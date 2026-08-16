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How to watch Schalke 04 vs Real Madrid with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Club Friendlies - Game Week 1 16 Aug 2026 - 11:00

Today's game between Schalke 04 and Real Madrid will kick-off at 16 Aug 2026, 16:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Schalke 04 vs Real Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

No team news is currently available for either Schalke 04 or Real Madrid ahead of this fixture. There are no confirmed injuries, suspensions, or probable lineups listed for the home side. Real Madrid have similarly not released squad or selection information for this match. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as official information becomes available.

Form

Schalke 04 go into this game with a record of three wins, one defeat, and no draws from their last five matches, scoring 10 goals and conceding seven across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-3 loss to Atalanta, a result that stands in contrast to the strong form they showed in the preceding weeks. They beat Hessen Kassel 5-0 and overcame Fagiano Okayama FC 3-1 before that setback, suggesting their defensive frailty remains a concern against higher-quality opposition.

Real Madrid arrive in considerably stronger shape, winning four of their last five matches with one draw. Their most recent result was a 0-1 win at Deportivo de La Coruna, following a 1-2 victory over Ferencvaros. The only blemish on their recent record is a 2-2 draw with Fiorentina, and they have scored 10 goals across those five outings while conceding six.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on March 10, 2015, when Real Madrid beat Schalke 04 3-4 in a Champions League tie. Across the four head-to-head matches on record, Real Madrid have won three and Schalke one, with the German side's sole victory coming in that same 2014-15 Champions League campaign. Real Madrid have scored 16 goals across those four meetings, with Schalke netting six in reply.