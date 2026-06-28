International Coverage





Country Broadcaster Official Homepage 1. United States TUDN tudn.com 2. Canada TSN tsn.ca 3. Brazil TyC Sports (Regional) tycsports.com 4. Australia SBS sbs.com.au 5. Algeria TOD tod.tv 6. Argentina TyC Sports tycsports.com 7. Mexico TUDN tudn.com 8. Indonesia TVRI tvri.go.id 9. South Africa SuperSport supersport.com 10. Colombia DSports directvgo.com 11. Peru DSports directvgo.com 12. France M6+ 6play.fr/m6 13. Spain DAZN dazn.com 14. Germany DAZN dazn.com 15. Japan Sports broadcast feed fifa.com 16. Zimbabwe SuperSport supersport.com 17. Chile DSports directvgo.com 18. Saudi Arabia TOD tod.tv 19. Pakistan tapmad tapmad.com 20. Nigeria SportyTV sportytv.com 21. Ecuador DSports directvgo.com 22. United Kingdom DAZN dazn.com 23. Ghana SportyTV sportytv.com 24. South Korea KBS kbs.co.kr 25. Singapore mewatch mewatch.sg

How to watch South Africa vs Canada with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

World Cup - Final Stage Los Angeles Stadium

Today's game between South Africa and Canada will kick-off at 28 Jun 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch South Africa vs Canada today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Hugo Broos names a settled projected XI for South Africa, with Ronwen Williams in goal behind a back four of Khuliso Mudau, Ime Okon, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, and Aubrey Modiba. Thalente Mbatha and Sphephelo Sithole are named in midfield, with Relebohile Mofokeng, Thapelo Maseko, and Oswin Appollis supporting Evidence Makgopa up front. Themba Zwane is suspended and will play no part.

Jesse Marsch's projected XI for Canada sees Maxime Crepeau start in goal, with Richie Laryea, Derek Cornelius, Luc De Fougerolles, and Alistair Johnston forming the back four. Nathan Saliba and Stephen Eustaquio are named in central midfield alongside Ali Ahmed, with Tajon Buchanan behind the striking pair of Cyle Larin and Jonathan David. Ismael Kone is injured and unavailable. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off as team news is confirmed.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 11 T. Zwane Injuries and Suspensions 8 I. Kone

Form

South Africa arrive in the Round of 32 with a record of W2 D1 L1 D1 across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win over South Korea on June 25, which confirmed their place in the knockout stage. Prior to that, they drew 1-1 with Czechia and suffered a 2-0 defeat to Mexico in their World Cup opener. Across all five matches, Bafana scored two goals and conceded three. They have won two of their last five and kept one clean sheet.

Canada's last five produced a record of W2 D2 L1. Their most recent match ended in a 2-1 defeat to Switzerland on June 24. Before that, they beat Qatar 6-0 and drew 1-1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina in the group stage. Canada scored nine goals across those five matches and conceded four, though the Qatar result significantly inflates the attacking numbers. They are unbeaten in three of their last five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

RSA Last match CAN 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins South Africa 2 - 0 Canada 2 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

South Africa and Canada have met only once in recorded history. That single encounter came in a friendly on November 20, 2007, with South Africa winning 2-0 at home. Sunday's Round of 32 clash in Los Angeles is just the second meeting between these two nations.

Standings

South Africa finished second in Group A, while Canada finished second in Group B.