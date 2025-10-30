Los Angeles Rams vs New Orleans Saints NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Los Angeles Rams hit Week 9 sitting at 5-2, fresh off a well-timed bye and looking to keep their share of the NFC West lead. With the Seattle Seahawks also at 5-2, every result matters — especially with a challenging stretch ahead that includes the Saints, 49ers and another showdown with Seattle.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Saints enter this matchup dealing with an all-too-familiar storyline: uncertainty at quarterback. Kellen Moore made the switch from Spencer Rattler to Tyler Shough during last week’s rough 23-3 loss to Tampa Bay, searching for a spark. Instead, the offense continued to sputter, and now the Saints head into Week 9 without a clear answer under center.

On the other sideline, the Rams will look to their veteran leader. Matthew Stafford has already guided Los Angeles through multiple close-game battles this season, and coming out of a bye, the hope is that the offense finds its rhythm early and often.

The real question:

Can Matthew Stafford and this Rams attack roll into Sunday and take care of business against a New Orleans squad still trying to figure out who’s running the show?

Los Angeles Rams vs New Orleans Saints kick-off time

NFL SoFi Stadium

The Rams and Saints will meet in Week 9 of the NFL season at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, on Sunday, November 2, 2025, starting at 4:05 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Los Angeles Rams vs New Orleans Saints lineups LA - Line up 17 Davante Adams

87 Davis Allen

73 Steve Avila

22 Blake Corum

3 Kamren Curl

90 Tyler Davis

67 Justin Dedich

56 Shaun Dolac

69 Kevin Dotson

14 Decobie Durant

42 Ethan Evans

18 Terrance Ferguson

55 Braden Fiske

1 Emmanuel Forbes Jr.

95 Poona Ford

21 A.J. Green

57 Ty Hamilton

6 Nick Hampton

79 Rob Havenstein

89 Tyler Higbee

72 D.J. Humphries

77 AJ Jackson

16 Joshua Karty

26 Kamren Kinchens

37 Quentin Lake

53 Nate Landman

71 Warren McClendon

2 Jaylen McCollough

25 Roger McCreary

15 Konata Mumpfield

52 Larrell Murchison

12 Puka Nacua

84 Colby Parkinson

51 Troy Reeder

20 Ronnie Rivers

65 Coleman Shelton

19 Xavier Smith

48 Omar Speights

9 Matthew Stafford

10 Josaiah Stewart

91 Kobie Turner

8 Jared Verse

30 Josh Wallace

47 Alex Ward

88 Jordan Whittington

23 Kyren Williams

— Byron Young Substitutes NO - Line up 71 Kelvin Banks Jr.

90 Bryan Bresee

98 Jonathan Bullard

26 Terrell Burgess

10 Brandin Cooks

56 Demario Davis

43 Michael Davis

53 Jaylan Ford

79 Luke Fortner

75 Taliese Fuaga

92 Davon Godchaux

96 Carl Granderson

19 Blake Grupe

7 Taysom Hill

31 Jordan Howden

83 Juwan Johnson

94 Cameron Jordan

41 Alvin Kamara

32 Kai Kroeger

55 Eku Leota

4 Kool-Aid McKinstry

87 Foster Moreau

24 Devin Neal

12 Chris Olave

70 Trevor Penning

77 Dillon Radunz

21 Justin Reid

72 Asim Richards

29 Quincy Riley

51 Cesar Ruiz

58 Chris Rumph II

33 Jonas Sanker

22 Rashid Shaheed

93 Nathan Shepherd

6 Tyler Shough

68 Torricelli Simpkins III

44 Isaiah Stalbird

88 Jack Stoll

28 Danny Stutsman

1 Alontae Taylor

15 Mason Tipton

14 Devaughn Vele

20 Pete Werner

54 Jamaal Williams

49 Zach Wood

27 Isaac Yiadom

99 Chase Young Substitutes

Los Angeles Rams team news

Offensively, this group has plenty of firepower. The Rams finished last season ranked 10th in passing yards, and that air-it-out identity hasn't changed. Matthew Stafford continues to pilot the offense with veteran poise, sitting first in the league in passing touchdowns (17) while barely giving the ball away—just two interceptions so far. His timing and ball placement remain as sharp as ever.

Rising star Puka Nacua has been the engine in the receiving corps, leading the team in catches and receiving yards. When the Rams want a chain-mover, he's the guy they look to.

The run game, however, still lags behind—finishing 23rd in rushing last year—and continues to be the area where L.A. looks for consistency. Even with that imbalance, Los Angeles has managed to stay middle-of-the-pack in scoring, sitting 19th with 367 points. They win by leaning into what they do best: trusting Stafford’s arm and creating matchup problems in the passing game.

Defensively, the Rams have developed a knack for getting after quarterbacks, ranking 11th in sacks and 7th in interceptions last season. Injuries are the only possible wrench. Rob Havenstein and Nacua are both listed as questionable, while Tutu Atwell and Ahkello Witherspoon are expected to miss time. Losing depth at receiver and cornerback isn't ideal, especially given how the Rams like to rotate personnel. If the next-man-up mentality doesn't hold, certain matchups could get tricky.

Getty Images

New Orleans Saints team news

The New Orleans Saints come into Week 9 trying to stop the bleeding. At 1-7, things have unraveled quickly. Offensively, they've struggled to sustain drives and capitalize on opportunities. Their passing game has sputtered to a 23rd-place pace, and while their run game provides occasional sparks, their third-down inefficiency continues to stall momentum. Even with playmakers like Chris Olave, who hauled in eight catches in last week’s loss, production has been hard to come by.

