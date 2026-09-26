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How to watch Slovakia vs Moldova with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 1 26 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Futbal Tatran Arena

Today's game between Slovakia and Moldova will kick off at 26 Sept 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Slovakia vs Moldova today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Vladimir Weiss has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of the match, and there are no injury or suspension updates currently available for Slovakia. The squad picture should become clearer as the fixture approaches, and this section will be updated with the latest information closer to kick-off.

For Moldova, coach Lilian Popescu is similarly yet to name his expected starting XI, with no injury or suspension news confirmed at this stage. Updates will be added as the match draws nearer.

Form

Slovakia head into this fixture with a record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five matches. Weiss's side have shown they can put teams away, beating Romania 2-0 and Malta 2-1 in friendlies, though a 6-0 defeat to Germany in World Cup qualifying exposed defensive vulnerabilities. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Montenegro, a result that continued a pattern of dropping points against sides they might expect to beat. Across those five games, Slovakia scored nine goals but conceded thirteen, a tally that points to attacking intent matched by defensive inconsistency.

Moldova's recent form tells a more difficult story. Popescu's side have managed just one win in their last five, drawing with Armenia and Bulgaria while losing to Cyprus, Lithuania, and Israel. The most recent match, a 1-1 draw with Armenia, at least halted a run of three straight defeats. Moldova scored seven goals across those five fixtures but conceded ten, and they have yet to string together back-to-back positive results in recent months.

Head-to-Head Record

The historical record between these two sides is slim, with only two previous meetings on record. Slovakia have the upper hand across that history, winning both encounters. The most recent fixture, a 4-2 Slovakia victory in World Cup qualifying in September 2001, remains the definitive meeting between the sides. Moldova will be looking to rewrite that narrative on neutral ground, though the Slovaks' home advantage in Presov adds another layer of difficulty for the visitors.

Standings

Grp. 3 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Faroe Islands FRO 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Kazakhstan KAZ 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Moldova MDA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Slovakia SVK 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Promotion Promotion Playoff Possible relegation

In UEFA Nations League C Group 3, Slovakia currently occupy fourth place while Moldova sit third, meaning this fixture is a direct contest between two sides separated by a single position in the table.