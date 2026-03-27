How to watch Spain vs Saudi Arabia with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Spain and Saudi Arabia will kick-off at 21 Jun 2026, 17:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Spain vs Saudi Arabia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Spain are managed by Luis de la Fuente for this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the squad, and no confirmed lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the team news picture becomes clearer.

Saudi Arabia head into the match under head coach Georgios Donis. As with Spain, no injury or suspension data is available at this stage, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Further squad updates are expected ahead of the game.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Spain head into this fixture with a mixed recent record, collecting two wins and three draws from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a goalless draw with Cape Verde in their World Cup opener on June 15, a result that followed a 1-3 win over Peru in a friendly on June 9. De la Fuente's side also drew 1-1 with Iraq and 0-0 with Egypt in warm-up fixtures, with a 3-0 victory over Serbia the standout result across the five games. Spain scored five goals and conceded two across that run, though their inability to break down Cape Verde underlined concerns about attacking consistency.

Saudi Arabia arrive with one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Uruguay in their World Cup opener on June 15, a point that followed a goalless friendly draw with Senegal. The Green Falcons beat Puerto Rico 3-0 in a preparatory fixture but suffered defeats to Ecuador and Serbia in earlier warmups. Saudi Arabia scored five goals and conceded six across the five matches, with back-to-back losses before the tournament contrasting with their composed display against Uruguay.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in a friendly on September 7, 2012, with Spain winning 5-0. Before that, Spain edged Saudi Arabia 3-2 in another friendly on May 29, 2010. The only World Cup meeting in the dataset dates to June 23, 2006, when Spain won 1-0 with Saudi Arabia as the nominal home side. Across all three recorded matches, Spain have won every fixture and conceded just two goals.

Standings

In Group H, Saudi Arabia currently sit second while Spain are placed third, with both teams having played one match apiece in the 2026 World Cup group stage.