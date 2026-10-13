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Champions League
team-logoVillarreal
Estadio de la Ceramica
team-logoSSC Napoli
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Villarreal vs SSC Napoli: Worldwide Champions League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Villarreal vs SSC Napoli
Villarreal
SSC Napoli
Champions League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Argentina

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Australia

Stan Sport

stan.com.au/sport

Brazil

Max

max.com

Canada

DAZN

dazn.com

China

iQiyi

iqiyi.com

Democratic Republic of the Congo

DStv / SuperSport

dstv.com

Egypt

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

France

Canal+

canalplus.com

Germany

DAZN

dazn.com

India

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

Iran

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Kazakhstan

Qazsport

qazsporttv.kz

Mexico

FOX

foxsports.com.mx

Nigeria

DStv / SuperSport

dstv.com

Pakistan

tapmad

tapmad.com

Peru

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Russia

Okko Sport

okko.tv

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Sudan

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

United Kingdom

TNT Sports

tntsports.co.uk

United States

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

Uzbekistan

Setanta Sports

setantasports.com

Venezuela

Disney+

disneyplus.com

How to watch Villarreal vs SSC Napoli with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Estadio de la Ceramica

Today's game between Villarreal and SSC Napoli will kick off at 20:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Villarreal vs SSC Napoli today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Villarreal vs SSC Napoli lineups

4-4-2
Villarreal crest
Villarreal
VIL
page.match.formation.title
SSC Napoli crest
SSC Napoli
NAP
3-4-2-1
L. JuniorL. JuniorS. MourinoS. MourinoR. VeigaR. Veigateam-logoC. RomeroP. NavarroP. NavarroP. GueyeP. GueyeS. ComesanaS. ComesanaA. MoleiroA. MoleiroN. SalibaN. SalibaG. MorenoG. MorenoG. MikautadzeG. MikautadzeV. Milinkovic-SavicV. Milinkovic-SavicB. BadiashileB. BadiashileR. MarinR. MarinA. RrahmaniA. RrahmaniB. GilmourB. GilmourG. Di LorenzoG. Di LorenzoK. De BruyneK. De BruyneM. PolitanoM. PolitanoS. McTominayS. McTominayG. NascimentoG. NascimentoR. HoejlundR. Hoejlund
SSC Napoli crest
SSC Napoli
NAP
4-4-2
Villarreal

Starting XI

SSC Napoli

Substitutes

Manager

  • I. Perez
  • M. Allegri
Villarreal

Injuries and Suspensions

SSC Napoli

Form

VIL

VIL - Form

BVB
L3-2
BET
L1-2
MAL
W1-3
LEV
W3-1
RMA
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
NAP

NAP - Form

INT
L3-2
ARS
L0-1
BOL
W1-0
FIO
D1-1
FRC
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Villarreal head into this match with a record of two wins, zero draws and three defeats from their last five games across all competitions, scoring nine goals and conceding seven. Their most recent outing ended in a narrow 1-0 loss to Real Madrid in LaLiga, a result that came in difficult circumstances. Prior to that, they beat Levante 3-1 and won 3-1 away at Malaga, showing they are capable of putting together convincing victories. Their two other defeats came against Real Betis and Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, where they lost 3-2 despite scoring twice.

Napoli arrive in better shape, with three wins, one draw and one defeat from their last five. The 3-0 victory over Frosinone in Serie A is their most recent result, following a 1-1 draw with Fiorentina and a 1-0 win at Bologna. Their only defeat in this run was a 1-0 loss to Arsenal in the Champions League, and they also suffered a 3-2 defeat against Inter in Serie A. Allegri's side have scored seven and conceded six across the five matches, with their recent clean sheet against Frosinone a positive sign heading into European competition.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

VillarrealDrawSSC Napoli
2
1
2
Club Friendlies
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
2
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
3
FT
Europa League
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
1
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
1
FT
Europa League
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
1
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
0
FT
Champions League
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
0
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
2
FT
Champions League
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
2
Villarreal badge
Villarreal
VIL
0
FT
5Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in a friendly in December 2022, when Villarreal beat Napoli 3-2. Before that, the two sides met in the 2016 Europa League, with Villarreal winning the first leg 1-0 before the sides drew 1-1 in Naples. Looking further back, Napoli won both Champions League group stage encounters in 2011, beating Villarreal 2-0 on each occasion. Across the five recorded meetings, Napoli hold a slight edge in terms of competitive results, though Villarreal have shown they can cause problems on home soil.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220092+76
W
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
220082+66
W
W
3
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
4
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
5
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
6
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
7
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
8
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
9
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
10
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
210154+13
W
L
11
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
12
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
13
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
210132+13
W
L
14
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
15
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
16
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
17
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
18
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
21014403
W
L
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
21
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
22
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
23
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
24
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
25
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
201112-11
L
D
26
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
27
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200213-20
L
L
28
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
29
VikingVikingVIK
200236-30
L
L
30
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
31
InterInterINT
200225-30
L
L
32
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the current Champions League standings, Villarreal sit 21st while Napoli are placed 27th, making this a fixture with genuine implications for both clubs as they look to climb the table.

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