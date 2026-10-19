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Champions League
team-logoLiverpool
Anfield
team-logoVillarreal
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James Freemantle
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Liverpool vs Villarreal Champions League preview: All you need to know

TV Guide & Streaming
Liverpool vs Villarreal
Liverpool
Villarreal
Champions League
D. Szoboszlai

Comprehensive match preview of Liverpool vs Villarreal in the Champions League. We talk tactics, team news, form and more

crest
Champions League - Game Week 3
Anfield

Liverpool vs Villarreal kicks off on 20 Oct 2026 at 15:00 EST and 19:00 GMT.

Liverpool hope to continue flawless UCL run at Anfield

Andoni Iraola's men showed character against Brentford at the weekend in the Premier League, coming from behind to win 2-1. It was a much-needed result, following a 3-0 thrashing against Manchester City. The Reds have had things their own way in the Champions League so far, though, beating Atletico Madrid 2-1 at Anfield and thrashing LASK 6-3 away from home. Despite a patchy start to their domestic campaign, Iraola's men have now won six of their last eight outings across all competitions.

Brentford v Liverpool - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images

A mixed bag from Villarreal so far

Villarreal's seven-match UCL losing streak finally came to an end last time out when they beat Napoli 3-1 despite conceding first. The Yellow Submarine started this season dismally, failing to win any of their last six across all competitions, a sequence including four defeats on the trot. They've steadied the ship somewhat, winning three out of five, including that win over Napoli.

Villarreal CF v SSC Napoli - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images

Goals could be on the menu at Anfield

The Yellow Submarine haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last 13 Champions League appearances, and the chances of a shutout at Anfield look slim, given that they've only kept three shutouts in their last 33 matches in this competition.

Key stats & injuries

  • Liverpool have scored twice or more in 13 of their last 15 UCL group stage clashes at Anfield.
  • Liverpool will be without Dominik Szoboszlai and Jeremie Frimpong, who both got hurt against Brentford at the weekend, while Villarreal will be minus Nicolas Pepe and Tajon Buchanan for the trip to Anfield.

Team news & squads

Liverpool vs Villarreal Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
page.match.formation.title
Villarreal crest
Villarreal
VIL
4-4-2
A. BeckerA. BeckerJ. JacquetJ. JacquetJ. FrimpongJ. FrimpongK. TsimikasK. TsimikasR. AraujoR. AraujoT. NyoniT. NyoniB. BarcolaB. BarcolaF. WirtzF. WirtzR. NgumohaR. NgumohaR. GravenberchR. Gravenberchteam-logoL. KoumasL. JuniorL. Juniorteam-logoC. RomeroP. NavarroP. NavarroR. VeigaR. VeigaS. MourinoS. MourinoS. ComesanaS. ComesanaP. GueyeP. GueyeA. MoleiroA. MoleiroN. SalibaN. SalibaG. MorenoG. MorenoG. MikautadzeG. Mikautadze
Villarreal crest
Villarreal
VIL
4-2-3-1
Liverpool

Starting XI

Villarreal

Manager

  • A. Iraola
  • I. Perez

Andoni Iraola is expected to name a strong side, with his projected XI reading: Alisson Becker; Jeremy Jacquet, Jeremie Frimpong, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Ronald Araujo; Trey Nyoni, Ryan Gravenberch; Bradley Barcola, Florian Wirtz, Rio Ngumoha; Lewis Koumas. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported for the home side, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Villarreal head coach Inigo Perez is set to line up with Luiz Junior in goal, supported by a back four of Carlos Romero, Pau Navarro, Renato Veiga, and Santiago Mourino. Alberto Moleiro and Gerard Moreno are among the attacking options projected to feature. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the away side at this stage.

Form

LIV

LIV - Form

TOT
W3-1
BOU
W0-1
MCI
L0-3
LAS
W3-6
BRE
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
VIL

VIL - Form

MAL
W1-3
LEV
W3-1
RMA
L1-0
NAP
W3-1
ELC
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Liverpool head into this fixture in strong form, recording four wins from their last five matches with one defeat. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 comeback victory over Brentford in the Premier League, following a 6-3 win at LASK in the Champions League. The only blemish in that run was a 3-0 home defeat to Manchester City. Across those five matches, the Reds have scored 11 goals and conceded seven, reflecting an expansive but occasionally open style.

Villarreal's recent form shows three wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five outings. They drew 0-0 with Elche in LaLiga at the weekend before that impressive 3-1 Champions League win over Napoli. A 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid is the only loss in the sequence. Villarreal have scored eight goals and conceded three across those five games, suggesting they arrive at Anfield with genuine attacking momentum.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

LiverpoolDrawVillarreal
3
1
1
Champions League
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
2
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
3
FT
Champions League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
2
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
0
FT
Europa League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
3
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
0
FT
Europa League
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
1
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
0
FT
Club Friendlies
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
0
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
0
FT
8Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the 2022 Champions League semi-finals, when Liverpool won 2-0 at Anfield before Villarreal claimed a 2-3 defeat at home — Liverpool progressing 5-2 on aggregate. Across the five documented meetings between the sides, Liverpool have the stronger record, also defeating Villarreal across both legs of the 2016 Europa League semi-finals, with the only Villarreal win coming in the first leg of that tie.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
2200103+76
W
W
2
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220092+76
W
W
3
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
220092+76
W
W
4
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
220061+56
W
W
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
220084+46
W
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
8
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
220064+26
W
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
220064+26
W
W
10
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
11
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
211042+24
W
D
12
ComoComoCOM
210164+23
L
W
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
14
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
210154+13
W
L
15
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
210132+13
W
L
16
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
17
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
21014403
L
W
18
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
21013303
L
W
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
210123-13
L
W
21
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
22
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
23
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
210147-33
W
L
24
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
210115-43
W
L
25
RomaRomaROM
201145-11
L
D
26
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
201112-11
L
D
27
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
28
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
201117-61
L
D
29
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
30
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
200225-30
L
L
31
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
32
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200214-30
L
L
33
LASKLASKLAS
200237-40
L
L
34
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
35
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
200219-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League league phase, Liverpool sit fifth — a position that places them firmly in contention for a direct route into the round of 16. Villarreal are 14th, meaning they face a tighter battle to secure their place in the knockout rounds, giving this fixture added urgency for the visitors.

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