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How to watch RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bundesliga - Game Week 5 10 Oct 2026 - 12:30 Red Bull Arena Leipzig

Today's game between RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 17:30.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Demichelis faces a significant selection headache heading into this fixture. Christoph Baumgartner, Rocco Reitz, Marc Guiu, Viggo Gebel, Brajan Gruda, Johan Bakayoko, Castello Lukeba, Forzan Assan Ouedraogo, and Tidiam Gomis are all unavailable through injury. The projected XI is expected to feature Maarten Vandevoordt in goal, with a back line of Maxime Esteve, Ridle Baku, David Raum, and Willi Orban, and Christopher Nkunku leading the attack.

Frankfurt will be without Jessic Ngankam, Jeremiaha Maluze, and Can Uzun. Huetter's projected starting eleven includes Noah Atubolu between the posts, with Jonathan Burkardt and Younes Ebnoutalib expected to lead the forward line, and Mario Goetze operating in midfield.

Form

Leipzig head into this match with a mixed record across their last five competitive outings, winning two and losing three. Their most recent result was a 0-2 defeat at Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, and they also suffered a heavy 1-4 loss to Como in the Champions League. The positives have come at home — a commanding 5-0 win over Hamburger SV and a 3-0 victory against Borussia Moenchengladbach — but Leipzig have struggled to replicate that form away from the Red Bull Arena. Across those five matches, they scored ten goals and conceded ten.

Frankfurt's last five results show one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent competitive fixture was a 4-0 friendly win over Eintracht Braunschweig, and before that they drew 2-2 at Freiburg in the Bundesliga. A 1-3 win at Mainz 05 stands as their best away league result in this run, though defeats at Augsburg (1-4) and a draw at Union Berlin (3-3) highlight inconsistency on the road. Frankfurt scored eleven goals and conceded twelve across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on April 18, 2026, when RB Leipzig won 3-1 at Frankfurt's ground in the Bundesliga. That result followed a remarkable 6-0 Leipzig home victory in December 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Leipzig hold the stronger record, though Frankfurt's 4-0 win in April 2025 shows they are capable of dominant performances in this fixture. The five meetings have produced a combined 23 goals.

Standings

In the current Bundesliga table, Leipzig sit ninth and Frankfurt tenth, meaning both clubs are looking up rather than down as they attempt to close the gap on the European places.