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UEFA Nations League C
team-logoSan Marino
Stadio Olimpico San Marino
team-logoFinland
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San Marino vs Finland: Worldwide UEFA Nations League C broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
San Marino vs Finland
San Marino
Finland
UEFA Nations League C

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch San Marino vs Finland with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 1
Stadio Olimpico San Marino

Today's game between San Marino and Finland will kick off at 26 Sept 2026, 17:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch San Marino vs Finland today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

San Marino vs Finland Probable lineups

Manager

  • R. Cevoli

Roberto Cevoli has not confirmed a probable lineup for San Marino, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Jacob Friis has similarly not released a projected XI for Finland, with no injury or suspension data confirmed at this stage. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

SMR

SMR - Form

ROU
L7-1
FRO
L1-2
AND
D0-0
BGD
L1-2
AZE
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
FIN

FIN - Form

AND
W4-0
NZL
W0-2
CPV
L1-1
GER
L4-0
HUN
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

San Marino have won none of their last five matches, recording one draw and four defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 loss to Azerbaijan, and they also suffered a heavy 7-1 defeat to Romania in World Cup qualification. Across those five games, San Marino scored four goals and conceded 13. A 0-0 draw with Andorra is the only match in that run where they kept a clean sheet.

Finland have won two of their last five, drawing one and losing two. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Hungary, while a 4-0 loss to Germany also features in that run. Their wins came against New Zealand and Andorra, with the 4-0 victory over Andorra their strongest performance across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

San MarinoDrawFinland
0
0
4
European Championship Qualification
San Marino badge
San Marino
SMR
1
Finland badge
Finland
FIN
2
FT
European Championship Qualification
Finland badge
Finland
FIN
6
San Marino badge
San Marino
SMR
0
FT
European Championship Qualification
San Marino badge
San Marino
SMR
0
Finland badge
Finland
FIN
1
FT
European Championship Qualification
Finland badge
Finland
FIN
8
San Marino badge
San Marino
SMR
0
FT
1Goals Scored17
Games over 2.5 goals3/4
Both teams scored1/4

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-2 to Finland, played at San Marino's ground in November 2023 during European Championship qualification. Across the four head-to-head matches on record, Finland have won all four. The most one-sided result came in November 2010, when Finland won 8-0 at home, and a 6-0 home win for Finland followed in June 2023.

Standings

Grp. 1

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
AlbaniaAlbaniaALB
00000000
2
BelarusBelarusBLR
00000000
3
FinlandFinlandFIN
00000000
4
San MarinoSan MarinoSMR
00000000
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Possible relegation

In UEFA Nations League C Group 1, San Marino currently sit bottom of the table in fourth place, while Finland are third. Finland's superior position means they head into this fixture with a clearer path toward mid-table safety, while San Marino are fighting to avoid finishing last in the group.

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