How to watch Real Betis vs Real Madrid with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

LaLiga - Game Week 4 4 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Estadio de La Cartuja

Today's game between Real Betis and Real Madrid will kick-off at 4 Sept 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Betis vs Real Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Manuel Pellegrini names a projected XI that includes Alvaro Valles in goal, with a back line of Francisco Garcia, Hector Bellerin, Marc Bartra, and Natan. Antony, Marc Roca, Rodrigo Riquelme, and Isco are expected in midfield, with Facundo Bernal and Troy Parrott leading the attack. Goalkeeper Diego Conde and midfielder Giovani Lo Celso are both absent through injury, and no suspensions are listed for the home side.

Jose Mourinho is without a significant portion of his defensive options, with Eder Militao, Raul Asencio, and Thiago Pitarch all sidelined. Ferland Mendy and Aurelien Tchouameni are also unavailable, along with Rodrygo and Endrick. Madrid's projected XI features Thibaut Courtois in goal, a back four of Antonio Ruediger, Marc Cucurella, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Dean Huijsen, with Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham, and Eduardo Camavinga in midfield, and Brahim Diaz supporting Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe in attack. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Real Betis head into this match with a mixed recent record of two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five outings. Their most recent game ended in a 5-2 defeat to Levante in LaLiga, a sharp contrast to the 1-0 win over Real Sociedad and a 0-1 victory at Valencia that preceded it. Across their last five matches, Betis have scored six goals and conceded ten, with the Levante result accounting for the majority of that defensive damage.

Real Madrid arrive with five wins from five across all competitions. Their last LaLiga match produced a 4-0 win over Malaga, following a 4-1 victory against Real Sociedad the week before. Madrid have scored twelve goals across those five fixtures and conceded just once, that coming in a 1-2 away win at Espanyol. Three consecutive clean sheets in their most recent run underline the defensive solidity Mourinho's side have shown.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1 at the Estadio de La Cartuja in April 2026, a result that denied Madrid a win in Seville. Prior to that, Real Madrid won convincingly at the Bernabeu in January 2026, beating Betis 5-1. Across the last five LaLiga meetings, Madrid hold the stronger record with two wins compared to Betis's one, and the sides have drawn twice.

Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Real Madrid sit second while Real Betis are placed seventh.