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LaLiga
team-logoReal Betis
Estadio de La Cartuja
team-logoReal Madrid
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Real Betis vs Real Madrid: Worldwide LaLiga broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Real Betis vs Real Madrid
Real Betis
Real Madrid
LaLiga

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Real Betis vs Real Madrid with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 4
Estadio de La Cartuja

Today's game between Real Betis and Real Madrid will kick-off at 4 Sept 2026, 20:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Betis vs Real Madrid today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Real Betis vs Real Madrid Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Real Betis crest
Real Betis
BET
Formation
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
4-2-3-1
1A. Valles11F. Garcia2H. Bellerin3D. Llorente4Natan7Antony21M. Roca17R. Riquelme8P. Fornals6F. Bernal9J. Hernandez1T. Courtois16I. Konate17M. Cucurella24D. Dumfries4D. Huijsen7Vinicius Junior20B. Silva5J. Bellingham15A. Guler8F. Valverde10K. Mbappe
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
4-2-3-1
Real Betis

Starting XI

Real Madrid

Manager

  • M. Pellegrini
  • J. Mourinho

Manuel Pellegrini names a projected XI that includes Alvaro Valles in goal, with a back line of Francisco Garcia, Hector Bellerin, Marc Bartra, and Natan. Antony, Marc Roca, Rodrigo Riquelme, and Isco are expected in midfield, with Facundo Bernal and Troy Parrott leading the attack. Goalkeeper Diego Conde and midfielder Giovani Lo Celso are both absent through injury, and no suspensions are listed for the home side.

Jose Mourinho is without a significant portion of his defensive options, with Eder Militao, Raul Asencio, and Thiago Pitarch all sidelined. Ferland Mendy and Aurelien Tchouameni are also unavailable, along with Rodrygo and Endrick. Madrid's projected XI features Thibaut Courtois in goal, a back four of Antonio Ruediger, Marc Cucurella, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Dean Huijsen, with Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham, and Eduardo Camavinga in midfield, and Brahim Diaz supporting Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe in attack. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

BET

BET - Form

BOU
D2-2
INT
L1-0
RSO
W1-0
VAL
W0-1
LEV
L5-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
RMA

RMA - Form

COR
W0-1
S04
W0-3
ESP
W1-2
RSO
W4-1
MAL
W4-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/2
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Real Betis head into this match with a mixed recent record of two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five outings. Their most recent game ended in a 5-2 defeat to Levante in LaLiga, a sharp contrast to the 1-0 win over Real Sociedad and a 0-1 victory at Valencia that preceded it. Across their last five matches, Betis have scored six goals and conceded ten, with the Levante result accounting for the majority of that defensive damage.

Real Madrid arrive with five wins from five across all competitions. Their last LaLiga match produced a 4-0 win over Malaga, following a 4-1 victory against Real Sociedad the week before. Madrid have scored twelve goals across those five fixtures and conceded just once, that coming in a 1-2 away win at Espanyol. Three consecutive clean sheets in their most recent run underline the defensive solidity Mourinho's side have shown.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Real BetisDrawReal Madrid
1
2
2
LaLiga
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
1
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
1
FT
LaLiga
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
5
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
1
FT
LaLiga
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
2
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
1
FT
LaLiga
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
0
FT
LaLiga
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
0
Real Betis badge
Real Betis
BET
0
FT
4Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1 at the Estadio de La Cartuja in April 2026, a result that denied Madrid a win in Seville. Prior to that, Real Madrid won convincingly at the Bernabeu in January 2026, beating Betis 5-1. Across the last five LaLiga meetings, Madrid hold the stronger record with two wins compared to Betis's one, and the sides have drawn twice.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
3300122+109
W
W
W
2
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
3300102+89
W
W
W
3
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
321073+47
W
D
W
4
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
321051+47
W
D
W
5
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
321031+27
W
W
D
6
SevillaSevillaSEV
320165+16
L
W
W
7
Real BetisReal BetisBET
320145-16
L
W
W
8
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
312053+25
W
D
D
9
LevanteLevanteLEV
31115504
W
D
L
10
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
31115504
W
L
D
11
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
411236-34
D
W
L
L
12
EspanyolEspanyolESP
310254+13
L
L
W
13
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
310235-23
W
L
L
14
GetafeGetafeGET
310214-33
L
W
L
15
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
302145-12
L
D
D
16
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
402214-32
D
L
L
D
17
ValenciaValenciaVAL
301214-31
L
L
D
18
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
301248-41
L
D
L
19
ElcheElcheELC
301239-61
L
L
D
20
MalagaMalagaMAL
301217-61
L
D
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

In the current LaLiga table, Real Madrid sit second while Real Betis are placed seventh.

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