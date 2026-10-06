How to watch Switzerland vs North Macedonia with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 4 6 Oct 2026 - 14:45

Today's game between Switzerland and North Macedonia will kick off at 6 Oct 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Switzerland vs North Macedonia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Murat Yakin has no injury or suspension information listed ahead of this fixture, with team news expected to be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Goce Sedloski's North Macedonia squad are similarly without confirmed injury or suspension updates at this stage. Further details will be added as they become available.

Form

Switzerland have won four of their last five matches, with their only defeat coming against Argentina in the World Cup. Their most recent result was a 2-1 victory over Slovenia in the Nations League, following a 3-0 win over Scotland. Across those five matches, the Swiss have scored 10 goals and conceded five, with three consecutive Nations League wins marking a sharp return to form after the World Cup exit.

North Macedonia have lost four of their last five matches, with their only point coming from a 0-0 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina. Their most recent outing was a 0-2 defeat to Scotland, following a 2-0 loss to Slovenia and a 3-0 defeat to Switzerland earlier in the group stage. Across those five matches, North Macedonia failed to score in four of them, conceding 9 goals in total.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in UEFA Nations League B Group 1 on September 26, 2026, when Switzerland won 3-0 away at North Macedonia. That is the only head-to-head fixture in the available dataset, giving Switzerland a 100% record in recent encounters between the two sides.

Standings

Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Switzerland SUI 3 3 0 0 8 1 +7 9 W W W 2 Slovenia SVN 3 1 1 1 3 2 +1 4 L W D 3 Scotland SCO 3 1 1 1 2 3 -1 4 W L D 4 North Macedonia MKD 3 0 0 3 0 7 -7 0 L L L Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Relegation Playoff

Switzerland top UEFA Nations League B Group 1 and North Macedonia are bottom, meaning the hosts come into this fixture with a commanding advantage while the visitors are fighting to avoid finishing the group stage without a point.