And injuries haven't helped. Kendre Miller, Erik McCoy, and Julian Blackmon are all on IR, leaving holes across multiple phases of the offense and defense. Rashid Shaheed remains questionable, adding even more uncertainty to a squad that needs every weapon it can get.

Defensively, New Orleans can still cause problems—they rank top-10 in sacks and interceptions—but they've spent too much time on the field. Giving up nearly 400 points and ranking near the bottom in yards allowed tells the story of a defense being stretched thin.

This contest will be the first NFL start for rookie QB Tyler Shough, who was unable to spark the offense when he replaced Spencer Rattler during Sunday's 23-3 loss to the Buccaneers.

Getty Images

Watch and live stream Rams vs Saints in the USA

The Rams vs Saints game in Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live nationally on FOX. Fans can catch the coverage onFubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Rams vs Saints worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Rams vs Saints tickets

The showdown between the Rams and the Saints is set for SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, a venue that packs in up to 70,000 fans and promises a fiery atmosphere on game day.

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers, $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

Rams vs Saints Fantasy Football

The Los Angeles Rams defense has quietly been one of the more dependable fantasy units this season. Averaging 8.7 fantasy points per game, they sit fourth among all D/STs through eight weeks. They may not create the wild, turnover-heavy explosions we’ve seen from the Browns or Vikings, but they’ve been steady, and lately, they've been hot. With 28 fantasy points across their last two outings and a matchup coming against a New Orleans offense struggling to find direction, this is yet another spot where the Rams’ defense should be deployed with confidence.

Matthew Stafford (projected 19.5 Week 9 points) has put together a consistent run under center. He's thrown multiple touchdown passes in five of his last six starts, operating with the calm of a veteran who has seen every coverage a defense can throw at him. Coming out of the bye, he gets a Saints secondary likely to be on the field often, making him a strong fantasy quarterback play again this week.

Kyren Williams (projected 13.9 Week 9 points) has been Mr. Reliable in the Rams’ backfield, delivering meaningful fantasy production week after week. The matchup gets even more appealing with New Orleans shifting to a new starting quarterback and likely leaning heavier on their defense, and if the Saints offense stalls (as it has recently), Williams could see plenty of late-game rushing work to ice things away.

Expect the return of Puka Nacua (projected 13.5 Week 9 points) to be the big headline of the week. Before his injury, Puka was scorching defenses, ranking fourth in fantasy scoring across all positions through five weeks, averaging 21.6 points per game. Even after missing time, he's still second in the league in receptions, a testament to how essential he is in this offense.

Then there's Davante Adams (projected 10.8 Week 9 points), who is proving once again that elite route runners age differently than most receivers. His three-touchdown showcase against Jacksonville was a reminder of just how deadly he can be when Stafford looks his way in the red zone. With Nacua returning to pull coverage, Adams should continue to be a weekly top-10 play, and he offers some of the highest touchdown upside of any wideout this week.

For New Orleans, Tyler Shough (projected 12.0 Week 9 points) steps into the spotlight after Spencer Rattler was benched. Shough’s relief effort against Tampa Bay was rough, 128 yards on 17-of-30 passing with a pick, and now he has to take his first full start on the road against a defense that’s trending upward. Fantasy managers should take a wait-and-see approach.

Meanwhile, Alvin Kamara (projected 9.0 Week 9 points) is stuck in an offense that can't find its rhythm. Six carries for 21 yards and a couple of receptions last week paint a clear picture, even with strong usage metrics, he simply hasn't converted touches into production. He sits at RB29 in points per game despite an RB12 workload, and advanced grades haven’t been kind either. Until this offense finds direction (or opens running lanes), Kamara carries more risk than reliability.

Rams vs Saints Game Predictions

Don't overlook the New Orleans Saints' defense — they've been quietly keeping games competitive over the past month, holding opponents to just 22 points and 316.5 total yards on average. Still, slowing down this Los Angeles Rams offense is a tall order.

With Matthew Stafford orchestrating an attack featuring Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua, and Davante Adams, the Rams bring a level of firepower few teams can match. The real difference-maker, though, might be L.A.'s relentless pass rush, which should make life miserable for Tyler Shough in the pocket.

Prediction: The Saints hang around early, but the Rams' offensive balance and defensive pressure ultimately take over. Rams 27, Saints 17.

Rams vs Saints Betting Odds

Spread

Saints +14 (-115)

Rams -14 (-105)

Moneyline

Saints: +600

Rams: -900

Total

44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Form

LA - Form All Jacksonville Jaguars 7 - 35 Los Angeles Rams W

Baltimore Ravens 3 - 17 Los Angeles Rams W

Los Angeles Rams 23 - 26 San Francisco 49ers L

Los Angeles Rams 27 - 20 Indianapolis Colts W

Philadelphia Eagles 33 - 26 Los Angeles Rams L NO - Form All New Orleans Saints 3 - 23 Tampa Bay Buccaneers L

Chicago Bears 26 - 14 New Orleans Saints L

New Orleans Saints 19 - 25 New England Patriots L

New Orleans Saints 26 - 14 New York Giants W

Buffalo Bills 31 - 19 New Orleans Saints L

Head-to-Head Record

LA Last 5 matches NO 4 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win New Orleans Saints 14 - 21 Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams 30 - 22 New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints 27 - 20 Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams 27 - 9 New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints 23 - 26 Los Angeles Rams

