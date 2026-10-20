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How to watch Roma vs Slovan Bratislava with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Champions League - Game Week 3 20 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Today's game between Roma and Slovan Bratislava will kick off at 20 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Roma vs Slovan Bratislava today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Gasperini is without several key members of his squad for this fixture. Mile Svilar, Bryan Cristante, Manu Kone, and Paulo Dybala are all listed as injured and unavailable. The Roma coach is projected to line up with Pierluigi Gollini in goal, a back three of Gianluca Mancini, Evan N'Dicka, and Mario Hermoso, and a midfield including Lorenzo Pellegrini, Matias Soule, Nahuel Molina, Marten de Roon, and Wesley, with Niccolo Pisilli and Donyell Malen also in the projected XI.

Slovan Bratislava travel to Rome without Mykola Kukharevych, their only listed absentee. Yaya Toure is expected to field Dominik Takac in goal, with a defence of Kenan Bajric, Svetozar Markovic, Sandro Cruz, and Cesar Blackman. Suleiman Camara, Peter Pokorny, Tigran Barseghyan, and Alen Mustafic are set to feature in midfield, with Christian Martinez and Adam Griger leading the attack. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Roma head into this match having won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five fixtures across all competitions. Their most recent outing was the 2-0 Serie A win over Genoa, a clean sheet that provided some defensive reassurance after a turbulent run. That result followed the 4-3 Champions League defeat to Real Madrid, a match Roma led convincingly before the late collapse. Across those five games, Roma have scored eight goals and conceded seven, a tally that reflects both their attacking output and the defensive fragility that has surfaced at key moments.

Slovan Bratislava arrive with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win over Spartak Trnava in the Slovak top flight, though that came directly after the 3-0 loss to VfB Stuttgart in the Champions League. Slovan have scored eight goals and conceded five across those five matches, with their domestic form offering a more encouraging picture than their European results suggest.

Head-to-Head Record

Roma and Slovan Bratislava have met twice before, both encounters coming in Europa League qualification in August 2011. Slovan won the first leg 1-0 at home before the tie was levelled with a 1-1 draw at the Stadio Olimpico, a result that ended Roma's involvement in that competition. The head-to-head series is narrow and dated, offering little meaningful precedent for what the two clubs have become since.

Standings

In the current Champions League standings, Roma sit 25th while Slovan Bratislava are placed 36th, a gap that reflects the difference in pedigree and European experience between the two sides at this stage of the competition.