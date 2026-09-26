How to watch Slovenia vs Scotland with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 1 26 Sept 2026 - 09:00 Stozice Stadium, Ljubljana

Today's game between Slovenia and Scotland will kick off at 26 Sept 2026, 14:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Slovenia vs Scotland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Slovenia are coached by Boštan Cesar, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the hosts ahead of this fixture. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Scotland head into this match under Sébastien Pocognoli, with no confirmed squad news currently available. Further team news will be added as it emerges in the build-up to the game.

Form

Slovenia have recorded one win, two draws and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Croatia, and they also drew 1-1 with Cyprus before that. A 2-3 win over Montenegro represents their strongest recent result, though a 1-0 defeat to Hungary showed their vulnerability. Across those five games, Slovenia have scored five goals and conceded six.

Scotland's last five matches tell the story of a side that competed at the World Cup this summer. They won their opener against Haiti before losing to Morocco 1-0 and then falling to Brazil 3-0 in their final group game. Prior to the tournament, Scotland beat Bolivia 4-0 and Curaçao 4-1 in friendlies, suggesting attacking confidence that did not fully carry into the World Cup. Scotland scored nine goals across those five matches while conceding five.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in October 2017, when Slovenia and Scotland drew 2-2 in a World Cup qualifier in Ljubljana. Scotland won the reverse fixture earlier that year, beating Slovenia 1-0 at home. Across the last five meetings between the sides, the record shows one win for Scotland, one for neither side in terms of a clear series lead, with draws featuring prominently, including a 1-1 friendly in 2012 and a 0-0 draw in Glasgow in 2004.

Standings

Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 North Macedonia MKD 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Scotland SCO 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Slovenia SVN 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Switzerland SUI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League B Group 1, Slovenia currently sit third while Scotland are placed second, meaning this fixture has direct implications for both sides' ambitions in the group.