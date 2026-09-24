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How to watch Portugal vs Wales with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Portugal and Wales will kick off at 24 Sept 2026, 19:45.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Portugal vs Wales todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Portugal vs Wales Probable lineups
Jorge Jesus is expected to line up with a strong Portugal side, with Diogo Costa in goal behind a back four of João Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Renato Veiga, and Nuno Mendes. Bruno Fernandes, João Neves, and Vitinha are projected to operate through midfield, with Pedro Neto, João Félix, and Cristiano Ronaldo leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported for the home side, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.
Craig Bellamy is set to name Danny Ward in goal, with a back four of Neco Williams, Ben Cabango, Rhys Norrington-Davies, and Jay Dasilva. Ethan Ampadu anchors midfield alongside Jordan James and Sorba Thomas, with Daniel James, David Brooks, and Brennan Johnson providing the attacking threat. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported for Wales, with further updates expected nearer to kick-off.
Form
Portugal have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches, scoring nine goals and conceding two. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 loss to Spain in the World Cup quarter-finals. Prior to that defeat, they beat Croatia 2-1 in the round of 16 and shut out Colombia 0-0 in the group stage. A 5-0 win over Uzbekistan was the standout result in that run, with a 1-1 draw against DR Congo also part of the sequence.
Wales have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches, scoring 11 goals and conceding eight. Their most recent result was a 2-1 friendly defeat to Romania in June. They also drew 1-1 with both Ghana and Northern Ireland, were eliminated from World Cup qualifying by Bosnia and Herzegovina on aggregate, and beat North Macedonia 7-1 in the previous qualifying round.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
Portugal and Wales have met twice in recorded history, with Portugal winning on both occasions. The most recent fixture came at UEFA Euro 2016, when Portugal beat Wales 2-0 in the semi-finals. Before that, Portugal won 3-0 in a friendly in June 2000. Portugal have scored five goals across those two meetings and kept a clean sheet in each.
Standings
Grp. 4
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Portugal enter this fixture in third place in Group 4, with Wales sitting fourth. Both sides are yet to establish themselves in the standings, making this an important early opportunity to gain ground on the teams above them.