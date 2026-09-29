How to watch Slovenia vs North Macedonia with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 2 29 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Stozice Stadium, Ljubljana

Today's game between Slovenia and North Macedonia will kick off at 29 Sept 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Slovenia vs North Macedonia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Boštan Cesar is expected to name a side featuring Jan Oblak in goal, with a back line of Jaka Bijol, Zan Karnicnik, David Zec, and Erik Janza. Adam Gnezda Cerin and Timi Elsnik are projected to feature in midfield alongside David Brekalo, with Aljosa Matko, Andraz Sporar, and Danijel Sturm in attack. Vanja Drkusic is listed as an injury concern for the home side, with no suspensions reported. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Goce Sedloski's projected XI for North Macedonia includes Stole Dimitrievski in goal, with Bojan Ilievski, Visar Musliu, Sebastian Herrera, and Anes Meljichi in defence. Enis Bardhi, Agon Elezi, and Matej Gashtarov are named in midfield, with Eljif Elmas, Bojan Miovski, and Dimitar Mitrovski forming the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported for the away side.

Form

Slovenia have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches, drawing 0-0 with Scotland in their most recent outing. Before that, they lost 2-1 to Croatia and drew 1-1 with Cyprus. Their only win in the sequence came away at Montenegro, where they won 3-2. Across those five matches, Slovenia scored six goals and conceded six, reflecting a side that has been vulnerable at the back while showing occasional attacking threat.

North Macedonia have taken two draws and suffered three defeats across their last five matches, with no wins in that run. Their most recent fixture ended in a 3-0 loss to Switzerland in the Nations League opener, and they were beaten 4-0 by Turkiye before that. They drew 0-0 with both Bosnia and Herzegovina and Ireland earlier in the period. North Macedonia scored just once and conceded seven across those five games, a record that underlines the scale of the challenge Sedloski's side face.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 1-1, a friendly played in June 2021. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, the series is closely contested, with North Macedonia winning two, Slovenia winning one, and two matches finishing level. The sides have shared goals across the series, though neither has established a dominant pattern, making this a genuinely open fixture with history offering little guidance on the likely outcome.

Standings

Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Switzerland SUI 1 1 0 0 3 0 +3 3 W 2 Scotland SCO 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 D 3 Slovenia SVN 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 D 4 North Macedonia MKD 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0 L Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League B Group 1, Slovenia sit third and North Macedonia fourth, meaning both sides are in the lower half of the group and in need of points to avoid falling further behind the pace set by the teams above them.