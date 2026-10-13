International Coverage

How to watch RB Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Champions League - Game Week 2 13 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Red Bull Arena Leipzig

Today's game between RB Leipzig and PSV Eindhoven will kick off at 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch RB Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Form

Leipzig have recorded two wins and three defeats from their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 10 goals and conceding 10. Their most recent outing was a 6-0 Bundesliga win over Eintracht Frankfurt, a result that followed losses to Bayer Leverkusen and Como. The Como defeat, a 4-1 reverse in the Champions League, remains the low point of their recent run, while a 5-0 win over Hamburger SV earlier in the sequence shows the gap between their best and worst performances.

PSV have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches, scoring 11 goals and conceding five across that run. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Eredivisie win over SC Heerenveen, which followed a 3-2 defeat to FC Twente. PSV also drew 1-1 with Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League earlier in the sequence, a result that will sharpen their focus heading into this fixture.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between RB Leipzig and PSV Eindhoven is available for this fixture.

Standings

In the Champions League, PSV sit 19th and Leipzig 32nd, meaning both clubs are operating in the lower half of the competition's standings. For Leipzig, the gap to the automatic qualification places makes this fixture a near-essential win if they are to remain in realistic contention; PSV, sitting higher, have more room to manoeuvre but will want to push further into the top tier of the table.