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LaLiga
team-logoRayo Vallecano
Campo de Futbol de Vallecas
team-logoAthletic Bilbao
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Rayo Vallecano vs Athletic Bilbao: Worldwide LaLiga broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Rayo Vallecano vs Athletic Bilbao
Rayo Vallecano
Athletic Bilbao
LaLiga

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Website Link

Algeria

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Australia

beIN Sports

beinsports.com/au

Austria

DAZN

dazn.com

Belgium

DAZN

dazn.com

Brazil

CazéTV

youtube.com/c/cazetv

Canada

TSN

tsn.ca

China

Migu

miguvideo.com

Costa Rica

Sky Sports

skysports.com

Czech Republic

Nova Sport

novasport.tv

Denmark

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Finland

Disney+

disneyplus.com

France

DAZN

dazn.com

Germany

DAZN

dazn.com

Great Britain

Premier Sports

premiersports.com

India

FanCode

fancode.com

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

Ireland

Premier Sports

premiersports.com

Italy

DAZN

dazn.com

Japan

U-NEXT

unext.jp

Kenya

SuperSport

supersport.com

Korea Republic

Coupang Play

coupangplay.com

Malaysia

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Spain (Andorra entry)

DAZN

dazn.com

United Kingdom (Listed as Great Britain)

Premier Sports

premiersports.com

United States

ESPN+

espn.com/watch/espnplus

How to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Athletic Bilbao with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 8
Campo de Futbol de Vallecas

Today's game between Rayo Vallecano and Athletic Bilbao will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 13:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Rayo Vallecano vs Athletic Bilbao today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Rayo Vallecano vs Athletic Bilbao Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Rayo Vallecano crest
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
Formation
Athletic Bilbao crest
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
4-2-3-1
E. AuderoE. Auderoteam-logoM. SadickF. LejeuneF. LejeuneA. RatiuA. RatiuA. PedrosaA. PedrosaP. CissP. CissI. PalazonI. PalazonA. GarciaA. GarciaJ. de FrutosJ. de FrutosU. LopezU. LopezS. CamelloS. CamelloU. SimonU. SimonY. BerchicheY. BerchicheJ. AresoJ. AresoA. ParedesA. ParedesA. LaporteA. LaporteM. JauregizarM. JauregizarP. CanalesP. CanalesI. Ruiz de GalarretaI. Ruiz de GalarretaR. NavarroR. NavarroA. BerenguerA. BerenguerI. WilliamsI. Williams
Athletic Bilbao crest
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
4-2-3-1
Rayo Vallecano

Starting XI

Athletic Bilbao

Manager

  • B. San Jose
  • E. Terzic

Rayo Vallecano head into this match with a significant number of absentees. Augusto Batalla, Randy Nteka, Luiz Felipe, Jozhua Vertrouwd, Isi Palazon, Adria Pedrosa, and Ivan Balliu are all listed as injured, leaving Benat San Jose with limited options. Rayo's projected XI includes Emil Audero in goal, with Mujaid Sadick, Florian Lejeune, Andrei Ratiu, and Giorgi Tsitaishvili in defence, and Sergio Camello and Alvaro Garcia leading the attack.

Athletic Bilbao are without Unai Eguiluz, Daniel Vivian, Gorka Guruzeta, and Nico Williams through injury. Edin Terzic is expected to line up with Unai Simon in goal, Aymeric Laporte in defence, and Inaki Williams leading the forward line. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

RAY

RAY - Form

BAR
L5-2
SAN
W3-2
RMA
L4-1
ESP
W2-1
OSA
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5
ATH

ATH - Form

CEL
W0-2
ATM
W3-0
ELC
D1-1
ALA
D0-0
RSO
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/1
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Rayo Vallecano's last five LaLiga matches produced one win, one draw, and two defeats, with their most recent outing a 1-1 draw against Osasuna. They beat Espanyol 2-1 but suffered heavy losses to Real Madrid (4-1) and Barcelona (5-2), conceding 13 goals across those five matches while scoring seven. Their results show a side capable of taking points from mid-table rivals but vulnerable against the division's stronger teams.

Athletic Bilbao's last five matches across all competitions brought three wins and two draws, with no defeats. Their standout result was a 3-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in LaLiga, and they also beat Real Sociedad 1-0 in a friendly on October 2. Draws against Deportivo Alaves and Elche show they have not always converted home advantage, but Athletic have kept their defensive record reasonably solid across this run.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Rayo VallecanoDrawAthletic Bilbao
0
1
4
LaLiga
Rayo Vallecano badge
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
1
Athletic Bilbao badge
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
1
FT
LaLiga
Athletic Bilbao badge
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
1
Rayo Vallecano badge
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
0
FT
LaLiga
Athletic Bilbao badge
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
3
Rayo Vallecano badge
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
1
FT
LaLiga
Rayo Vallecano badge
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
1
Athletic Bilbao badge
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
2
FT
LaLiga
Rayo Vallecano badge
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
0
Athletic Bilbao badge
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
1
FT
3Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 1-1, a LaLiga fixture played at the Campo de Futbol de Vallecas on February 28, 2026. Across the last five head-to-head matches in LaLiga, Athletic Bilbao have the stronger record, winning three times to Rayo's one, with one draw. Athletic have won each of the last two fixtures played at their own ground, including a 3-1 victory and a 1-0 win.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
7700317+2421
W
W
W
W
W
2
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
7511167+916
W
W
W
L
W
3
Real BetisReal BetisBET
751197+216
D
W
W
W
L
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
7502188+1015
L
W
W
L
W
5
SevillaSevillaSEV
7412109+113
L
W
W
D
L
6
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
7322116+511
D
L
L
W
W
7
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
7241108+210
D
L
D
W
W
8
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
7313913-410
W
L
W
D
W
9
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
72231312+18
W
W
L
L
L
10
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
622276+18
D
D
W
W
L
11
EspanyolEspanyolESP
8224111108
D
L
L
W
D
12
GetafeGetafeGET
722347-38
W
L
D
D
L
13
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
72231116-58
D
W
L
W
L
14
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
7223613-78
D
L
L
L
W
15
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
714286+27
W
D
D
D
L
16
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
72141121-107
L
L
W
L
W
17
LevanteLevanteLEV
6123812-45
L
L
D
W
D
18
ElcheElcheELC
71241117-65
W
L
D
L
L
19
MalagaMalagaMAL
8044413-94
D
L
L
D
D
20
ValenciaValenciaVAL
7115413-94
L
W
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

In the current LaLiga standings, Rayo Vallecano sit 12th and Athletic Bilbao are placed 10th, putting both clubs in the lower half of the table and making this a fixture that carries genuine weight for either side looking to push toward the top half of the division.

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