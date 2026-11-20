How to watch Sevilla vs Real Betis with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

LaLiga - Game Week 13 21 Nov 2026 - 12:30 Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan

Sevilla host Real Betis in a LaLiga derby at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in Seville. The Andalusian rivalry is one of Spanish football's most charged fixtures, and this edition carries genuine table implications for both clubs.

Sevilla sit sixth in LaLiga under Luis Garcia, a position that flatters and frustrates in equal measure. Their recent form has been inconsistent, with defeats to Real Madrid and Getafe undermining back-to-back positive results against Osasuna and Sporting Hortaleza.

Real Betis arrive in fourth place, making this a derby with a genuine edge in the standings. Manuel Pellegrini's side have won three of their last five across all competitions and are coming off a 2-0 LaLiga win over Elche.

Betis's squad carries some depth concerns heading into the fixture. Injuries to Juan Hernandez and Diego Llorente, combined with Facundo Bernal's suspension, mean Pellegrini has decisions to make in key areas of the pitch.

The derby's recent history has been tight. Three of the last five meetings have been decided by a single goal or ended level, reflecting how difficult these games are to call.

For viewers looking to follow the action, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fans can watch Sevilla vs Real Betis live via ExpressVPN, which allows viewers to access streams from anywhere in the world.

Team news & squads