Los Angeles Rams vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick-off time

NFL SoFi Stadium

The Rams and Buccaneers will meet in Week 12 of the NFL season at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, November 23, 2025, starting at 8:20 pm ET or 5:20 pm PT.

Team news & squads

Los Angeles Rams team news

The Rams head into the week in far better shape on the health front, even if they did shelve three starters on injured reserve Wednesday.

Their opening injury report featured only four names, and two of those players were able to go through a full practice. Xavier Smith was sidelined completely as he nurses through concussion protocol, while Nate Landman was limited due to a balky back. Josh Wallace (knee) and Kobie Turner (back) both popped up on the report as well, though each managed to participate without restrictions.

At 37 years old, Matthew Stafford isn't just defying the aging curve, he's smashing it to pieces. The MVP frontrunner is playing the sharpest, most ruthless football of his career, and his partnership with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams has become the stuff of defensive nightmares. Even a talented, physical Tampa Bay unit has every reason to lose sleep over that trio.

The Rams will be without top tight end Tyler Higbee, who landed on IR, but with that powerhouse receiving duo and Kyren Williams churning out yards on the ground, this offense is still loaded for Sunday. Sean McVay's attack shouldn't lose much juice.

That star power will go up against a Bucs defense anchored by its usual pillars, Vita Vea bullying the interior, Lavonte David patrolling sideline to sideline, and Antoine Winfield Jr. erasing big plays on the back end.

Rams Injury Report: Quentin Lake, S - Doubtful , Tyler Higbee, TE - Questionable , Xavier Smith, WR - Questionable , Tutu Atwell, WR - IR , Ahkello Witherspoon, CB - IR.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers team news

Tampa Bay, meanwhile, went in the opposite direction. After conducting only a walkthrough, the Buccaneers dropped an eye-popping 16 names on their estimated injury report. Five players wouldn't have practiced at all, 10 would've been limited, and just one would've been a full-go.

A wave of illness swept through the locker room, leaving Chris Godwin, Baker Mayfield, and four others operating at less than 100 percent and officially limited. Haason Reddick was marked as a non-participant, while Bucky Irving managed to get in limited work.

Tampa Bay's hopes rest squarely on the shoulders of Baker Mayfield, who followed a massive Week 11 outing with a clunker in last week’s loss to Buffalo. It certainly hasn't helped that he’s been missing his top two weapons, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, for long stretches of the season.

But that void has given rise to a breakout star: rookie wideout Emeka Egbuka, who has blown past expectations and played himself firmly into the Offensive Rookie of the Year conversation.

If Godwin and dynamic rookie back Irving suit up this weekend, it could give the Bucs' offense a badly needed jolt, especially with the Rams rolling out one of the nastiest defensive fronts in football. Jared Verse, Byron Young, and Kobie Turner form a trio that can wreck an entire game plan.

However, Los Angeles won't be at full strength in the secondary. Quentin Lake will be sidelined after dislocating his elbow in Week 11. His absence is no small loss and could help level the playing field between these two evenly matched teams.

Buccaneers Injury Report: Markees Watts, LB - Questionable , Haason Reddick, LB - Questionable , Bucky Irving, RB - Questionable , Chris Godwin Jr., WR - Questionable , Ben Bredeson, G - Questionable.

Watch and live stream Rams vs Buccaneers in the USA

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live nationally on NBC. Fans can catch the coverage onPeacockandFubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Rams vs Buccaneers worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Rams vs Buccaneers tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers, $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

Rams vs Buccaneers Fantasy Football

The Rams are somehow squeezing a career renaissance out of Matthew Stafford (19.9 projected Week 12 fantasy points), and it’s happening in Year 17 of his already Hall of Fame-caliber journey. His 112.8 passer rating would set a personal best, and that absurd 27–2 touchdown-to-pick ratio feels more like a video game stat than an NFL line.

A big reason for Stafford’s fireworks? One of the most terrifying receiver tandems in football. Puka Nacua (third in the league in catches, 13.8 fantasy points) continues to vacuum up targets at an outrageous 83.9% catch rate, the best mark among all NFL wideouts. Meanwhile, Davante Adams (10.6 fantasy points), the league’s ultimate red-zone assassin, has already punched in 10 touchdowns this year, pushing his career tally to 113, eighth-most in NFL history and climbing fast.

