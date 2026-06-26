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How to watch Senegal vs Iraq with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Senegal and Iraq will kick-off at 26 Jun 2026, 20:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Senegal vs Iraq todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Senegal vs Iraq Probable lineups
Pape Thiaw names a projected XI for Senegal that includes Mory Diaw in goal, with a back line of Moussa Niakhate, Krepin Diatta, Malick Diouf, and Kalidou Koulibaly. Idrissa Gana Gueye, Pape Gueye, and Lamine Camara form the midfield, while Ismaila Sarr, Sadio Mane, and Nicolas Jackson lead the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the Lions of Teranga.
Graham Arnold's projected XI for Iraq sees Ahmed Basil Fadhil start in goal, with a defence of Akam Hashem, Hussein Ali, Zaid Tahseen, and Merchas Doski. Zidane Iqbal, Ali Jasim, and Marko Lawk Farji fill the midfield, with Amir Al-Ammari and Ayman Hussein in support of striker Ali Al Hamadi. Iraq also report no injuries or suspensions ahead of kick-off.
Form
Senegal arrive with one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-2 defeat to Norway on June 23, a match in which Ismaila Sarr scored twice. Before that, they lost 3-1 to France on June 16. Their only win in this run came against Gambia, 3-1, in a March friendly, and they drew 0-0 with Saudi Arabia in a pre-tournament fixture. Senegal have scored eight goals and conceded nine across those five matches.
Iraq have also won just one of their last five, drawing one and losing three. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 defeat to France on June 22, following a 4-1 loss to Norway on June 16. Arnold's side drew 1-1 with Spain in a June friendly and beat Andorra 1-0 in May. They have scored four goals and conceded ten across this five-match run, with their defensive record a clear concern heading into a must-win fixture.
Head-to-Head Record
No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Senegal and Iraq. Friday's fixture at BMO Field in Toronto represents the first recorded encounter between the two nations.
Standings
In Group I, Senegal currently sit third and Iraq fourth after two rounds of fixtures.