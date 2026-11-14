How to watch Spain vs England with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 6 15 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Spain host England at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid in a winner-takes-all UEFA Nations League A Group 3 decider, with the group's top spot on the line.

Spain arrive at this fixture in extraordinary form, unbeaten in 43 consecutive matches and having extended their winning run to 12 games with a 2-0 victory over Czechia on matchday five. Luis de la Fuente's side sit at the summit of Group A3 and will hold first place with anything other than a defeat.

England secured their own momentum on Thursday, coming from behind to beat Croatia 2-1 at Wembley. Harry Kane converted a pressure penalty to seal the win on a night when he became England's most-capped men's player, surpassing Peter Shilton's tally of 125 appearances with his 126th cap.

The two sides already met in this group phase, with Spain edging a 3-2 victory in September. Kane acknowledged that result has sharpened England's focus, and Thomas Tuchel's squad arrive in Madrid knowing only a win will be enough to leapfrog their hosts.

Off the pitch, De la Fuente used his pre-match press conference to address comments made by Tuchel regarding anti-racist protocols, delivering a blunt rebuttal and insisting there is no issue to discuss. The Spanish coach also confirmed that teenage winger Lamine Yamal is fully fit and available after a spell on the sidelines, dismissing suggestions to the contrary.

With both managers publicly focused on winning and the group title at stake, this is a fixture that carries genuine weight for both nations heading into the Nations League knockout rounds.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Spain vs England.

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