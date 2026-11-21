Liverpool vs Manchester United: Match details

Premier League - Game Week 11 22 Nov 2026 - 11:30 Anfield

Pochettino’s baptism of fire collides with Anfield momentum

Liverpool host Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday in a Premier League fixture that carries significant weight at both ends of the table. The Reds sit fourth, while United arrive rooted to the bottom in 18th place after a wretched start to the season.

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Mauricio Pochettino takes charge of United for the first time, having been confirmed as Michael Carrick's successor last week. He flew to Manchester from Cincinnati immediately after Tuesday's Concacaf Nations League match against Haiti, leaving his coaching staff minimal time to prepare his new squad for one of the most demanding away days in English football.

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Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola heads into the weekend with concerns of his own. A lengthy injury list has disrupted his squad across recent weeks, and the fitness of Dominik Szoboszlai remains a watchful point after the Hungarian midfielder played through discomfort during the international break.

United's situation is stark. One win from their opening 10 Premier League matches has left them in the relegation zone, and Pochettino faces an immediate reckoning against a Liverpool side that, despite their own inconsistencies, will be overwhelming favourites on home soil.

For Pochettino, Sunday represents the beginning of a rescue mission. His backroom staff have already departed the USMNT camp to begin preparations at Carrington, but the clock is against them.

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