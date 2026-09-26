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UEFA Nations League C
team-logoSlovakia
Futbal Tatran Arena
team-logoMoldova
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Slovakia vs Moldova: Worldwide UEFA Nations League C broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Slovakia vs Moldova
Slovakia
Moldova
UEFA Nations League C

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country / Territory

Broadcaster

Official Website Link

India

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

United States

fuboTV / ViX

fubo.tv

Pakistan

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Brazil

Disney+ Premium Brazil

disneyplus.com

Bangladesh

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Russia

Okko Sport

okko.tv

Mexico

Sky Sports Mexico

skysports.mx

Japan

DAZN Japan

dazn.com

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Vietnam

TV 360

tv360.vn

Iran

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Turkey

S Sport+

ssportplus.com

Germany

DAZN Germany

dazn.com

Thailand

MONOMAX

monomax.me

South Africa

SuperSport Football Plus ROA

supersport.com

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

disneyplus.com

Sudan

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Iraq

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

disneyplus.com

Ukraine

MEGOGO Football

megogo.net

Canada

DAZN Canada

dazn.com

Morocco

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Yemen

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Peru

Disney+ Premium Sur

disneyplus.com

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Nepal

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Australia

beIN Sports Connect

beinsports.com

Syria

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Sri Lanka

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Romania

Digi Sport 3 Romania

digisport.ro

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

disneyplus.com

Kazakhstan

UEFA.tv

uefa.tv

Chad

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Somalia

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Guatemala

Disney+ Premium Norte

disneyplus.com

Ecuador

Disney+ Premium Sur

disneyplus.com

South Sudan

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Bolivia

Disney+ Premium Sur

disneyplus.com

Tunisia

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Jordan

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Dominican Republic

Disney+ Premium Norte

disneyplus.com

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Honduras

Disney+ Premium Norte

disneyplus.com

Czech Republic

Sport1 CZ

sport1tv.cz

Greece

Nova Sports

novasports.gr

Portugal

Sport TV

sporttv.pt

Belarus

Okko Sport

okko.tv

Israel

Sport 2

sport1.maariv.co.il

Slovakia

JOJ Sport / STVR

joj.sk

Libya

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Paraguay

Disney+ Premium Argentina

disneyplus.com

Bulgaria

Play Diema Xtra

diemasport.bg

Nicaragua

Disney+ Premium Norte

disneyplus.com

El Salvador

Disney+ Premium Norte

disneyplus.com

Denmark

TV2 Play Denmark

tv2.dk

Finland

MTV Katsomo

mtv.fi

Norway

TV 2 Play / Viaplay

tv2.no

Oman

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Palestine

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Costa Rica

Disney+ Premium Norte

disneyplus.com

New Zealand

beIN Sports Connect

beinsports.com

Mauritania

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Panama

Disney+ Premium Norte

disneyplus.com

Kuwait

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Moldova

Moldova 1 / Okko Sport

trm.md

Uruguay

Disney+ Premium Argentina

disneyplus.com

Armenia

FAST TV

fasttv.am

Qatar

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Lithuania

Go3 Extra Sports

go3.lt

Estonia

Go3 Extra Sports

go3.ee

Djibouti

beIN Sports HD 1

beinsports.com

Bhutan

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Maldives

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Iceland

Viaplay Iceland

viaplay.is

Puerto Rico

ViX

vix.com

How to watch Slovakia vs Moldova with a VPN

VPN GuideGeminiWatch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 1
Futbal Tatran Arena

Today's game between Slovakia and Moldova will kick off at 26 Sept 2026, 19:45.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Slovakia vs Moldova today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Slovakia vs Moldova Probable lineups

Manager

  • V. Weiss

Vladimir Weiss has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of the match, and there are no injury or suspension updates currently available for Slovakia. The squad picture should become clearer as the fixture approaches, and this section will be updated with the latest information closer to kick-off.

For Moldova, coach Lilian Popescu is similarly yet to name his expected starting XI, with no injury or suspension news confirmed at this stage. Updates will be added as the match draws nearer.

Form

SVK

SVK - Form

GER
L6-0
KOS
L3-4
ROU
W2-0
MAL
W2-1
MTN
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
MDA

MDA - Form

ISR
L4-1
LTU
L0-2
CYP
L3-2
BGR
D2-2
ARM
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/12
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Slovakia head into this fixture with a record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five matches. Weiss's side have shown they can put teams away, beating Romania 2-0 and Malta 2-1 in friendlies, though a 6-0 defeat to Germany in World Cup qualifying exposed defensive vulnerabilities. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Montenegro, a result that continued a pattern of dropping points against sides they might expect to beat. Across those five games, Slovakia scored nine goals but conceded thirteen, a tally that points to attacking intent matched by defensive inconsistency.

Moldova's recent form tells a more difficult story. Popescu's side have managed just one win in their last five, drawing with Armenia and Bulgaria while losing to Cyprus, Lithuania, and Israel. The most recent match, a 1-1 draw with Armenia, at least halted a run of three straight defeats. Moldova scored seven goals across those five fixtures but conceded ten, and they have yet to string together back-to-back positive results in recent months.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

SlovakiaDrawMoldova
2
0
0
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Slovakia badge
Slovakia
SVK
4
Moldova badge
Moldova
MDA
2
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Moldova badge
Moldova
MDA
0
Slovakia badge
Slovakia
SVK
1
FT
5Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals1/2
Both teams scored1/2

The historical record between these two sides is slim, with only two previous meetings on record. Slovakia have the upper hand across that history, winning both encounters. The most recent fixture, a 4-2 Slovakia victory in World Cup qualifying in September 2001, remains the definitive meeting between the sides. Moldova will be looking to rewrite that narrative on neutral ground, though the Slovaks' home advantage in Presov adds another layer of difficulty for the visitors.

Standings

Grp. 3

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Faroe IslandsFaroe IslandsFRO
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2
KazakhstanKazakhstanKAZ
00000000
3
MoldovaMoldovaMDA
00000000
4
SlovakiaSlovakiaSVK
00000000
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Possible relegation

In UEFA Nations League C Group 3, Slovakia currently occupy fourth place while Moldova sit third, meaning this fixture is a direct contest between two sides separated by a single position in the table.

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