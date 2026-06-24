International Coverage





How to watch Switzerland vs Canada with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

World Cup - Grp. B BC Place Vancouver

Today's game between Switzerland and Canada will kick-off at 24 Jun 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Switzerland vs Canada today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Switzerland coach Murat Yakin names a strong projected XI, with Gregor Kobel in goal and a back four of Silvan Widmer, Luca Jaquez, Manuel Akanji, and Ricardo Rodriguez. Michel Aebischer, Remo Freuler, and Granit Xhaka are set to form the midfield, with Dan Ndoye, Ruben Vargas, and Breel Embolo leading the attack. Miro Muheim is listed as injured and will not feature.

Jesse Marsch's Canada side is set to line up with Maxime Crepeau in goal, backed by Alistair Johnston, Richie Laryea, Niko Sigur, and Moise Bombito in defence. Tajon Buchanan, Ali Ahmed, Stephen Eustaquio, and Nathan Saliba are named in midfield, with Jonathan David and Cyle Larin up front. Ismael Koné is out with the broken leg he sustained against Qatar, while Alfie Jones is also unavailable. No suspensions are listed for either side.

Form

Switzerland have taken four points from their two World Cup group games, drawing 1-1 with Qatar before beating Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1. Across their last five matches, they have recorded two wins and three draws, with no defeats. They beat Jordan 4-1 in a May friendly and drew 1-1 with Australia before the tournament began. Switzerland have scored 10 goals across those five games and conceded four.

Canada have also collected four points from their opening two group games. Their run of five matches shows two wins and three draws. The most recent result was a 6-0 victory over Qatar on June 18, with Jonathan David scoring a hat-trick. Before the tournament, Canada drew 1-1 with Ireland and beat Uzbekistan 2-0. They have scored 10 goals and conceded two across those five matches, keeping two clean sheets in the process.

Head-to-Head Record

SUI Last match CAN 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Switzerland 1 - 3 Canada 1 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

These two nations have met just once in recorded history. That single encounter came in a friendly on May 15, 2002, when Canada won 3-1 away in Switzerland. Tuesday's match at BC Place will be only the second meeting between the two sides.

Standings

In Group B, Canada currently sit first and Switzerland are second ahead of the final round of fixtures.