International Coverage

Country Broadcaster Homepage Canada TSN tsn.ca China CCTV-5 Sports sports.cctv.com Australia SBS sbs.com.au India ZEE5 zee5.com Argentina TyC Sports tycsports.com Kazakhstan Qazsport qazsporttv.kz Algeria beIN Sports beinsports.com Indonesia TVRI tvri.go.id Peru América Televisión americatv.com.pe Colombia Win Sports winsports.co Bolivia Red Uno reduno.com.bo Chile Chilevisión chilevision.cl France M6 6play.fr/m6 Spain TVE La 1 rtve.es/play Cameroon StarTimes startimes.com.cn Paraguay Trece trece.com.py Morocco beIN Sports beinsports.com Norway NRK nrk.no Poland TVP tvp.pl Italy DAZN dazn.com Philippines Pilipinas Live pilipinaslive.com Ecuador Teleamazonas teleamazonas.com Great Britain BBC bbc.co.uk/sport Romania Antena 1 as.ro

How to watch Spain vs Saudi Arabia with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Spain and Saudi Arabia will kick-off at 21 Jun 2026, 17:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Spain vs Saudi Arabia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Spain are managed by Luis de la Fuente for this Group H fixture. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the squad, and no confirmed probable lineup has been released ahead of the match. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as team news emerges.

Saudi Arabia head coach Georgios Donis also has a clean bill of health reported at this stage, with no injuries or suspensions confirmed in the available data. As with Spain, further squad information is expected to be confirmed in the build-up to the game.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 25 V. Munoz Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Spain arrive in Atlanta with a mixed recent record, collecting two wins and three draws from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Cape Verde in their World Cup opener on June 15, a result that followed a 1-3 win over Peru in a pre-tournament friendly. Earlier in their preparation, Spain drew 1-1 with Iraq and were held 0-0 by Egypt, though they did record a convincing 3-0 win over Serbia in March. Across those five matches, Spain scored five goals and conceded one, reflecting a defensively solid but inconsistently productive attack.

Saudi Arabia's recent form tells a similar story of streakiness. They drew 1-1 with Uruguay on matchday one on June 15, a result that followed a goalless friendly draw with Senegal. Their best recent performance was a 3-0 win over Puerto Rico, though losses to Ecuador and Serbia in earlier friendlies showed vulnerability. Saudi Arabia have scored five goals and conceded six across their last five outings, with two wins, two draws, and one defeat.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in a September 2012 friendly, with Spain winning 5-0. Before that, Spain edged Saudi Arabia 3-2 in a May 2010 friendly. The only competitive encounter in the dataset was a 2006 World Cup group-stage match, which Spain won 1-0 with Saudi Arabia as the home side. Across the three recorded meetings, Spain have won all three, scoring nine goals and conceding two.

Standings

In Group H, Spain currently sit third while Saudi Arabia are second after the opening round of fixtures.