Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.
How to watch Sheffield United vs Wrexham with a VPN
- Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
- Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table below).
- Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
- Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
- Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!
International Coverage
Country
Broadcaster
Homepage
Algeria
beIN Sports English 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Argentina
FOX Sports 3 Argentina / Disney+ Premium Argentina
Australia
beIN SPORTS 3 / beIN Sports Connect
Bolivia
Disney+ Premium Chile
Brazil
ESPN Brazil / Disney+ Premium Brazil
Canada
DAZN Canada / fuboTV Canada
Chad
beIN Sports English 2 / SuperSport Premier League ROA
Chile
Disney+ Premium Chile
Colombia
Disney+ Premium Sur
Democratic Republic of the Congo
SuperSport Premier League ROA / ESPN Africa
Egypt
beIN Sports English 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT
India
FanCode
Iran
beIN Sports English 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Iraq
beIN Sports English 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Japan
DAZN Japan
Mauritania
beIN Sports English 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Mexico
ESPN4 Mexico / Disney+ Premium Mexico
Morocco
beIN Sports English 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Nigeria
SuperSport Premier League Nigeria / ESPN Africa
Peru
Disney+ Premium Chile
Saudi Arabia
beIN SPORTS CONNECT / TOD
South Africa
SuperSport Premier League / ESPN Africa
Sudan
beIN Sports English 2 / beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Football / Sky Go UK
United States
Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo
Match Preview
Sheffield United host Wrexham at Bramall Lane in the EFL Championship, with Phil Parkinson's side making the trip to South Yorkshire in need of a result to ease any lingering anxiety over their second-tier standing.
Chris Wilder's Blades sit 12th in the table and have shown they are capable of putting together positive runs, though their form over the past five games has been patchy. A draw against Derby County in their last outing means Sheffield United have not strung back-to-back wins together recently.
Wraxham arrive at Bramall Lane in 17th place, six points above the relegation zone. The Red Dragons have had a difficult few weeks off the pitch, with the EFL handing the club a £75,000 fine after two registration breaches earlier in the season involving Issa Kabore and Callum O'Hare.
O'Hare, who joined from Sheffield United in the summer, returns to Bramall Lane for the first time since his £7 million move. That subplot adds an extra layer of interest to an otherwise straightforward Championship fixture.
Parkinson will be hoping his side can rediscover the form that produced a 4-1 win over Preston North End earlier this month. Wrexham have shown they can compete at this level, but consistency has been difficult to find.
Bramall Lane provides a stern test. Wilder knows his ground well and Sheffield United will look to use home advantage to push further up the table.
Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield United vs Wrexham live.
Team news & squads
Sheffield United vs Wrexham Probable lineups
Manager
- C. Wilder
ExpressVPN
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