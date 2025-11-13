Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

Two of the NFL's hottest tickets go head-to-head at SoFi Stadium in Week 11, as the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) lock horns with the Seattle Seahawks (7-2) in a showdown that could tilt the entire NFC playoff race.

Both teams have been flying high, riding four-game win streaks and sharing the division lead. This isn't just another NFC West clash—it's a heavyweight bout for supremacy, with potential home-field implications deep into January.

Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks kick-off time

NFL SoFi Stadium

The Rams and Seahawks will meet in Week 11 of the NFL season at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, November 16, 2025, starting at 4:05 pm ET or 1:05 pm PT.

Team news & squads

Los Angeles Rams team news

Sean McVay's Rams are purring like a finely tuned machine. Matthew Stafford has been nothing short of electric, sitting atop the league charts in passing touchdowns and emerging as a frontrunner in the MVP conversation. The veteran's arm looks as sharp as ever, slicing defenses apart with ruthless precision.

And when you've got a supporting cast like his, it's no wonder. Puka Nacua has turned into a defensive coordinator’s nightmare—third in the league with 775 receiving yards, despite missing Week 7 through injury. On the opposite flank, Davante Adams has been a scoring machine, averaging a touchdown per game in what’s been a renaissance year for the veteran.

In the ground game, Kyren Williams has added just the right dose of balance, averaging 4.5 yards a pop and keeping defenses honest. This offense isn’t just dangerous—it's borderline unstoppable when it finds rhythm.

The Rams' defense isn't the forgiving type. Up front, they boast a wrecking crew featuring reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse, edge disruptor Byron Young, and interior bruisers Kobie Turner and Braden Fiske. Together, they form one of the most ferocious fronts in football, more than capable of making Darnold's afternoon miserable. Behind them, Nate Landman, Quentin Lake, and Darious Williams hold down the fort across the back levels, ensuring the Rams’ defense stays as opportunistic as it is physical.

Rams Injury Report: Davante Adams, WR - Questionable , Tutu Atwell, WR - IR , Ahkello Witherspoon, CB - IR , Keir Thomas, LB - IR

Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks team news

Seattle's defense, however, has made a living off making life miserable for opposing quarterbacks. Allowing just 19.1 points per game—the fifth-best mark in the league—they've been the backbone of Pete Carroll's playoff push. Yet this will be their toughest test yet.

To keep Stafford from turning this into a shootout, Seattle's front seven must dictate the tempo. Boye Mafe, Uchenna Nwosu, Leonard Williams, and Byron Murphy have turned into a relentless quartet, combining for 32 sacks, tied for second-most in the NFL. The possible return of linebacker Ernest Jones, who sat out Week 10, would be a timely boost. Add rookie standout Nick Emmanwori and lockdown corner Devon Witherspoon, and the Seahawks’ defense has the tools to make this a slugfest.

Many wrote off Sam Darnold after his redemption tour with Minnesota in 2024 but the 28-year-old has taken it up another gear in Seattle. He’s been sharp, composed, and fearless, proving he's more than just a one-season wonder.

His chemistry with Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been off the charts. The second-year wideout has exploded into superstardom, leading the entire NFL in receiving yards—already over 1,000—and leaving his closest rival more than 200 yards in the dust. The backfield tandem of Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet has become a thunder-and-lightning combo that can gash defenses both inside and out.

Seahawks Injury Report: Ernest Jones IV, LB - Questionable , Josh Jobe, CB - Questionable , Tory Horton, WR - Questionable , Jake Bobo, WR - Questionable , Jalen Sundell, C - Questionable

Getty Images

Watch and live stream Rams vs Seahawks in the USA

The Rams vs Seahawks game in Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live nationally on FOX. Fans can catch the coverage onFubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Rams vs Seahawks worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Rams vs Seahawks tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers, $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

READ MORE: NFL 2025 Tickets: Prices, deals, season tickets & membership information

Rams vs Seahawks Fantasy Football

Matthew Stafford (18.5 projected fantasy points) is playing quarterback like a man possessed right now. Over his last six outings, he's tossed 20 touchdown passes without a single interception, shredding defenses and making it look effortless. He’s thrown multiple scores in seven of his past eight contests, and in five of his last six, he’s hit the three-touchdown mark or better. Even so, this week feels like the spot where he finally comes back down to earth, just a bit, from his white-hot streak. You're obviously starting him, but don't expect another nuclear fantasy explosion.