Head coach Sean McVay has also retooled his scheme in 2025, leaning heavily on three-tight-end looks, a dramatic shift from any previous season of his Rams tenure. It’s helped unlock more creativity, more deception, and more mismatches for Stafford to exploit.

And while the offense gets the spotlight, the Rams defense is doing some serious heavy lifting of its own. This group ranks second in the NFL in points allowed (17.2 per game) and features a ruthless edge duo in Byron Young and Jared Verse, a pairing that has already combined for 13 sacks and a whopping 73 pressures.

For the third year running, Kyren Williams keeps pouring in fantasy production, yet somehow remains one of the most underappreciated stars in the game. With four touchdowns over his last three outings and at least 80 yards in each, he's cemented himself as a no-doubt RB1 in a high-octane offense. Even with Blake Corum siphoning off some snaps, Williams is still getting the premium touches, and that's what matters.

On the other side, Baker Mayfield added 39 yards and a score on the ground last week, but his passing efficiency took a hit in the loss. He’ll try to bounce back against Los Angeles. If Bucky Irving can't go, his recovery timeline has been a guessing game, Sean Tucker will again take over early-down and goal-line duties. Unfortunately for Tampa Bay, their backfield draws a brutal Week 12 assignment against one of the stingiest run defenses in football.

Rookie sensation Emeka Egbuka has been a revelation, but recent returns have cooled off. He's failed to top 60 receiving yards in four of his last five games, suggesting defenses have begun keying on him as Tampa's primary sparkplug. Even so, he continues to command big-time target volume, keeping him afloat as a fringe WR1, just not the early-season steamroller he looked like in September.

Rams vs Buccaneers Game Predictions

The Rams spent nearly the entire afternoon slamming the door on Seattle's offense, denying the Seahawks a touchdown for 57 minutes, only to survive by the skin of their teeth when a last-second field goal sailed wide, sealing a 21–19 escape. Matthew Stafford has vaulted himself to the front of the MVP conversation, and his steady hand is a big reason L.A. keeps stacking wins.

Tampa Bay, meanwhile, might still be the class of the NFC South, although Carolina is starting to lurk in the rearview, but the Bucs are flirting with their third straight setback. Before last weekend, Tampa had been automatic against the spread after a defeat, covering seven consecutive bounce-back spots. That streak snapped, and the cracks are starting to show. Their defense has been carved up in back-to-back outings by New England and Buffalo, exposing a unit that had been keeping them afloat.

Baker Mayfield continues to play with that trademark chip-on-the-shoulder swagger, a baller's baller, but one guy can't throw it, snag it, sprint with it, and simultaneously keep the opponent from putting points on the board.

Prediction: With L.A. humming on both sides of the ball and Stafford playing like a man possessed, the Rams' momentum feels too strong to ignore. Expect Los Angeles to outlast a scrappy but shaky Bucs side and hand Tampa Bay its third straight loss in a tight but controlled Rams win.

Rams vs Buccaneers Betting Odds

Spread

Buccaneers +6.5 (-102)

Rams -6.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Buccaneers +265

Rams -330

Total

OVER 49.5 (-110)

UNDER 49.5 (-110)

Form

LA - Form All Los Angeles Rams 21 - 19 Seattle Seahawks W

San Francisco 49ers 26 - 42 Los Angeles Rams W

Los Angeles Rams 34 - 10 New Orleans Saints W

Jacksonville Jaguars 7 - 35 Los Angeles Rams W

Baltimore Ravens 3 - 17 Los Angeles Rams W TB - Form All Buffalo Bills 44 - 32 Tampa Bay Buccaneers L

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23 - 28 New England Patriots L

New Orleans Saints 3 - 23 Tampa Bay Buccaneers W

Detroit Lions 24 - 9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers L

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30 - 19 San Francisco 49ers W

Head-to-Head Record

LA Last 5 matches TB 3 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Tampa Bay Buccaneers 16 - 13 Los Angeles Rams

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27 - 30 Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams 34 - 24 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24 - 27 Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams 40 - 55 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Useful links