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Bundesliga
team-logoRB Leipzig
Red Bull Arena Leipzig
team-logoEintracht Frankfurt
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RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Worldwide Bundesliga broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt
RB Leipzig
Eintracht Frankfurt
Bundesliga

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Website

Algeria

beIN Sports

bein.com

Argentina

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Australia

beIN Sports Australia

beinsports.com/au

Brazil

OneFootball

onefootball.com

Canada

DAZN Canada

dazn.com/en-CA

China

Migu

miguvideo.com

Congo DR

SuperSport

supersport.com

Egypt

beIN Sports

bein.com

France

beIN Sports France

beinsports.com/france

India

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Indonesia

RCTI+

rctiplus.com

Kazakhstan

Setanta Sports

setantasports.com

Mexico

Sky Sports Mexico

sky.com.mx

Nigeria

SuperSport

supersport.com

Peru

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Russian Federation

Match TV

matchtv.ru

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports

bein.com

South Africa

SuperSport

supersport.com

Sudan

beIN Sports

bein.com

Turkey

beIN Sports Turkey

beinsports.com.tr

Ukraine

Setanta Sports

setantasports.com

United Kingdom

Sky Sports

skysports.com

United States

ESPN+

espn.com/watch

Uzbekistan

Setanta Sports

setantasports.com

Venezuela

Disney+

disneyplus.com

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 5
Red Bull Arena Leipzig

Today's game between RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 17:30.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
RB Leipzig crest
RB Leipzig
RBL
Formation
Eintracht Frankfurt crest
Eintracht Frankfurt
SGE
3-4-2-1
M. VandevoordtM. VandevoordtC. LukebaC. LukebaR. BakuR. BakuD. RaumD. RaumW. OrbanW. OrbanT. GomisT. GomisN. El AynaouiN. El AynaouiA. NusaA. NusaE. BanzuziE. BanzuziC. NkunkuC. NkunkuR. CruzR. CruzN. AtuboluN. AtuboluL. BrassierL. BrassierN. CollinsN. CollinsR. KochR. KochR. OnyedikaR. OnyedikaK. KosugiK. KosugiR. DoanR. DoanC. UzunC. UzunN. Aseko-NkiliN. Aseko-NkiliA. KnauffA. KnauffJ. BurkardtJ. Burkardt
Eintracht Frankfurt crest
Eintracht Frankfurt
SGE
4-2-3-1
RB Leipzig

Starting XI

Eintracht Frankfurt

Manager

  • M. Demichelis
  • A. Huetter

Demichelis faces a significant selection headache heading into this fixture. Christoph Baumgartner, Rocco Reitz, Marc Guiu, Viggo Gebel, Brajan Gruda, Johan Bakayoko, Castello Lukeba, Forzan Assan Ouedraogo, and Tidiam Gomis are all unavailable through injury. The projected XI is expected to feature Maarten Vandevoordt in goal, with a back line of Maxime Esteve, Ridle Baku, David Raum, and Willi Orban, and Christopher Nkunku leading the attack.

Frankfurt will be without Jessic Ngankam, Jeremiaha Maluze, and Can Uzun. Huetter's projected starting eleven includes Noah Atubolu between the posts, with Jonathan Burkardt and Younes Ebnoutalib expected to lead the forward line, and Mario Goetze operating in midfield.

Form

RBL

RBL - Form

BMG
W3-0
SVW
L3-1
COM
L4-1
HSV
W5-0
B04
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
SGE

SGE - Form

FCU
D3-3
FCA
L1-4
M05
W1-3
SCF
D2-2
EBS
W4-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/10
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Leipzig head into this match with a mixed record across their last five competitive outings, winning two and losing three. Their most recent result was a 0-2 defeat at Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, and they also suffered a heavy 1-4 loss to Como in the Champions League. The positives have come at home — a commanding 5-0 win over Hamburger SV and a 3-0 victory against Borussia Moenchengladbach — but Leipzig have struggled to replicate that form away from the Red Bull Arena. Across those five matches, they scored ten goals and conceded ten.

Frankfurt's last five results show one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent competitive fixture was a 4-0 friendly win over Eintracht Braunschweig, and before that they drew 2-2 at Freiburg in the Bundesliga. A 1-3 win at Mainz 05 stands as their best away league result in this run, though defeats at Augsburg (1-4) and a draw at Union Berlin (3-3) highlight inconsistency on the road. Frankfurt scored eleven goals and conceded twelve across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

RB LeipzigDrawEintracht Frankfurt
4
0
1
Bundesliga
Eintracht Frankfurt badge
Eintracht Frankfurt
SGE
1
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
3
FT
Bundesliga
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
6
Eintracht Frankfurt badge
Eintracht Frankfurt
SGE
0
FT
Bundesliga
Eintracht Frankfurt badge
Eintracht Frankfurt
SGE
4
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
0
FT
Bundesliga
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
2
Eintracht Frankfurt badge
Eintracht Frankfurt
SGE
1
FT
DFB-Pokal
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
3
Eintracht Frankfurt badge
Eintracht Frankfurt
SGE
0
FT
14Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals5/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came on April 18, 2026, when RB Leipzig won 3-1 at Frankfurt's ground in the Bundesliga. That result followed a remarkable 6-0 Leipzig home victory in December 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Leipzig hold the stronger record, though Frankfurt's 4-0 win in April 2025 shows they are capable of dominant performances in this fixture. The five meetings have produced a combined 23 goals.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
5410114+713
D
W
W
W
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
4310142+1210
W
W
D
W
3
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
4310123+910
D
W
W
W
4
Werder BremenWerder BremenSVW
5221101008
D
W
D
W
L
5
AugsburgAugsburgFCA
4211116+57
L
D
W
W
6
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
4211105+57
W
D
W
L
7
Mainz 05Mainz 05M05
4211106+47
W
L
W
D
8
ElversbergElversbergELV
421187+17
D
L
W
W
9
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
420295+46
L
W
L
W
10
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht FrankfurtSGE
4121910-15
D
W
L
D
11
Schalke 04Schalke 04S04
412134-15
D
W
D
L
12
PaderbornPaderbornSCP
411235-24
W
L
L
D
13
FC KoelnFC KoelnKOE
411269-34
L
D
L
W
14
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
4103710-33
L
W
L
L
15
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
410369-33
L
L
W
L
16
Hamburger SVHamburger SVHSV
4103213-113
W
L
L
L
17
Union BerlinUnion BerlinFCU
4013417-131
L
L
L
D
18
Borussia MoenchengladbachBorussia MoenchengladbachBMG
4004616-100
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

In the current Bundesliga table, Leipzig sit ninth and Frankfurt tenth, meaning both clubs are looking up rather than down as they attempt to close the gap on the European places.

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