In the backfield, Kyren Williams (12.1 projected fpts) is beginning to see his stranglehold on the backfield loosen as Blake Corum continues to carve out a bigger role. Sean McVay made it clear he wanted a 65-35 workload split, and he’s backed that up. Williams still logged 58% of the snaps last week, but the carries were nearly even. Despite that, he salvaged his fantasy day with two rushing touchdowns. The challenge this time? A Seattle defense that ranks among the league’s toughest against running backs, eighth fewest fantasy points allowed. Williams remains a low-end RB1 based on volume and scoring potential, but his margin for error is slimmer than usual.

Puka Nacua isn't lighting up the stat sheet quite like earlier in the year, but make no mistake—he's still money in the bank for fantasy lineups. Since coming back from injury, his snap share has dipped and Davante Adams has taken on a larger role in the passing attack, yet Nacua's chemistry with Stafford, especially in the red zone, keeps him firmly in the must-start category. He faces a stingy Seattle secondary that allows the seventh fewest fantasy points to wideouts, but there’s no reason to panic. Puka’s still that guy.

On the other sideline, Sam Darnold (17.2 projected fpts) had a game to forget last week. He attempted just 13 passes before things spiraled out of control, and he was basically a spectator after halftime. Three turnovers later, Mike Macdonald was content to run out the clock rather than risk more chaos. Still, in Week 11, Darnold offers sneaky value. The Seahawks will likely be forced into more passing volume to keep pace with the red-hot Rams, and we’ve seen plenty of quarterbacks rack up garbage-time or comeback fantasy points against this Los Angeles defense.

In the backfield, Kenneth Walker III finds himself in fantasy limbo. He's still the lead back, but not by much. Sharing the workload evenly with Zach Charbonnet (14 carries apiece last week), both backs are living in RB2/Flex territory. And against a Rams defense that's been suffocating against the run, the outlook isn't exactly rosy.

Both the Rams and Seahawks sit at 7-2, and with two divisional clashes remaining, these meetings could very well decide the NFC West crown. The Rams are a wall against the run but middle-of-the-pack versus wide receivers, which sets the stage for Jaxon Smith-Njigba to be heavily featured again.

Rams vs Seahawks Game Predictions

This one tops the list as our must-watch game of the week. The last time the Los Angeles Rams crossed paths with Sam Darnold, they turned his Wild Card appearance into a nightmare, dropping him nine times and forcing a pair of costly turnovers. History might just repeat itself.

The Seattle Seahawks have their work cut out for them. Running the ball against this Rams defense, which allows just 3.9 yards per carry, is like trying to sprint through wet cement. That means the pressure will once again fall squarely on Darnold's shoulders to make magic happen through the air.

Sure, Matthew Stafford gives Los Angeles the clear edge under center, but the Seahawks boast arguably the best defense in the league, and that unit could very well be the great equalizer.

The Rams have been in red-hot scoring form, posting 30-plus points in three consecutive outings. If there’s a defense capable of cooling them off, it's Pete Carroll's battle-hardened crew. That said, Darnold is unlikely to enjoy the same comfort in the pocket he’s had against softer fronts this season. Expect Jared Verse and company to bring the heat early and often. In the end, that relentless Rams pass rush might just tilt the game their way.

Prediction: Los Angeles Rams 26, Seattle Seahawks 17.

Rams vs Seahawks Betting Odds

Spread

Seahawks +3 (-112)

Rams -3 (-108)

Moneyline

Seahawks +128

Rams -154

Total

OVER 48.5 (-112)

UNDER 48.5 (-108)

Form

LA - Form All San Francisco 49ers 26 - 42 Los Angeles Rams W

Los Angeles Rams 34 - 10 New Orleans Saints W

Jacksonville Jaguars 7 - 35 Los Angeles Rams W

Baltimore Ravens 3 - 17 Los Angeles Rams W

Los Angeles Rams 23 - 26 San Francisco 49ers L SEA - Form All Seattle Seahawks 44 - 22 Arizona Cardinals W

Washington Commanders 14 - 38 Seattle Seahawks W

Seattle Seahawks 27 - 19 Houston Texans W

Jacksonville Jaguars 12 - 20 Seattle Seahawks W

Seattle Seahawks 35 - 38 Tampa Bay Buccaneers L

Head-to-Head Record

LA Last 5 matches SEA 3 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Los Angeles Rams 25 - 30 Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks 20 - 26 Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams 17 - 16 Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks 13 - 30 Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks 19 - 16 Los Angeles Rams

