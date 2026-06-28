International Coverage
Country
Broadcaster
Official Homepage
1. United States
TUDN
2. Canada
TSN
3. Brazil
TyC Sports (Regional)
4. Australia
SBS
5. Algeria
TOD
6. Argentina
TyC Sports
7. Mexico
TUDN
8. Indonesia
TVRI
9. South Africa
SuperSport
10. Colombia
DSports
11. Peru
DSports
12. France
M6+
13. Spain
DAZN
14. Germany
DAZN
15. Japan
Sports broadcast feed
16. Zimbabwe
SuperSport
17. Chile
DSports
18. Saudi Arabia
TOD
19. Pakistan
tapmad
20. Nigeria
SportyTV
21. Ecuador
DSports
22. United Kingdom
DAZN
23. Ghana
SportyTV
24. South Korea
KBS
25. Singapore
mewatch
How to watch South Africa vs Canada with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between South Africa and Canada will kick-off at 28 Jun 2026, 20:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch South Africa vs Canada todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
South Africa vs Canada Probable lineups
Starting XI
Manager
- H. Broos
- J. Marsch
Injuries and Suspensions
Hugo Broos names a settled projected XI for South Africa, with Ronwen Williams in goal behind a back four of Khuliso Mudau, Ime Okon, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, and Aubrey Modiba. Thalente Mbatha and Sphephelo Sithole are named in midfield, with Relebohile Mofokeng, Thapelo Maseko, and Oswin Appollis supporting Evidence Makgopa up front. Themba Zwane is suspended and will play no part.
Jesse Marsch's projected XI for Canada sees Maxime Crepeau start in goal, with Richie Laryea, Derek Cornelius, Luc De Fougerolles, and Alistair Johnston forming the back four. Nathan Saliba and Stephen Eustaquio are named in central midfield alongside Ali Ahmed, with Tajon Buchanan behind the striking pair of Cyle Larin and Jonathan David. Ismael Kone is injured and unavailable. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off as team news is confirmed.
Form
South Africa arrive in the Round of 32 with a record of W2 D1 L1 D1 across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win over South Korea on June 25, which confirmed their place in the knockout stage. Prior to that, they drew 1-1 with Czechia and suffered a 2-0 defeat to Mexico in their World Cup opener. Across all five matches, Bafana scored two goals and conceded three. They have won two of their last five and kept one clean sheet.
Canada's last five produced a record of W2 D2 L1. Their most recent match ended in a 2-1 defeat to Switzerland on June 24. Before that, they beat Qatar 6-0 and drew 1-1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina in the group stage. Canada scored nine goals across those five matches and conceded four, though the Qatar result significantly inflates the attacking numbers. They are unbeaten in three of their last five outings.
Head-to-Head Record
South Africa and Canada have met only once in recorded history. That single encounter came in a friendly on November 20, 2007, with South Africa winning 2-0 at home. Sunday's Round of 32 clash in Los Angeles is just the second meeting between these two nations.
Standings
South Africa finished second in Group A, while Canada finished second in Group B.