'The only team that I don’t want' - Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola reacts to Carabao Cup reunion with former club Bournemouth

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Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has admitted that Bournemouth was the one opponent he desperately hoped to avoid in the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw. Despite his reservations, the Spaniard is now set for an emotional reunion with his former club after the Reds successfully navigated a tense fourth-round clash against Chelsea.

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A bittersweet reunion for Iraola

After leading his Liverpool side to a hard-fought victory over Chelsea at Anfield, Iraola discovered that his next obstacle on the road to Wembley would be the very team he departed to take the reins on Merseyside, Bournemouth. The quarter-final draw has set the stage for a poignant return to his roots, though it is a fixture he had hoped would not materialise so soon in his tenure.

Iraola guided his team through a nerve-shredding penalty shoot-out against Xabi Alonso’s Blues, but the post-match celebrations were quickly tempered by the news of the upcoming draw. "Honestly, I was talking before the draw and I said the only team that I don’t want is Bournemouth," Iraola said. "For me it’s special, but they know me very well. They are playing very well lately, in a good moment, but it is what it is."

Navigating a difficult cup run

Liverpool’s journey in the Carabao Cup this season has been anything but straightforward, with the fixture list pitting them against several top-tier Premier League rivals. Having already dispatched Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea in consecutive rounds, the addition of an in-form Bournemouth side adds another layer of difficulty to their campaign. Iraola is acutely aware of the threat posed by the Cherries, who have continued to impress with their high-energy style and tactical discipline in recent weeks.

"We haven’t been very lucky with the draw. We played Spurs, Chelsea already, now Bournemouth, and that is going to be obviously special for me. But we have to earn the right to be in the semi-finals and I hope we can do it here at home again," Iraola noted.

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Iraola demands more after gritty cup progression

Acknowledging that knockout football is purely about survival rather than style points, Iraola lauded his squad's monumental shift on the pitch to keep their silverware ambitions alive. With a place in the last eight officially secured, Iraola was quick to issue a rallying cry, demanding his players maintain their relentless edge rather than rest on their laurels.

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"In the end in cup competitions, what matters is that you are in the next round, and you are in the draw and luckily for us we finished on the right side of the penalty shoot-out. We are pleased because the players have done a very big effort today and at least we get the reward of being in the quarter-finals," he stated.

The power of the Anfield atmosphere

Central to Liverpool's progression has been the influence of the home crowd, which Iraola was quick to praise following the dramatic win over Chelsea. The manager highlighted how the supporters remained behind the team even when they fell behind during the match, creating an intimidating environment that eventually wore down the opposition. This bond between the pitch and the stands is something the coach believes is essential for the club’s continued success across all competitions this season.

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"I think they are feeling the support of the ones in the stands and I think when we are all together we create a better atmosphere," the Liverpool boss said. "Even starting losing, I think there was a, ‘Let’s go, come on’, a lot of the players have given us very good help. I think now it is like the third game at home where we finish with good feelings and we have another big one on Sunday. Let’s try to finish this four in a row that we had at home in the best way."