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How to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Athletic Bilbao with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

LaLiga - Game Week 8 10 Oct 2026 - 08:00 Campo de Futbol de Vallecas

Today's game between Rayo Vallecano and Athletic Bilbao will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 13:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Athletic Bilbao today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Rayo Vallecano head into this match with a significant number of absentees. Augusto Batalla, Randy Nteka, Luiz Felipe, Jozhua Vertrouwd, Isi Palazon, Adria Pedrosa, and Ivan Balliu are all listed as injured, leaving Benat San Jose with limited options. Rayo's projected XI includes Emil Audero in goal, with Mujaid Sadick, Florian Lejeune, Andrei Ratiu, and Giorgi Tsitaishvili in defence, and Sergio Camello and Alvaro Garcia leading the attack.

Athletic Bilbao are without Unai Eguiluz, Daniel Vivian, Gorka Guruzeta, and Nico Williams through injury. Edin Terzic is expected to line up with Unai Simon in goal, Aymeric Laporte in defence, and Inaki Williams leading the forward line. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Rayo Vallecano's last five LaLiga matches produced one win, one draw, and two defeats, with their most recent outing a 1-1 draw against Osasuna. They beat Espanyol 2-1 but suffered heavy losses to Real Madrid (4-1) and Barcelona (5-2), conceding 13 goals across those five matches while scoring seven. Their results show a side capable of taking points from mid-table rivals but vulnerable against the division's stronger teams.

Athletic Bilbao's last five matches across all competitions brought three wins and two draws, with no defeats. Their standout result was a 3-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in LaLiga, and they also beat Real Sociedad 1-0 in a friendly on October 2. Draws against Deportivo Alaves and Elche show they have not always converted home advantage, but Athletic have kept their defensive record reasonably solid across this run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 1-1, a LaLiga fixture played at the Campo de Futbol de Vallecas on February 28, 2026. Across the last five head-to-head matches in LaLiga, Athletic Bilbao have the stronger record, winning three times to Rayo's one, with one draw. Athletic have won each of the last two fixtures played at their own ground, including a 3-1 victory and a 1-0 win.

Standings

In the current LaLiga standings, Rayo Vallecano sit 12th and Athletic Bilbao are placed 10th, putting both clubs in the lower half of the table and making this a fixture that carries genuine weight for either side looking to push toward the top half of the division.