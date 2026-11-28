How to watch Real Sociedad vs Sevilla with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

LaLiga - Game Week 14 29 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Reale Arena

Real Sociedad host Sevilla at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian in a LaLiga fixture between two sides separated by two places in the table.

The hosts arrive on a poor run. Pellegrino Matarazzo's team lost 2-1 to Crystal Palace in the Europa League on Thursday after leading through Mamadou Sarr, and a red card for Jon Martin turned the game.

That followed a 3-2 league defeat at Racing Santander. Sociedad have now lost three of their last five and will want a home result to steady things.

Sevilla come in unbeaten in their last two league games. Luis Garcia's side drew 1-1 with Real Betis in the derby, with academy product Kike Salas scoring in stoppage time to rescue a point.

They were the better side for long spells that night and created plenty of chances. Whether they can carry that attacking intent to San Sebastian is the question.

Sociedad sit fifth and Sevilla seventh, so the result matters in the chase for the European places.

Here is how to follow the match, plus the team news and form you need beforehand.

TV channel and live stream options for Real Sociedad vs Sevilla are listed below. Use the link to watch live where coverage is available in your region.

Team news & squads