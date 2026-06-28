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World Cup
team-logoSouth Africa
Los Angeles Stadium
team-logoCanada
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South Africa vs Canada: Worldwide World Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
South Africa vs Canada
South Africa
Canada
World Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage


Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

1. United States

TUDN

tudn.com

2. Canada

TSN

tsn.ca

3. Brazil

TyC Sports (Regional)

tycsports.com

4. Australia

SBS

sbs.com.au

5. Algeria

TOD

tod.tv

6. Argentina

TyC Sports

tycsports.com

7. Mexico

TUDN

tudn.com

8. Indonesia

TVRI

tvri.go.id

9. South Africa

SuperSport

supersport.com

10. Colombia

DSports

directvgo.com

11. Peru

DSports

directvgo.com

12. France

M6+

6play.fr/m6

13. Spain

DAZN

dazn.com

14. Germany

DAZN

dazn.com

15. Japan

Sports broadcast feed

fifa.com

16. Zimbabwe

SuperSport

supersport.com

17. Chile

DSports

directvgo.com

18. Saudi Arabia

TOD

tod.tv

19. Pakistan

tapmad

tapmad.com

20. Nigeria

SportyTV

sportytv.com

21. Ecuador

DSports

directvgo.com

22. United Kingdom

DAZN

dazn.com

23. Ghana

SportyTV

sportytv.com

24. South Korea

KBS

kbs.co.kr

25. Singapore

mewatch

mewatch.sg

How to watch South Africa vs Canada with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
World Cup - Final Stage
Los Angeles Stadium

Today's game between South Africa and Canada will kick-off at 28 Jun 2026, 20:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch South Africa vs Canada today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

South Africa vs Canada Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
South Africa crest
South Africa
RSA
Formation
Canada crest
Canada
CAN
4-4-2
1R. Williams14M. Mbokazi6A. Modiba20K. Mudau21I. Okon5T. Mbatha13S. Sithole10R. Mofokeng7O. Appollis12T. Maseko17E. Makgopa16M. Crepeau22R. Laryea13D. Cornelius4L. De Fougerolles2A. Johnston25N. Saliba7S. Eustaquio20A. Ahmed17T. Buchanan9C. Larin10J. David
Canada crest
Canada
CAN
4-2-3-1
South Africa

Starting XI

Canada

Manager

  • H. Broos
  • J. Marsch

Injuries and Suspensions

Hugo Broos names a settled projected XI for South Africa, with Ronwen Williams in goal behind a back four of Khuliso Mudau, Ime Okon, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, and Aubrey Modiba. Thalente Mbatha and Sphephelo Sithole are named in midfield, with Relebohile Mofokeng, Thapelo Maseko, and Oswin Appollis supporting Evidence Makgopa up front. Themba Zwane is suspended and will play no part.

Jesse Marsch's projected XI for Canada sees Maxime Crepeau start in goal, with Richie Laryea, Derek Cornelius, Luc De Fougerolles, and Alistair Johnston forming the back four. Nathan Saliba and Stephen Eustaquio are named in central midfield alongside Ali Ahmed, with Tajon Buchanan behind the striking pair of Cyle Larin and Jonathan David. Ismael Kone is injured and unavailable. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off as team news is confirmed.

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

RSA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/3
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
1/5

CAN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

South Africa arrive in the Round of 32 with a record of W2 D1 L1 D1 across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win over South Korea on June 25, which confirmed their place in the knockout stage. Prior to that, they drew 1-1 with Czechia and suffered a 2-0 defeat to Mexico in their World Cup opener. Across all five matches, Bafana scored two goals and conceded three. They have won two of their last five and kept one clean sheet.

Canada's last five produced a record of W2 D2 L1. Their most recent match ended in a 2-1 defeat to Switzerland on June 24. Before that, they beat Qatar 6-0 and drew 1-1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina in the group stage. Canada scored nine goals across those five matches and conceded four, though the Qatar result significantly inflates the attacking numbers. They are unbeaten in three of their last five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

RSA

Last match

CAN

1

Win

0

Draws

0

Wins

2

Goals scored

0
Games over 2.5 goals
0/1
Both teams scored
0/1

South Africa and Canada have met only once in recorded history. That single encounter came in a friendly on November 20, 2007, with South Africa winning 2-0 at home. Sunday's Round of 32 clash in Los Angeles is just the second meeting between these two nations.

Standings

South Africa finished second in Group A, while Canada finished second in Group B.

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