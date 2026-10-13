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Champions League
team-logoRB Leipzig
Red Bull Arena Leipzig
team-logoPSV Eindhoven
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RB Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven: Worldwide Champions League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
RB Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven
RB Leipzig
PSV Eindhoven
Champions League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Austria

Sky Go Austria

Sky Austria

Brazil

Max Brazil

Max

Canada

DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

ESPN7 Sur

ESPN Chile

China

iQiyi

iQiyi

Colombia

ESPN7 Sur

ESPN Colombia

Democratic Republic of the Congo

DStv Now

DStv

Egypt

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

France

myCANAL

Canal+

Germany

DAZN Germany

DAZN Germany

India

Sony LIV

Sony LIV

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Japan

WOWOW

WOWOW

Mexico

Max Mexico

Max

Nigeria

DStv Now

DStv

Peru

ESPN7 Sur

ESPN Peru

Saudi Arabia

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

South Africa

SS OTT 2

SuperSport

Spain

Movistar+

Movistar Plus+

Turkey

tabii

tabii

United Kingdom

TNT Sports 7

TNT Sports

United States

Paramount+

Paramount+

How to watch RB Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Red Bull Arena Leipzig

Today's game between RB Leipzig and PSV Eindhoven will kick off at 20:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch RB Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

RB Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven lineups

4-2-3-1
RB Leipzig crest
RB Leipzig
RBL
page.match.formation.title
PSV Eindhoven crest
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
4-2-3-1
M. VandevoordtM. VandevoordtC. LukebaC. LukebaW. OrbanW. OrbanD. RaumD. RaumR. BakuR. BakuA. NusaA. NusaE. BanzuziE. BanzuziB. GrudaB. GrudaN. El AynaouiN. El AynaouiC. NkunkuC. NkunkuR. CruzR. CruzM. KovarM. KovarS. DestS. DestL. GeertruidaL. GeertruidaF. KosticF. KosticA. ObispoA. ObispoMauro JuniorMauro JuniorR. van BommelR. van BommelK. SanoK. SanoG. TilG. TilI. PerisicI. PerisicS. MijnansS. Mijnans
PSV Eindhoven crest
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
4-2-3-1
RB Leipzig

Starting XI

PSV Eindhoven

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Demichelis
  • P. Bosz
RB Leipzig

Injuries and Suspensions

PSV Eindhoven

Form

RBL

RBL - Form

SVW
L3-1
COM
L4-1
HSV
W5-0
B04
L2-0
SGE
W6-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
PSV

PSV - Form

AJX
W1-3
SHK
D1-1
SPA
W4-1
TWE
L3-2
HEE
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Leipzig have recorded two wins and three defeats from their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 10 goals and conceding 10. Their most recent outing was a 6-0 Bundesliga win over Eintracht Frankfurt, a result that followed losses to Bayer Leverkusen and Como. The Como defeat, a 4-1 reverse in the Champions League, remains the low point of their recent run, while a 5-0 win over Hamburger SV earlier in the sequence shows the gap between their best and worst performances.

PSV have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches, scoring 11 goals and conceding five across that run. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Eredivisie win over SC Heerenveen, which followed a 3-2 defeat to FC Twente. PSV also drew 1-1 with Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League earlier in the sequence, a result that will sharpen their focus heading into this fixture.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between RB Leipzig and PSV Eindhoven is available for this fixture.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220092+76
W
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
220082+66
W
W
3
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
4
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
5
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
6
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
7
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
8
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
9
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
10
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
210154+13
W
L
11
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
12
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
13
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
210132+13
W
L
14
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
15
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
16
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
17
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
18
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
21014403
W
L
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
21
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
22
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
23
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
24
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
25
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
201112-11
L
D
26
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
27
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200213-20
L
L
28
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
29
VikingVikingVIK
200236-30
L
L
30
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
31
InterInterINT
200225-30
L
L
32
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League, PSV sit 19th and Leipzig 32nd, meaning both clubs are operating in the lower half of the competition's standings. For Leipzig, the gap to the automatic qualification places makes this fixture a near-essential win if they are to remain in realistic contention; PSV, sitting higher, have more room to manoeuvre but will want to push further into the top tier of the table.

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