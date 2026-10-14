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Champions League
team-logoShakhtar Donetsk
Stamford Bridge
team-logoAEK Athens
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Shakhtar Donetsk vs AEK Athens: Worldwide Champions League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Shakhtar Donetsk vs AEK Athens
Shakhtar Donetsk
AEK Athens
Champions League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Austria

Sky Go Austria

Sky Austria

Brazil

Max Brazil

Max

Canada

DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

ESPN Chile

ESPN Chile

China

iQiyi

iQiyi

Colombia

ESPN Colombia

ESPN Colombia

Democratic Republic of the Congo

SuperSport Football Plus ROA

SuperSport

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

France

myCANAL

Canal+

Germany

DAZN Germany

DAZN Germany

Greece

Cosmote Sport 3

Cosmote TV

India

Sony LIV

Sony LIV

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Japan

WOWOW

WOWOW

Mexico

Max Mexico

Max

Nigeria

SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria

SuperSport

Peru

ESPN Colombia

ESPN Peru

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

South Africa

SuperSport Football Plus

SuperSport

Spain

Movistar+

Movistar Plus+

Ukraine

MEGOGO Football 3

MEGOGO

United States

Paramount+

Paramount+

How to watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs AEK Athens with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Stamford Bridge

Today's game between Shakhtar Donetsk and AEK Athens will kick off at 14 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs AEK Athens today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Shakhtar Donetsk vs AEK Athens Probable lineups

4-1-4-1
Shakhtar Donetsk crest
Shakhtar Donetsk
SHK
page.match.formation.title
AEK Athens crest
AEK Athens
AEK
4-4-2
D. RiznykD. RiznykV. TobiasV. TobiasP. HenriqueP. HenriqueM. MatviyenkoM. MatviyenkoV. BondarV. BondarA. SantanaA. SantanaM. GomesM. GomesO. OcheretkoO. OcheretkoIsaqueIsaqueG. MendozaG. MendozaKaua EliasKaua EliasA. BrignoliA. BrignoliF. RelvasF. RelvasH. MoukoudiH. MoukoudiS. PiliosS. PiliosL. RotaL. RotaM. VitalisM. VitalisR. MarinR. MarinA. KoitaA. KoitaL. MajerL. MajerZiniZiniL. JovicL. Jovic
AEK Athens crest
AEK Athens
AEK
4-1-4-1
Shakhtar Donetsk

Starting XI

AEK Athens

Manager

  • A. Turan
  • M. Nikolic

Shakhtar Donetsk head into this match without Eguinaldo and Irakli Azarovi, both listed as injured. Arda Turan's projected XI is expected to feature Dmytro Riznyk in goal, with a back four of Vinicius Tobias, Pedro Henrique, Mykola Matviyenko, and Valeriy Bondar. Alisson Santana, Marlon Gomes, Oleg Ocheretko, and Isaque are set to form the midfield, with Gleiker Mendoza and Kaua Elias leading the attack.

AEK Athens have no reported injuries or suspensions ahead of the trip to London. Marko Nikolic is expected to line up with Alberto Brignoli in goal, a back four of Filipe Relvas, Harold Moukoudi, Stavros Pilios, and Lazaros Rota, and a midfield of Milan Vitalis, Razvan Marin, and Aboubakary Koita. Lovro Majer, Zini, and Luka Jovic are projected to operate in the attacking positions.

Form

SHK

SHK - Form

KAR
W1-2
PSV
D1-1
CHO
W2-0
LNZ
W3-0
VRI
W0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/2
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
AEK

AEK - Form

LAS
W1-0
ATT
D1-1
PAF
W8-1
VOL
W1-2
OFI
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Shakhtar Donetsk have won four of their last five matches, drawing the other, giving them a W4-D1-L0 record across that run. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 win over Veres Rivne in the Ukrainian Premier League on October 9. They also recorded a 2-0 victory over Chornomorets Odesa and won away at Karpaty 2-1. The sole blemish was a 1-1 draw with PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League. Shakhtar have scored nine goals and conceded two across those five games.

AEK Athens also carry a W4-D1-L0 record from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win over OFI Crete in the Super League on October 10. The standout result in the run was an 8-1 cup demolition of Panserraikos FC. A 1-1 draw with Asteras Tripolis is the only occasion they have dropped points. AEK have scored 13 goals and conceded two across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Shakhtar Donetsk and AEK Athens. Further historical context will be added closer to kick-off if records become available.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220092+76
W
W
2
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
3
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
4
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
5
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
6
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
7
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
8
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
9
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
10
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
210154+13
W
L
11
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
11
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
13
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
210132+13
W
L
14
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
15
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
15
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
17
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
18
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
21
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
22
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
22
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
24
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
25
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
201112-11
L
D
26
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
28
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
29
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
30
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
31
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200214-30
L
L
32
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League table, Shakhtar Donetsk sit 18th and AEK Athens are placed 15th, meaning both clubs are currently outside the positions that would secure progression, making this a fixture with direct implications for their European ambitions.

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