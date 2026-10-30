Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Wrexham with a VPN

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table below).

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

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International Coverage

Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 13 30 Oct 2026 - 16:00 Bramall Lane

Sheffield United host Wrexham at Bramall Lane in the EFL Championship, with Phil Parkinson's side making the trip to South Yorkshire in need of a result to ease any lingering anxiety over their second-tier standing.

Chris Wilder's Blades sit 12th in the table and have shown they are capable of putting together positive runs, though their form over the past five games has been patchy. A draw against Derby County in their last outing means Sheffield United have not strung back-to-back wins together recently.

Wraxham arrive at Bramall Lane in 17th place, six points above the relegation zone. The Red Dragons have had a difficult few weeks off the pitch, with the EFL handing the club a £75,000 fine after two registration breaches earlier in the season involving Issa Kabore and Callum O'Hare.

O'Hare, who joined from Sheffield United in the summer, returns to Bramall Lane for the first time since his £7 million move. That subplot adds an extra layer of interest to an otherwise straightforward Championship fixture.

Parkinson will be hoping his side can rediscover the form that produced a 4-1 win over Preston North End earlier this month. Wrexham have shown they can compete at this level, but consistency has been difficult to find.

Bramall Lane provides a stern test. Wilder knows his ground well and Sheffield United will look to use home advantage to push further up the table.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield United vs Wrexham live.

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