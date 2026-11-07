How to watch Valencia vs Real Madrid with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

LaLiga - Game Week 12 7 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Mestalla

Real Madrid travel to Estadio Mestalla to face Valencia in LaLiga matchday 12, with Jose Mourinho's side looking to maintain pressure at the top of the table.

Valencia sit 19th in the standings and have struggled for consistency this season, but Javier Aguirre's team will fancy their chances of causing problems for a visiting side that has been warned about exactly this kind of fixture. Mourinho himself has spoken openly about the threat posed by a fresh, well-rested opponent with nothing to lose.

Madrid arrive in fine form, having won five of their last five matches across all competitions. A 3-0 win over Racing Santander last weekend was followed by a 3-2 Champions League victory over AEK Athens in midweek, and Mourinho's squad looks battle-hardened heading into the weekend.

The absence of Vinicius Junior through suspension is the headline team news concern for the visitors. The Brazilian was rested in midweek for the Athens trip, but a separate suspension means he will not be available at Mestalla, forcing Mourinho to reshuffle his attacking options.

Mourinho has been candid in his pre-match briefings, admitting he wants both Atletico Madrid and Barcelona to drop points in their direct clash this weekend. A Madrid win at Mestalla, combined with any slip-up in that fixture, would dramatically reshape the title picture.

With the LaLiga title race tightening and a volatile away atmosphere guaranteed at Mestalla, this fixture carries real weight for both clubs. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Valencia vs Real Madrid live.

You can live stream Valencia vs Real Madrid using ExpressVPN to access coverage in your region.

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