How to watch Ukraine vs Hungary with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 4 5 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Anton Malatinsky

Today's game between Ukraine and Hungary will kick off at 5 Oct 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ukraine vs Hungary today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Ukraine are managed by Andrea Maldera, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Hungary head into the fixture under Marco Rossi, with no confirmed team news currently available. Further squad details will be provided as they emerge ahead of matchday.

Form

Ukraine have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five matches, scoring three goals and conceding four across that run. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 Nations League defeat to Northern Ireland, which ended a run that included a 1-0 win over Hungary and a goalless draw with Georgia in the competition. Prior to the Nations League, they beat Poland 2-0 and Albania 1-0 in friendlies. Ukraine have shown defensive solidity in parts of this campaign but have now conceded three in a single match for the first time in the sequence.

Hungary have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five matches, scoring four goals and conceding three. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Nations League win over Georgia, which followed a goalless draw with Northern Ireland and a 1-0 defeat to Ukraine in the group opener. Before the Nations League, Rossi's side beat Kazakhstan 3-1 and Finland 2-1 in consecutive friendlies, scoring five goals across those two fixtures. Hungary have now won two of their last three matches across all competitions.

Head-to-Head Record

The only recorded meeting between these two sides in the provided data came on September 25, 2026, when Hungary hosted Ukraine in UEFA Nations League B and lost 1-0. That result represents the full extent of the head-to-head record available, with Ukraine claiming the single win from the one fixture listed.

Standings

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Northern Ireland NIR 3 2 1 0 4 0 +4 7 W D W 2 Ukraine UKR 3 1 1 1 1 3 -2 4 L D W 3 Hungary HUN 3 1 1 1 1 1 0 4 W D L 4 Georgia GEO 3 0 1 2 0 2 -2 1 L D L Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Relegation Playoff

Ukraine sit second in UEFA Nations League B Group 2 heading into this fixture, with Hungary in third. Both teams are within reach of the top spot, and a win here would strengthen either side's position in a group where the gap between the teams remains narrow.