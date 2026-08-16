International Coverage
Country
Broadcaster
Official Website
Afghanistan
FanCode
Algeria
STC TV
Andorra
TVE La 1
Argentina
TyC Sports
Australia
beIN SPORTS
Austria
DAZN Austria
Bahrain
STC TV
Bangladesh
FanCode
Belarus
Okko Sport
Belize
Claro Sports
Bhutan
FanCode
Bolivia
Claro Sports
Brazil
DAZN Brasil
Burundi
StarTimes World Football
Cambodia
MONOMAX
Cameroon
StarTimes
Canada
DAZN Canada
Chad
STC TV
Chile
Claro Sports
Colombia
Claro Sports
Congo DR
StarTimes
Costa Rica
Claro Sports
Cuba
Claro Sports
Djibouti
STC TV
Dominican Republic
Claro Sports
Ecuador
Claro Sports
Egypt
STC TV
El Salvador
Claro Sports
Germany
DAZN Germany
Ghana
StarTimes
Great Britain
DAZN UK
Guatemala
Claro Sports
Guinea
StarTimes
Honduras
Claro Sports
Hong Kong
HOY TV
India
FanCode
International
DAZN International
Iraq
STC TV
Ireland Republic
DAZN UK
Japan
U-NEXT
Jordan
STC TV
Kenya
StarTimes
Kuwait
STC TV
Laos
MONOMAX
Lebanon
STC TV
Libya
STC TV
Liechtenstein
DAZN Germany
Madagascar
StarTimes
Malawi
StarTimes
Malaysia
RTM Klik
Maldives
FanCode
Mauritania
STC TV
Mexico
Claro Sports
Moldova
Okko Sport
Morocco
STC TV
Mozambique
StarTimes
Nepal
FanCode
Netherlands
Ziggo Sport
New Zealand
beIN Sports Connect
Nicaragua
Claro Sports
Nigeria
StarTimes
Norway
VG+
Oman
STC TV
Pakistan
FanCode
Palestine
STC TV
Panama
Claro Sports
Paraguay
Claro Sports
Peru
Claro Sports
Portugal
LiveMode
Puerto Rico
FOX Deportes
Qatar
STC TV
Russia
Okko Sport
Rwanda
StarTimes
Saudi Arabia
STC TV
Sierra Leone
StarTimes
Somalia
STC TV
South Africa
StarTimes
South Sudan
STC TV
Spain
Real Madrid TV
Sri Lanka
FanCode
Sudan
STC TV
Switzerland
DAZN Switzerland
Syria
STC TV
Tanzania
StarTimes
Thailand
MONOMAX
Tunisia
STC TV
Uganda
StarTimes
United Arab Emirates
STC TV
Uruguay
Claro Sports
USA
Paramount+
Venezuela
Claro Sports
Yemen
STC TV
Zambia
StarTimes
How to watch Schalke 04 vs Real Madrid with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Schalke 04 and Real Madrid will kick-off at 16 Aug 2026, 16:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Schalke 04 vs Real Madrid todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
No team news is currently available for either Schalke 04 or Real Madrid ahead of this fixture. There are no confirmed injuries, suspensions, or probable lineups listed for the home side. Real Madrid have similarly not released squad or selection information for this match. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as official information becomes available.
Form
Schalke 04 go into this game with a record of three wins, one defeat, and no draws from their last five matches, scoring 10 goals and conceding seven across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-3 loss to Atalanta, a result that stands in contrast to the strong form they showed in the preceding weeks. They beat Hessen Kassel 5-0 and overcame Fagiano Okayama FC 3-1 before that setback, suggesting their defensive frailty remains a concern against higher-quality opposition.
Real Madrid arrive in considerably stronger shape, winning four of their last five matches with one draw. Their most recent result was a 0-1 win at Deportivo de La Coruna, following a 1-2 victory over Ferencvaros. The only blemish on their recent record is a 2-2 draw with Fiorentina, and they have scored 10 goals across those five outings while conceding six.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on March 10, 2015, when Real Madrid beat Schalke 04 3-4 in a Champions League tie. Across the four head-to-head matches on record, Real Madrid have won three and Schalke one, with the German side's sole victory coming in that same 2014-15 Champions League campaign. Real Madrid have scored 16 goals across those four meetings, with Schalke netting six in reply.