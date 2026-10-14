International Coverage

How to watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs AEK Athens with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Champions League - Game Week 2 14 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Stamford Bridge

Today's game between Shakhtar Donetsk and AEK Athens will kick off at 14 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs AEK Athens today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Shakhtar Donetsk head into this match without Eguinaldo and Irakli Azarovi, both listed as injured. Arda Turan's projected XI is expected to feature Dmytro Riznyk in goal, with a back four of Vinicius Tobias, Pedro Henrique, Mykola Matviyenko, and Valeriy Bondar. Alisson Santana, Marlon Gomes, Oleg Ocheretko, and Isaque are set to form the midfield, with Gleiker Mendoza and Kaua Elias leading the attack.

AEK Athens have no reported injuries or suspensions ahead of the trip to London. Marko Nikolic is expected to line up with Alberto Brignoli in goal, a back four of Filipe Relvas, Harold Moukoudi, Stavros Pilios, and Lazaros Rota, and a midfield of Milan Vitalis, Razvan Marin, and Aboubakary Koita. Lovro Majer, Zini, and Luka Jovic are projected to operate in the attacking positions.

Form

Shakhtar Donetsk have won four of their last five matches, drawing the other, giving them a W4-D1-L0 record across that run. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 win over Veres Rivne in the Ukrainian Premier League on October 9. They also recorded a 2-0 victory over Chornomorets Odesa and won away at Karpaty 2-1. The sole blemish was a 1-1 draw with PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League. Shakhtar have scored nine goals and conceded two across those five games.

AEK Athens also carry a W4-D1-L0 record from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win over OFI Crete in the Super League on October 10. The standout result in the run was an 8-1 cup demolition of Panserraikos FC. A 1-1 draw with Asteras Tripolis is the only occasion they have dropped points. AEK have scored 13 goals and conceded two across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Shakhtar Donetsk and AEK Athens. Further historical context will be added closer to kick-off if records become available.

Standings

In the Champions League table, Shakhtar Donetsk sit 18th and AEK Athens are placed 15th, meaning both clubs are currently outside the positions that would secure progression, making this a fixture with direct implications for their European ambitions.