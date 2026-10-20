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Champions League
team-logoRoma
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
team-logoSlovan Bratislava
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Roma vs Slovan Bratislava: Worldwide Champions League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Roma vs Slovan Bratislava
Roma
Slovan Bratislava
Champions League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Broadcaster Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Argentina

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Australia

Stan Sport

stan.com.au/sport

Brazil

Max

max.com

Canada

DAZN

dazn.com

China

iQiyi

iqiyi.com

France

Canal+

canalplus.com

Germany

DAZN

dazn.com

India

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

Japan

WOWOW

wowow.co.jp

Kazakhstan

FAST TV

fasttv.am

Mexico

FOX

foxsports.com

Netherlands

Ziggo Sport

ziggosport.nl

Norway

TV 2 Play

tv2.no

Poland

Canal+

canalplus.com

Russia

Okko Sport

okko.tv

Saudi Arabia

TOD

tod.tv

Spain

Movistar+

movistar.es

Sweden

Viaplay

viaplay.se

Switzerland

Blue Sport

blue.ch/sport

Turkey

tabii

tabii.com

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

United Kingdom (Great Britain)

TNT Sports

tntsports.co.uk

United States

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

How to watch Roma vs Slovan Bratislava with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 3
Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Today's game between Roma and Slovan Bratislava will kick off at 20 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Roma vs Slovan Bratislava today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Roma vs Slovan Bratislava Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Roma crest
Roma
ROM
page.match.formation.title
Slovan Bratislava crest
Slovan Bratislava
SBR
4-2-3-1
P. GolliniP. GolliniG. ManciniG. ManciniE. N'DickaE. N'DickaM. HermosoM. HermosoN. PisilliN. PisilliL. PellegriniL. PellegriniM. SouleM. SouleN. MolinaN. MolinaM. de RoonM. de Roonteam-logoWesleyD. MalenD. MalenD. TakacD. TakacK. BajricK. BajricS. MarkovicS. MarkovicS. CruzS. CruzC. BlackmanC. BlackmanS. CamaraS. CamaraP. PokornyP. PokornyT. BarseghyanT. BarseghyanA. MustaficA. MustaficC. MartinezC. MartinezA. GrigerA. Griger
Slovan Bratislava crest
Slovan Bratislava
SBR
3-4-2-1
Roma

Starting XI

Slovan Bratislava

Manager

  • G. Gasperini
  • Y. Toure

Gasperini is without several key members of his squad for this fixture. Mile Svilar, Bryan Cristante, Manu Kone, and Paulo Dybala are all listed as injured and unavailable. The Roma coach is projected to line up with Pierluigi Gollini in goal, a back three of Gianluca Mancini, Evan N'Dicka, and Mario Hermoso, and a midfield including Lorenzo Pellegrini, Matias Soule, Nahuel Molina, Marten de Roon, and Wesley, with Niccolo Pisilli and Donyell Malen also in the projected XI.

Slovan Bratislava travel to Rome without Mykola Kukharevych, their only listed absentee. Yaya Toure is expected to field Dominik Takac in goal, with a defence of Kenan Bajric, Svetozar Markovic, Sandro Cruz, and Cesar Blackman. Suleiman Camara, Peter Pokorny, Tigran Barseghyan, and Alen Mustafic are set to feature in midfield, with Christian Martinez and Adam Griger leading the attack. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

ROM

ROM - Form

TOR
W0-2
INT
D2-2
COM
D0-0
RMA
L3-4
GEN
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
SBR

SBR - Form

MIT
W1-3
KOM
W1-2
SKA
D1-1
VFB
L0-3
TRN
W0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Roma head into this match having won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five fixtures across all competitions. Their most recent outing was the 2-0 Serie A win over Genoa, a clean sheet that provided some defensive reassurance after a turbulent run. That result followed the 4-3 Champions League defeat to Real Madrid, a match Roma led convincingly before the late collapse. Across those five games, Roma have scored eight goals and conceded seven, a tally that reflects both their attacking output and the defensive fragility that has surfaced at key moments.

Slovan Bratislava arrive with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win over Spartak Trnava in the Slovak top flight, though that came directly after the 3-0 loss to VfB Stuttgart in the Champions League. Slovan have scored eight goals and conceded five across those five matches, with their domestic form offering a more encouraging picture than their European results suggest.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

RomaDrawSlovan Bratislava
0
1
1
Europa League Qualification
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
1
Slovan Bratislava badge
Slovan Bratislava
SBR
1
FT
Europa League Qualification
Slovan Bratislava badge
Slovan Bratislava
SBR
1
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
0
FT
1Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals0/2
Both teams scored1/2

Roma and Slovan Bratislava have met twice before, both encounters coming in Europa League qualification in August 2011. Slovan won the first leg 1-0 at home before the tie was levelled with a 1-1 draw at the Stadio Olimpico, a result that ended Roma's involvement in that competition. The head-to-head series is narrow and dated, offering little meaningful precedent for what the two clubs have become since.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
2200103+76
W
W
2
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220092+76
W
W
3
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
220092+76
W
W
4
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
220061+56
W
W
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
220084+46
W
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
8
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
220064+26
W
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
220064+26
W
W
10
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
11
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
211042+24
W
D
12
ComoComoCOM
210164+23
L
W
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
14
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
210154+13
W
L
15
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
210132+13
W
L
16
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
17
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
21014403
L
W
18
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
21013303
L
W
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
210123-13
L
W
21
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
22
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
23
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
210147-33
W
L
24
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
210115-43
W
L
25
RomaRomaROM
201145-11
L
D
26
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
201112-11
L
D
27
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
28
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
201117-61
L
D
29
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
30
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
200225-30
L
L
31
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
32
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200214-30
L
L
33
LASKLASKLAS
200237-40
L
L
34
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
35
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
200219-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the current Champions League standings, Roma sit 25th while Slovan Bratislava are placed 36th, a gap that reflects the difference in pedigree and European experience between the two sides at this stage of the competition.

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