Goal.com
LiveVPN
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
World Cup
team-logoSenegal
Toronto Stadium
team-logoIraq
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e

Senegal vs Iraq: Worldwide World Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Senegal vs Iraq
Senegal
Iraq
World Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country / Territory

Broadcaster

Albania

Digitalb / SuperSport

Algeria

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

American Samoa

FBC 2

Andorra

DAZN Spain

Angola

TPA

Anguilla

Bluu

Antigua and Barbuda

Bluu

Argentina

DGO / DIRECTV Sports

Armenia

Fast Sports 1

Aruba

NPO 3

Australia

SBS On Demand

Austria

ORF eins

Azerbaijan

CBC Sport

Bahamas

DIRECTV Sports

Bahrain

beIN SPORTS

Bangladesh

T Sports

Barbados

CBC TV 8

Belgium

VRT Canvas

Belize

Nexgen

Benin

New World Sport 1

Bermuda

Bluu

Bolivia

Tigo Sports

Bonaire

NPO 3

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Arena Sport 3

Botswana

DStv Now

Brazil

Disney+ Premium

British Virgin Islands

Bluu

Brunei Darussalam

RTB Aneka

Bulgaria

BNT 3

Burkina Faso

RTB

Burundi

StarTimes Sports Life

Cambodia

Hang Meas HDTV

Cameroon

CRTV Sports

Canada

TSN2

Cape Verde Islands

Televisao de Cabo Verde

Cayman Islands

Bluu

Central African Republic

SuperSport Premier League

Chad

Télé Tchad

Chile

DIRECTV Sports

China

CCTV 5+

Chinese Taipei

ELTA Sports

Colombia

Paramount+

Comoros

SuperSport Premier League

Congo DR

Télé Congo

Costa Rica

FOX+

Croatia

HRTi

Curaçao

Nos Pais Television

Cyprus

Sigma TV

Czech Republic

Nova Action

Côte d'Ivoire

RTI

Denmark

DR 2

Djibouti

beIN SPORTS

Dominica

Bluu

Dominican Republic

Pio Deportes

Ecuador

DIRECTV Sports

Egypt

beIN SPORTS

El Salvador

Tigo Sports

Equatorial Guinea

SuperSport Premier League

Eritrea

SuperSport Premier League

Estonia

Go3 Extra Sports

Ethiopia

Hagerie TV

Faroe Islands

DR 2

Fiji

FBC 2

Finland

YLE Areena

France

beIN Sports 2

Gabon

Gabon 1ère

Gambia

GRTS Gambia

Georgia

Setanta Sports

Germany

MagentaTV

Ghana

GTV Sports+

Great Britain

ITV 4 / ITVX

Greece

ERT 1

Greenland

dr.dk

Grenada

Bluu

Guatemala

Canal 13

Guinea

RTG

Guinea-Bissau

ZAP

Guyana

ENet TV

Honduras

Tigo Sports

Hong Kong

Now Sports

Hungary

Duna World

Iceland

RUV 2

India

ZEE5

Indonesia

TVRI Sport

International

YouTube

Iran

IRIB Varzesh

Iraq

Al Rabiaa Sport TV

Ireland Republic

RTE 2

Israel

Sport 2

Italy

DAZN Italia

Jamaica

Television Jamaica

Japan

DAZN Japan

Jordan

beIN SPORTS

Kazakhstan

Qazsport

Kenya

KBC Channel 1

Korea Republic

Naver

Kosovo

Telecom Kosovo

Kuwait

beIN SPORTS

Laos

MONOMAX

Latvia

Go3 Extra Sports

Lebanon

beIN SPORTS

Lesotho

DStv Now

Liberia

DStv Now

Libya

beIN SPORTS

Liechtenstein

SRF info

Lithuania

Go3 Extra Sports

Luxembourg

Tipik

Macau

TDM HD

Macedonia

Arena Cloud

Madagascar

TV Malagasy

Malawi

StarTimes App

Malaysia

Unifi TV

Maldives

Medianet

Mali

ORTM Mali

Mauritania

New World Sport 1

Mauritius

MBC 11

Mayotte

SuperSport Premier League

Mexico

ViX

Moldova

Jurnal TV

Mongolia

MNB Sports

Montenegro

TVCG 2

Montserrat

Bluu

Morocco

beIN SPORTS

Mozambique

TV Miramar

Myanmar

TV360 by Mytel

Namibia

SuperSport Premier League

Nepal

Himalaya TV

Netherlands

Ziggo Go

New Zealand

TVNZ+

Nicaragua

Canal 10 Nicaragua

Niger

SuperSport Premier League

Nigeria

NTA Sports 24

Norway

NRK Sport

Oman

beIN SPORTS

Pakistan

[suspicious link removed]

