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Championship
team-logoSheffield United
Bramall Lane
team-logoWrexham
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Watch Sheffield United vs. Wrexham live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Sheffield United vs Wrexham
Sheffield United
Wrexham
Championship

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Sheffield United vs Wrexham in live Championship action today.

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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How to watch Sheffield United vs Wrexham with a VPN

  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table below).
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomSky Sports Main Event
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports English 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Argentina

FOX Sports 3 Argentina / Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

beIN SPORTS 3 / beIN Sports Connect

beIN Sports Australia

Bolivia

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Brazil

ESPN Brazil / Disney+ Premium Brazil

Disney+

Canada

DAZN Canada / fuboTV Canada

DAZN Canada

Chad

beIN Sports English 2 / SuperSport Premier League ROA

beIN Sports

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Democratic Republic of the Congo

SuperSport Premier League ROA / ESPN Africa

SuperSport

Egypt

beIN Sports English 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

India

FanCode

FanCode

Iran

beIN Sports English 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports English 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Japan

DAZN Japan

DAZN Japan

Mauritania

beIN Sports English 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Mexico

ESPN4 Mexico / Disney+ Premium Mexico

Disney+

Morocco

beIN Sports English 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Nigeria

SuperSport Premier League Nigeria / ESPN Africa

SuperSport

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

beIN SPORTS CONNECT / TOD

beIN Sports

South Africa

SuperSport Premier League / ESPN Africa

SuperSport

Sudan

beIN Sports English 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

United Kingdom

Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Football / Sky Go UK

Sky Sports

United States

Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo

Paramount+

Match Preview

crest
Championship - Game Week 13
Bramall Lane

Sheffield United host Wrexham at Bramall Lane in the EFL Championship, with Phil Parkinson's side making the trip to South Yorkshire in need of a result to ease any lingering anxiety over their second-tier standing.

Chris Wilder's Blades sit 12th in the table and have shown they are capable of putting together positive runs, though their form over the past five games has been patchy. A draw against Derby County in their last outing means Sheffield United have not strung back-to-back wins together recently.

Wraxham arrive at Bramall Lane in 17th place, six points above the relegation zone. The Red Dragons have had a difficult few weeks off the pitch, with the EFL handing the club a £75,000 fine after two registration breaches earlier in the season involving Issa Kabore and Callum O'Hare.

O'Hare, who joined from Sheffield United in the summer, returns to Bramall Lane for the first time since his £7 million move. That subplot adds an extra layer of interest to an otherwise straightforward Championship fixture.

Parkinson will be hoping his side can rediscover the form that produced a 4-1 win over Preston North End earlier this month. Wrexham have shown they can compete at this level, but consistency has been difficult to find.

Bramall Lane provides a stern test. Wilder knows his ground well and Sheffield United will look to use home advantage to push further up the table.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield United vs Wrexham live.

Team news & squads

Sheffield United vs Wrexham Probable lineups

Manager

  • C. Wilder
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