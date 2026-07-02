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World Cup
team-logoSwitzerland
BC Place Vancouver
team-logoAlgeria
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Switzerland vs Algeria: Worldwide World Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Switzerland vs Algeria
Switzerland
Algeria
World Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage


Country

Broadcaster

Website

China

CCTV-5 Sports

cctv.com

Brazil

Disney+ Premium Brazil

disneyplus.com

Australia

SBS

sbs.com.au

India

ZEE5

zee5.com

Argentina

DIRECTV Sports Argentina

directvgo.com

Kazakhstan

Qazsport

qazsporttv.kz

Algeria

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

connect.beinsports.com

Democratic Republic of the Congo

StarTimes App

startimes.com.cn

Mexico

ViX Mexico

vix.com

Indonesia

TVRI Sport

tvri.go.id

Iran

Persiana Sports

persiana.tv

Mongolia

EduTV

edutv.mn

Chad

SuperSport Football Plus

supersport.com

Bolivia

Tigo Sports Bolivia

tigosports.com.bo

Colombia

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

South Africa

Showmax

showmax.com

Egypt

beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia

beinsports.com

Chile

DGO

directvgo.com

Zambia

GOtv

gotvafrica.com

Turkey

TRT 1

trt1.com.tr

France

myCANAL

canalplus.com

Kenya

Sporty TV App

sportytv.com

Ukraine

Megogo

megogo.net

How to watch Switzerland vs Algeria with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
World Cup - Final Stage
BC Place Vancouver

Today's game between Switzerland and Algeria will kick-off at 3 Jul 2026, 04:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Switzerland vs Algeria today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Switzerland vs Algeria Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Switzerland crest
Switzerland
SUI
Formation
Algeria crest
Algeria
ALG
4-2-3-1
1G. Kobel5M. Akanji13R. Rodriguez4N. Elvedi3S. Widmer8R. Freuler10G. Xhaka17R. Vargas9J. Manzambi11D. Ndoye7B. Embolo16O. Benbot2A. Mandi17R. Belghali21R. Bensebaini15R. Ait Nouri8H. Aouar7R. Mahrez22I. Maza19N. Bentaleb10F. Chaibi9A. Gouiri
Algeria crest
Algeria
ALG
4-2-3-1
Switzerland

Starting XI

Algeria

Manager

  • M. Yakin
  • V. Petkovic

Switzerland are managed by Murat Yakin. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed ahead of the match. The projected XI lines up with Gregor Kobel in goal, a back four of Luca Jaquez, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, and Ricardo Rodriguez, a midfield pairing of Remo Freuler and Granit Xhaka, with Ruben Vargas, Johan Manzambi, and Dan Ndoye in support, and Breel Embolo as the central striker.

Algeria are managed by Vladimir Petkovic. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed. The projected XI has Oussama Benbot in goal, with Aissa Mandi, Rafik Belghali, Ramy Bensebaini, and Rayan Ait Nouri across the back line, Houssem Aouar and Nabil Bentaleb in midfield, Ibrahim Maza, Riyad Mahrez, and Fares Chaibi in the attacking midfield roles, and Amine Gouiri leading the line. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if new information becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Form

SUI

SUI - Form

JOR
W4-1
AUS
D1-1
QAT
D1-1
BIH
W4-1
CAN
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
5/5
ALG

ALG - Form

NED
W0-1
BOL
W0-4
ARG
L3-0
JOR
W1-2
AUT
D3-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Switzerland have won three of their last five matches, drawing two and losing none. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Canada on June 24, with Ruben Vargas and Johan Manzambi on the scoresheet. Earlier in the group stage, they beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1 on June 18. Their only dropped points came in a 1-1 draw with Qatar and a 1-1 draw with Australia in a pre-tournament friendly. Across those five matches, Switzerland scored 13 goals and conceded five.

Algeria have won three of their last five matches, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent result was a 3-3 draw with Austria on June 28, a dramatic finale in which Mahrez scored twice. Before that, they beat Jordan 2-1 on June 23 after coming from behind. Their only defeat across the five fixtures was a 3-0 loss to Argentina. In pre-tournament friendlies, Algeria beat Bolivia 4-0 and defeated the Netherlands 1-0.

Head-to-Head Record

No recent head-to-head data is available between Switzerland and Algeria. This round-of-32 fixture at BC Place in Vancouver is the first meeting between the sides in decades, with previous encounters recorded in friendlies in November 1983 and May 1986.

Standings

Switzerland finished first in Group B. Algeria advanced from Group J in third place as one of the best third-placed finishers across the tournament.

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