Palestine

beIN SPORTS

Panama

Tigo Sports

Paraguay

Unicanal

Peru

DGO / DIRECTV Sports

Philippines

Pilipinas Live

Poland

TVP Sport

Portugal

Sport TV

Puerto Rico

Fox Sports 1

Qatar

beIN SPORTS

Reunion

SuperSport Premier League

Romania

Antena Play

Russia

Match TV

Rwanda

RTV Rwanda

Saint Helena

SuperSport Premier League

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Bluu

Saint Lucia

Bluu

Saint Martin

NPO Start

Samoa

FBC 2

San Marino

DAZN Italia

Saudi Arabia

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal

RTS 1

Serbia

Arena 3 Premium

Seychelles

SBC 3

Sierra Leone

Sporty TV

Singapore

meWATCH

Slovakia

Šport

Slovenia

Arena Sport 1 Premium

Somalia

beIN SPORTS

South Africa

SABC 3 / SABC Plus

South Sudan

beIN SPORTS

Spain

Movistar+

Sri Lanka

PEOTV

St. Vincent / Grenadines

Bluu

Sudan

beIN SPORTS

Suriname

DIRECTV Sports Caribbean

Swaziland

Eswatini TV

Sweden

TV4 Play

Switzerland

RTS Sport

Syria

beIN SPORTS

São Tomé and Príncipe

ZAP

Tanzania

StarTimes App

Thailand

MONOMAX

Togo

TVT

Tonga

FBC 2

Trinidad and Tobago

DIRECTV Sports

Tunisia

beIN SPORTS

Turkey

TRT Spor

Turks and Caicos Islands

Bluu

Uganda

UBC TV

Ukraine

Megogo

United Arab Emirates

beIN SPORTS

Uruguay

AUF TV

USA

fuboTV

Uzbekistan

Zoʻr TV

Vanuatu

VBTC 2

Venezuela

DIRECTV Sports

Vietnam

TV 360

Yemen

beIN SPORTS

Zambia

ZNBC TV1 Zambia

Zimbabwe

ZBC TV

How to watch Senegal vs Iraq with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
World Cup - Grp. I
Toronto Stadium

Today's game between Senegal and Iraq will kick-off at 26 Jun 2026, 20:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Senegal vs Iraq today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Senegal vs Iraq Probable lineups

4-3-3
Senegal crest
Senegal
SEN
Formation
Iraq crest
Iraq
IRQ
4-1-3-2
23M. Diaw19M. Niakhate15K. Diatta25M. Diouf3K. Koulibaly5I. Gueye26P. Gueye8L. Camara18I. Sarr10S. Mane11N. Jackson22A. Basil Fadhil5A. Hashem3H. Ali4Z. Tahseen23M. Doski17A. Jasim14Z. Iqbal21M. Farji16A. Al-Ammari18A. Hussein9A. Al Hamadi
Iraq crest
Iraq
IRQ
4-3-3
Senegal

Starting XI

Iraq

Manager

  • P. Thiaw
  • G. Arnold

Pape Thiaw names a projected XI for Senegal that includes Mory Diaw in goal, with a back line of Moussa Niakhate, Krepin Diatta, Malick Diouf, and Kalidou Koulibaly. Idrissa Gana Gueye, Pape Gueye, and Lamine Camara form the midfield, while Ismaila Sarr, Sadio Mane, and Nicolas Jackson lead the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the Lions of Teranga.

Graham Arnold's projected XI for Iraq sees Ahmed Basil Fadhil start in goal, with a defence of Akam Hashem, Hussein Ali, Zaid Tahseen, and Merchas Doski. Zidane Iqbal, Ali Jasim, and Marko Lawk Farji fill the midfield, with Amir Al-Ammari and Ayman Hussein in support of striker Ali Al Hamadi. Iraq also report no injuries or suspensions ahead of kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Form

SEN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

IRQ
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/10
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Senegal arrive with one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-2 defeat to Norway on June 23, a match in which Ismaila Sarr scored twice. Before that, they lost 3-1 to France on June 16. Their only win in this run came against Gambia, 3-1, in a March friendly, and they drew 0-0 with Saudi Arabia in a pre-tournament fixture. Senegal have scored eight goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

Iraq have also won just one of their last five, drawing one and losing three. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 defeat to France on June 22, following a 4-1 loss to Norway on June 16. Arnold's side drew 1-1 with Spain in a June friendly and beat Andorra 1-0 in May. They have scored four goals and conceded ten across this five-match run, with their defensive record a clear concern heading into a must-win fixture.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Senegal and Iraq. Friday's fixture at BMO Field in Toronto represents the first recorded encounter between the two nations.

Standings

In Group I, Senegal currently sit third and Iraq fourth after two rounds of fixtures.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting