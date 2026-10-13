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How to watch Villarreal vs SSC Napoli with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Champions League - Game Week 2 13 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Estadio de la Ceramica

Today's game between Villarreal and SSC Napoli will kick off at 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Villarreal vs SSC Napoli today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Form

Villarreal head into this match with a record of two wins, zero draws and three defeats from their last five games across all competitions, scoring nine goals and conceding seven. Their most recent outing ended in a narrow 1-0 loss to Real Madrid in LaLiga, a result that came in difficult circumstances. Prior to that, they beat Levante 3-1 and won 3-1 away at Malaga, showing they are capable of putting together convincing victories. Their two other defeats came against Real Betis and Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, where they lost 3-2 despite scoring twice.

Napoli arrive in better shape, with three wins, one draw and one defeat from their last five. The 3-0 victory over Frosinone in Serie A is their most recent result, following a 1-1 draw with Fiorentina and a 1-0 win at Bologna. Their only defeat in this run was a 1-0 loss to Arsenal in the Champions League, and they also suffered a 3-2 defeat against Inter in Serie A. Allegri's side have scored seven and conceded six across the five matches, with their recent clean sheet against Frosinone a positive sign heading into European competition.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in a friendly in December 2022, when Villarreal beat Napoli 3-2. Before that, the two sides met in the 2016 Europa League, with Villarreal winning the first leg 1-0 before the sides drew 1-1 in Naples. Looking further back, Napoli won both Champions League group stage encounters in 2011, beating Villarreal 2-0 on each occasion. Across the five recorded meetings, Napoli hold a slight edge in terms of competitive results, though Villarreal have shown they can cause problems on home soil.

Standings

In the current Champions League standings, Villarreal sit 21st while Napoli are placed 27th, making this a fixture with genuine implications for both clubs as they look to climb the table.