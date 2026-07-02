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How to watch Switzerland vs Algeria with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

World Cup - Final Stage BC Place Vancouver

Today's game between Switzerland and Algeria will kick-off at 3 Jul 2026, 04:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Switzerland vs Algeria today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Switzerland are managed by Murat Yakin. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed ahead of the match. The projected XI lines up with Gregor Kobel in goal, a back four of Luca Jaquez, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, and Ricardo Rodriguez, a midfield pairing of Remo Freuler and Granit Xhaka, with Ruben Vargas, Johan Manzambi, and Dan Ndoye in support, and Breel Embolo as the central striker.

Algeria are managed by Vladimir Petkovic. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed. The projected XI has Oussama Benbot in goal, with Aissa Mandi, Rafik Belghali, Ramy Bensebaini, and Rayan Ait Nouri across the back line, Houssem Aouar and Nabil Bentaleb in midfield, Ibrahim Maza, Riyad Mahrez, and Fares Chaibi in the attacking midfield roles, and Amine Gouiri leading the line. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if new information becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Switzerland have won three of their last five matches, drawing two and losing none. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Canada on June 24, with Ruben Vargas and Johan Manzambi on the scoresheet. Earlier in the group stage, they beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1 on June 18. Their only dropped points came in a 1-1 draw with Qatar and a 1-1 draw with Australia in a pre-tournament friendly. Across those five matches, Switzerland scored 13 goals and conceded five.

Algeria have won three of their last five matches, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent result was a 3-3 draw with Austria on June 28, a dramatic finale in which Mahrez scored twice. Before that, they beat Jordan 2-1 on June 23 after coming from behind. Their only defeat across the five fixtures was a 3-0 loss to Argentina. In pre-tournament friendlies, Algeria beat Bolivia 4-0 and defeated the Netherlands 1-0.

Head-to-Head Record

No recent head-to-head data is available between Switzerland and Algeria. This round-of-32 fixture at BC Place in Vancouver is the first meeting between the sides in decades, with previous encounters recorded in friendlies in November 1983 and May 1986.

Standings

Switzerland finished first in Group B. Algeria advanced from Group J in third place as one of the best third-placed finishers across the tournament.