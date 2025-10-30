Raiders vs Jaguars NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders return from their Week 8 bye with plenty to prove as they square up at Allegiant Stadium this Sunday, November 2.

Both teams went into the break licking their wounds after losses in Week 7, and now this Week 9 clash could be a tone-setter for the second half of the season. The Raiders are simply trying to stay afloat in a tough AFC, while Jacksonville is fighting to steer itself back toward playoff contention.

It’s worth noting that both franchises brought in new leadership over the offseason but only one of them looks like it’s actually trending forward. First-year Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has his group sitting second in the AFC South. Yes, they're still trailing the Colts by a decent margin, but this team has already shown flashes of something real, including statement wins over the Chiefs and 49ers.

However, the highs have come with some heavy lows. Their last outing, a 35-7 collapse against the Rams in London, was a hard reminder that this is still a work in progress.

Meanwhile, in Las Vegas, the early returns under Pete Carroll haven’t inspired the same confidence. The Raiders are searching for direction, identity, and consistency, and none of those things have surfaced yet.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Jacksonville Jaguars kick-off time

NFL Allegiant Stadium

The Raiders and Jaguars will meet in Week 9 of the NFL season at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV, on Sunday, November 2, 2025, starting at 4:05 pm ET or 1:05 pm PT.

Team news & squads

Las Vegas Raiders team news

Geno Smith continues to guide the Las Vegas Raiders offense, though it hasn’t been smooth sailing. He’s thrown for 1,417 yards with seven touchdowns, but his ten interceptions have stalled too many drives. Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty has been one of the few consistent sparks, posting 445 rushing yards and three scores despite tough sledding behind a shaky offensive front.

Injuries haven’t made things any easier for Las Vegas. Defensive anchor Maxx Crosby and wideout Jakobi Meyers are listed as questionable heading into Week 9. Meanwhile, key contributors like Kolton Miller and Lonnie Johnson Jr. remain on injured reserve, thinning out an already inconsistent roster.

Raiders Injury Report : Jakobi Meyers, WR - Questionable , Brock Bowers, TE - Questionable , Lonnie Johnson Jr., CB - IR-R , Maxx Crosby, DE - Questionable , Isaiah Pola-Mao, S - Questionable

Jacksonville Jaguars team news

The Jacksonville Jaguars are trying to regain their footing after a rough couple of outings. Their trip to London ended in a 35-7 letdown against the Rams, where they were outmatched in both the run game and sustaining drives. Trevor Lawrence still put up 296 yards and tossed a touchdown, but the offense never found the rhythm it needed.

The week before, Jacksonville came up short in a 20-12 loss to the Seahawks. Even though they moved the chains more often, the lack of a consistent ground attack came back to haunt them, just 59 rushing yards on the day. Lawrence did throw a pair of scores, but the offense as a whole felt disjointed.

Their bright spot came in Week 5 when they edged the Chiefs 31-28 in a shootout. That afternoon, Jacksonville finally found some balance: 210 passing yards, 109 on the ground, and a poised performance from Lawrence, who added a touchdown while managing the game smartly.

Jaguars Injury Report : Quintin Morris, TE - Questionable , Devin Lloyd, LB - Questionable , Brian Thomas Jr., WR - Questionable , Eric Murray, S - Questionable , Tim Patrick, WR - Questionable

Watch and live stream Raiders vs Jaguars in the USA

The Raiders vs Jaguars game in Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live nationally on FOX. Fans can catch the coverage onFubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Raiders vs Jaguars worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Raiders vs Jaguars tickets

The showdown between the Raiders and the Jaguars is set for Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV, a venue that packs in up to 65,000 fans and promises a fiery atmosphere on game day.

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers, $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

Raiders vs Jaguars Fantasy Football

Geno Smith (13.6 projected W9 fpts) is coming off a rough outing — and that’s putting it lightly. The veteran passer mustered just 67 yards through the air against Kansas City and couldn’t engineer a single scoring drive, leaving the Raiders stuck on zero. With the offense sputtering this badly, you have to wonder how long the coaching staff sticks with him before considering a change under center.

Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty (12.2 projected W9 fpts) hasn’t been the breakout fantasy force many hoped for, but the blame doesn’t land on his shoulders. Running behind arguably one of the league’s worst run-blocking lines, he’s grinding out 4.0 yards per carry with 445 total yards and a lone touchdown. The talent is clearly there — the question is whether Jacksonville can help unlock it down the stretch.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville’s situation has taken another twist. Word has leaked that the Jaguars are listening to inquiries on Brian Thomas Jr., which only adds fuel to the idea that something behind the scenes just isn’t clicking. Naturally, the fantasy crowd has turned its frustrations toward Trevor Lawrence (17.0 projected W9 fpts), though the quarterback hasn’t exactly been set up to succeed. Despite the inconsistency, throwing to Thomas and Travis Hunter still offers plenty of fantasy juice.

And speaking of Hunter, he finally flashed what Jacksonville envisioned when they brought him in — turning 14 targets into eight catches, 101 yards and a touchdown in his last game. Against a Raiders defense that’s struggled to stop anyone, Lawrence becomes a perfectly viable spot-start coming out of the bye.

First-year coach Liam Coen admitted the Jaguars have drifted too far away from the ground game lately — and hinted strongly that will change this week. That could mean a bigger role for rookie back Tuten, who has shown burst and physicality when given room to operate. If Jacksonville commits to winning in the trenches, Tuten could finally pop with the kind of performance that puts him firmly on the fantasy radar.

As for Travis Hunter (8.1 projected W9 fpts), his role has been trending upward even in a choppy offense. He’s logged at least seven targets in back-to-back games, and if Brian Thomas Jr. is limited or sidelined after leaving the last contest, Hunter could be staring at a feature role in Week 9. Given the matchup — Las Vegas’ defense has been leaking yards and points all year — Hunter is quietly shaping up as a strong Flex play with real upside.

Raiders vs Jaguars Game Predictions

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders both return from their bye, but they’re heading in very different directions. Jacksonville has stumbled since that comeback shocker against Kansas City, dropping back-to-back games—including a humbling 35-7 defeat against the Rams overseas. The issues have been obvious: too many flags, special teams miscues, and an offensive line that’s leaking pressure at the worst possible times.

Even so, at 4-3, Jacksonville is still hanging around the AFC Wildcard picture, and first-year head coach Liam Coen hasn’t lost faith in the foundation he’s building.

The Raiders, on the other hand, sit at 2-5 and look like a team driving with no map, no compass, and no real destination. The roster is scattered, the execution is uneven, and even Tom Brady looming in the ownership suite can't magically clean up the chaos on the field.

This sets up as a prime “get-right” scenario for Jacksonville. If they simply play clean football and avoid the self-inflicted wounds that have tripped them lately, they should be able to capitalize on Las Vegas’ miscues and steady the ship.

Prediction: Jacksonville bounces back and handles business on the road. Final Score: Jaguars 24, Raiders 17

Raiders vs Jaguars Betting Odds

Spread: Raiders +3

Moneyline: Jaguars -165, Raiders +145

Total Over/Under: 44.5

Form

LVR - Form All Kansas City Chiefs 31 - 0 Las Vegas Raiders D

Las Vegas Raiders 20 - 10 Tennessee Titans W

Indianapolis Colts 40 - 6 Las Vegas Raiders L

Las Vegas Raiders 24 - 25 Chicago Bears L

Washington Commanders 41 - 24 Las Vegas Raiders L JAX - Form All Jacksonville Jaguars 7 - 35 Los Angeles Rams L

Jacksonville Jaguars 12 - 20 Seattle Seahawks L

Jacksonville Jaguars 31 - 28 Kansas City Chiefs W

San Francisco 49ers 21 - 26 Jacksonville Jaguars W

Jacksonville Jaguars 17 - 10 Houston Texans W

Head-to-Head Record

LVR Last 5 matches JAX 3 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Las Vegas Raiders 19 - 14 Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars 27 - 20 Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders 27 - 11 Jacksonville Jaguars

Las Vegas Raiders 16 - 20 Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars 16 - 33 Las Vegas Raiders

Useful links